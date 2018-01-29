Dear Gillon, here’s how to fix trades, free agency and the draft

Regular readers here on The Roar by now have likely clued into the fact that I am one of those detestable AFL fans who seems almost to prefer the machinations of trade period and the draft to footy itself.
What can I say? I love footy. But I’d probably be equally as enraptured by an hour-long show each week that just shows Stephen Wells playing around with spreadsheets on his laptop. I am what I am.
That said, I believe, and I think there would be a lot who agree with me, that there’s a lot of problems with the way the AFL currently does things in terms of trading, free agency and the draft.
Clubs take draftees onboard at the moment not knowing whether or not they’ll still want to be there in three years time.
Consider that from the 2014 AFL draft, just three years ago, six of the top fifteen players taken – 40 per cent – have already moved to different clubs.
On the other side of the coin, players in their late teens or early 20s are being forced into life-altering decisions about whether to move clubs earlier than they should be.
Finally, fans are being treated to a trade period often so devoid of action in the early stages that listening to Terry Wallace on the radio has somehow become a thing that people do. What a dystopian nightmare it is.
I’ve got a few ideas to fix all that – ideas that will benefit players, clubs, and fans.
The draft
Let’s start with the draft, because this is where players start also. Let’s make this an ‘auction’ style draft, where instead of having a series of picks in order, AFL clubs make bids for players using a stockpile of draft points.
This isn’t a new idea and has been floated by a few pundits already. Adrian Polykandrites wrote a great article about it here on The Roar in 2016.
At the end of the season instead of receiving draft picks, each club would receive a certain value of draft points (possibly based on the current index) tied to their finishing ladder position.
Then at the draft clubs take it in turns to nominate a player and put an opening bid on them, and all 18 clubs have the opportunity to participate in an auction to draft that player.
This wouldn’t necessitate getting rid of the father-son or academy rules – clubs with those privileges would simply bid as normal, but receive a discount on points spent if they are the winning bidders.
How would it benefit players?
An auction draft would mean players are more likely to join clubs where they want to stay, because they are drafted to the clubs who want them the most (and can afford them).
Take for example Tom Boyd in the 2013 draft. GWS didn’t really need a key forward but had pick 1 and couldn’t justify not drafting him.
In an auction draft, GWS would more likely have let the opportunity to draft Boyd pass, and spent the equivalent value of pick 1 on drafting two players that are more suited to their specific needs.
Instead, a team like the Western Bulldogs, St Kilda, or Collingwood (who had multiple top ten picks that year) probably would have made the highest bid on Boyd, and he would’ve landed at a Victorian club that saw him as a key part of their future without all the anxiety and hubbub of requesting a trade after his first year.
How would it benefit clubs?
An auction draft means that every club has a crack at every player, rather than being confined by where their picks fall in the order. As a result, clubs will by force of the market wind up paying a fairer price for the player they want.
Obviously some clubs are simply not going to have enough draft points to be in the mix for the truly top-line players, but every club that retains the majority of their points after the trade period will have a reasonable shot at most players in the pool.
This saves clubs a whole lot of fretting about whether or not a certain player will be available at their next pick – instead they can simply decide how many points they think a player is worth and bid to that, knowing that they’ll have their turn to make a bid just like everyone else.
An example of this could be Gold Coast last year who took a real bolter in Wil Powell inside the top 20 because they were worried other clubs would take him before their next pick, No.42.
In an auction draft, Gold Coast would not need to ‘overpay’ by coughing up the equivalent of a top 20 pick for Powell, but instead would only need to outbid other potential suitors when his name came up in the nominations.
They could even get a bit clever and try to game the system a little – either by throwing up his name early in the nominations and hoping that other clubs aren’t yet willing to spend their points on him, or waiting until late in the piece when they might already have spent them.
How would it benefit fans?
An auction would make the draft fantastically entertaining! While it would mean that the draft goes for a bit longer – likely becoming a full-day event – it would make it a lot more unpredictable and enjoyable to watch, even for those with relatively little knowledge of the players involved.
