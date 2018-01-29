Australian stars flop in 4-1 ODI loss to England

Australia’s lack of input from Steve Smith and David Warner hurt them yet again yesterday as they failed to chase down a modest target against England in the first ODI at Perth’s new stadium.

On a fast, bouncy pitch that was great for batting Australia fell 13 runs short in pursuit of England’s total of 259. David Warner (15) and Steve Smith (12) failed yet again, giving them a paltry combined return of just 175 runs at 17 for the five-match series, which England won 4-1.

Australia have leaned heavily on that pair in ODIs since the last World Cup and will be pleased by the efforts in this series of lesser lights Aaron Finch (275 runs at 92), Marcus Stoinis (221 runs at 44) and Mitch Marsh (186 runs at 37).

Stoinis was outstanding yesterday, compiling a composed knock of 87 from 99 balls after being promoted to first drop. Smith has long batted at number three, but Australia have trialled Cameron White and Stoinis in that position over the past two matches.

While White failed, Stoinis flourished. He made a breezy start to his innings, cruising to 44 from 39 balls before dropping anchor as Australia lost the wickets of Travis Head (22), Smith and Marsh (13). Stoinis’s dismissal, chipping a low full toss from Adil Rashid straight to long on, prompted a collapse of 4/18. While Tim Paine provided some hope with an innings of 34, Australia slid to yet another ODI loss – their 11th in their past 13 completed matches.

Earlier paceman Andrew Tye, leg spinner Adam Zampa and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh each gave Australia cause to be pleased.

Tye snared 5/46, Zampa bowled better than he has in the past year and Marsh showed signs he is finally back to full fitness as he operated at top pace for the first time since returning to international cricket six weeks ago.

With his array of clever change-ups, Tye proved very effective in this series, particularly during the middle overs when he often was able to slow England’s run rate. His economy rate of 4.63 runs per over was sensational against ODI cricket’s most dynamic batting line-up.

England’s batsmen found it difficult to pick his slower balls, which are among the best possessed by any bowler in world cricket. Three of Tye’s five wickets yesterday were earned by his changes of pace. The 31-year-old has added some nice variety to Australia’s ODI pace attack.

Tye looks capable of improving Australia’s ODI pace depth, which has been hurt by the unexpected retirement of John Hastings and regular injuries to Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson and Jason Behrendorff.

Tye may have finished with the best figures, but Zampa and Marsh were equally impressive with the ball. Managing to trap the English batsmen on the crease with an in-between length, Zampa looked back to his best. Early in his ODI career Zampa made a habit of stringing together dot balls in the middle overs, building pressure which often brought about wickets.

This was just what he managed to do yesterday as he gave up just 46 runs from his ten overs. Meanwhile Marsh looked an entirely different bowler to the one who had plodded along bowling at 130 kilometres per hour this summer. He pushed the speed gun up to 142 kilometres per hour, extracted sharp lift from the pitch and bowled with good precision.

But the good work of Tye, Zampa and Marsh was wasted by the type of clunky Australian batting performance which has become all-too-familiar.