At the moment the draft has two key problems that cause boredom levels to skyrocket. The first is that the early part of the draft is always at least semi-successfully predicted by experts like Cal Twomey in advance.
The second is that we inevitably hit something of a dead zone after the first 30 or 40 picks where the names being read out are often only faintly familiar to even the most ardent of under-18s watchers.
An auction draft would make it very hard to predict with genuine certainty where just about any of the players in the pool might end up, and would also showcase the human drama that is inevitable in any auction.
If you’ve never gone to an auction house and just watched with interest as people make decisions in the heat of the moment to bid or not bid, believe me, you’re missing out (it’s also a lot of fun to just raise your hand on anything that’s being sold for a dollar and see what you get, I once wound up owning a large collection of rusty teapots this way).
Even if you know nothing about the player involved, can you tell me you wouldn’t enjoy the drama of Stephen Silvagni and Adrian Dodoro staring each other down in a bidding war like James Bond and Le Chiffre? That’s exactly the kind of watchability that the AFL should be looking for when it comes to the draft.
Trades
I’ve said once or twice before here on The Roar that I believe the way to fix trading in the AFL is to take away the rights of players to veto trades.
If you’re the AFLPA you probably already closed your browser window after finishing that sentence but please, hear me out. What I’m proposing may mean that players lose that right, but they gain plenty in return.
The issue at the moment is that trading and free agency are both almost entirely player-driven (particularly when it comes to players of significant value), and are essentially two roses by different names.
While trading is a little bit more complex and does give clubs the right to block a player’s movement if still contracted, this is almost never done by clubs, and it has a history of fairly mixed results when it does happen.
How do we change this? What I’m proposing is a radical change to the initial draftee contract that would allow clubs to automatically re-contract their younger players to an industry standard wage without needing to negotiate with the player.
Let’s divide AFL players into two groups – younger players and older players. I’m up for a good debate on where the cut-off should be, but let’s roughly say 24 or 25, the point at which a typical 18-year-old draftee will have played six or seven years of footy.
Younger players, under my proposal, would not negotiate their own contracts. They would get a standard two-year contract when drafted that included options for their club to automatically extend them up to that six or seven-year mark.
How is their wage then determined? There would be a formula agreed upon by the clubs and the AFLPA that pays every young player a base wage, and then they receive bonuses on top of this related to metrics such as games played, club best-and-fairest finishes, All-Australian nominations, Brownlow votes (or wins), AFLCA MVP votes (or wins).
Essentially, these players would have an automatically determined wage that reflects their accomplishments to date in the AFL – rather than putting clubs in the awkward position of trying to pay young players on potential.
Clubs would be required to make a call on whether or not to extend a younger player’s contract before the trade period begins and if not then they would be able to sign with another club of their choosing as a delisted free agent.
Older players would negotiate their own contracts as AFL players currently do. If out of contract at the end of the season and not willing to agree to a new contract with their club, they would immediately become unrestricted free agents. More on that later.
Since salaries of younger players are unable to be accurately planned for by clubs they would not be considered a part of the salary cap – the salary cap would be reduced, and would only apply to the older players on a club’s list.
Any player who is contracted at a club for the next year would be eligible to traded without consent to another club – however, older players would be able to request, at the club’s discretion, that their contract include a no-trade clause.
How would it benefit players?
This system takes away the ability of a younger player to walk out on their club and go elsewhere. So how can it possibly benefit players?
Well, ask this: why do they have that right in the first place? Primarily, it is done so that young players have a way of getting a fair financial return for their services.
The system works, sort of. Young players generally do get paid well enough because clubs are anxious about retaining them – or because they do choose to go elsewhere for bigger bucks.
But this can be problematic. Requesting a trade, or even just considering one, has a way of catapulting players into the spotlight.
Consider the lashings Jake Lever was copping in October, or the way Tom Boyd has been almost constantly criticised during his career at the Western Bulldogs. It’s not healthy.
What my proposed system would do is automatically guarantee young players in the AFL a fair wage as according to what they’ve achieved at the level, without forcing them to make big career-changing decisions before their careers really begin.
Because every club pays young players the same standardised wage there’d be no financial reason why a young player should need to seek a trade, and because these wages are paid outside the salary cap there’d be no reason why clubs should choose not to renew and pay fairly a player who deserves it.
And keep in mind of course that as per the auction draft, a player is already more likely to be starting their career at a club that really values them, making it less likely that they should want or need to move clubs early on.
Also, there could be some restrictions put in place to make sure that players are not bounced around unfairly by clubs trading them against their will.
A ‘cooldown’ rule that means a player cannot be traded more than once in a period of three years without their consent would prevent scenarios where players find themselves moving every twelve months.
Younger players who are traded interstate could also be paid a wage bonus if traded interstate in order to compensate them for the costs and difficulties of moving.
A system of compassionate free agency could be considered to provide a way for players going through a generally unforseeable crisis (such as a seriously ill family member) to move home.
And of course, this should all be backed up by a significant investment in supporting the mental health of players, providing services to help them cope with homesickness and deal with other common problems that face new AFL players.
How would it benefit clubs?
This would be a massive headache remover for clubs when it comes to building their lists, giving them confidence that they will be able to retain the players they draft for at least the first six or seven years of their career.
Consider a situation like the Brisbane Lions faced with Josh Schache early in 2017. He had played barely more than a season of football, and only gone okay without starring, but rumours were abounding that Victorian teams were willing to offer him as much as $800,000 a year to come home.
What kind of insane rock and hard place scenario is that? The Lions looked to have a choice between either letting a former No.2 pick walk out the door, or massively overpaying a kid who had done little to deserve it.
Clubs deserve the chance to really work with and develop a player from when they first arrive until when they’re hitting maturity without needing to worry about an opposition club poaching them – and this system gives them exactly that.
It’s also worth pointing out here that the draft points system would make trading a lot fairer and easier for clubs.
A case in point would be Jake Stringer this year – instead of the Bulldogs umming and ahing over whether or not to take two second-round picks for him, Essendon could simply trade them the sum value of two second-round picks, which would be much more appealing.
There’d be no need for endless haggling over trading a first rounder and a fourth rounder but getting a third and fifth back, instead clubs could simply settle on what is a fair number of points to pay, and do the deal.
How would it benefit fans?
Much like clubs, fans would be able to have some confidence in knowing that new draftees who arrive with the club will be sticking out the early years of their careers there, and won’t seek a trade after two years proving to be a wasted investment.
Consider the scenario Brisbane fans were in at the draft this year, forced to ask themselves whether they wanted to take the ‘risk’ that Cam Rayner might not want to live in Brisbane, or draft a player of less talent simply because they were more likely to stay.
That’s not a mentality that should be forced upon fans if you want them to love the game, especially not in expansion states where this scenario is more likely to come up, and where clubs need all the fans they can get.
Also, these changes would make the trade period much more interesting to follow. Using points instead of picks would, both in the draft and the trade period, give us a common baseline to understand just how much clubs value the players they are recruiting.
Free agency
So younger players are essentially locked in at the club that drafts them, unless the club decides to trade them. What happens after that?
This is where power swings decisively in the favour of the player. Now they’ve got the right to negotiate their own contract, and if they don’t like the offer from their club, they can sign elsewhere as an unrestricted free agent.
This is only fair. I think we can all agree that at some point in their career a player deserves to have the power to control what club they are playing at, and what salary they will accept to do so – just not too early.
If clubs lose free agents, they don’t get any sort of compensation value for them departing. Instead, their compensation is that they can go and use the salary cap room they now have spare to spend on a free agent of their own.
How would it benefit players?
A lower age bar for unrestricted free agency is something that the AFLPA has been wanting for a long time and this delivers it.
Yes, under this system, players are required to ‘pay their dues’ by being essentially tied to the club that drafts them for the first six-to-seven years of their careers – but by giving up a little freedom there, they gain much more here.
Here, now, at the point in a player’s career where they have made their mark on the AFL and are beginning to reach the peak of their powers, they can go negotiate a big-money payday at the club of their choice no strings attached, and they have the power to do that earlier on than the current system allows.
In addition to that, removing the compensation pick will mean we no longer have scenarios where players like Tyrone Vickery or Chris Mayne are basically forced to move clubs because their current teams would rather have an inflated compo pick than have them.
How would it benefit clubs?
Yes, the deadline by which a club has to convince a player to stick around rather than leave via free agency jumps up a little earlier in the grand scheme of things, but because they are able to hold them in place via automatic contract extension options until that point, clubs should have a suitable amount of time to win the loyalty of the player.
If they can’t do it in six or seven years, maybe they don’t deserve it – it’s definitely a net gain for clubs in terms of the balance of power over player movement.
Clubs no longer need to scoff as they see Fremantle get a top 25 pick for getting rid of Chris Mayne – and watch all their picks after that slide down one spot in the order – either.
And of course, clubs now have access to go shopping at what will be a much bigger, much less complicated, much more active free agency market. Bringing in a prime-age player for free more often? Who doesn’t want that?
How would it benefit fans?
A free agency free-for-all would be far more entertaining than the way free agency currently plays out, where maybe half a dozen players move all year and many of them only do so because they’re effectively being forced out by their own clubs.
This system cuts out a lot of the time spent listening to trade radio waiting for something interesting to happen – if a players wants to sign somewhere, they do. If a club wants to make a trade deal, they do.
As a fan, that’s much more appealing – we can spend more time talking about the deal that did happen, and not the deal that might happen.
Also, without compensation picks tempting clubs to force players out, fans are more likely to see players they’ve grown attached to remain with their clubs.
In short
Players lose the ability to walk out on their club uncontracted at a young age, but they gain the guarantee of fair wage without needing to negotiate for it in the early part of their career, and have access to unrestricted free agency much earlier on.
An auction draft means they’re likely to start their career at a club that values them more than others would, and while clubs are able to trade them without their consent, restrictions are put in place to ensure this isn’t done to their detriment.
Clubs gain a confidence in knowing that when they draft a player, they’re going to get the chance to work with them over the first six or seven years of their career if they choose to, enough time to really make them feel at home at the club.
They are no longer held ransom by players requesting trades, but have the ability to make trade deals as they see fit, and using points rather than picks instantly makes drafting and trading simpler and fairer.
Fans can stress less about young players walking out of the club after two years, get a more entertaining draft and trade period, and using points rather than picks can enjoy analysing draft and trade deals in a more smoothly comparable way.
I’m not saying this a perfect or complete proposal – there are still considerations to be had over how list sizes might change, how mature-aged draftees would be handled, exactly what the formula for determining a younger player’s wage would be, and many other things.
However, broadly speaking, I reckon these changes would make life better for players, clubs, and fans. What more could the AFL want?
January 29th 2018 @ 9:23am
Macca said | January 29th 2018 @ 9:23am | ! Report
The issue I have with he auction system is that good teams need just 1 good player to stay good, bottom teams need multiple players to get off the bottom – I worry this system would see the top 4 simply use all their points on grabbing top end talent and fill any other holes they need through free agency.
The auto contract extension is a good idea and in reality not too far away from a lot of what is happening now with multiple draftees from the last couple of drafts already having signed long term contract extensions.
January 29th 2018 @ 9:56am
Birdman said | January 29th 2018 @ 9:56am | ! Report
agree – not a fan of auctioning picks but I don’t mind the rest of those proposals
January 29th 2018 @ 8:25pm
That A-League Fan said | January 29th 2018 @ 8:25pm | ! Report
agree w/ macca
January 29th 2018 @ 9:36am
Tom M said | January 29th 2018 @ 9:36am | ! Report
The only change that needs to be made is the players having a right to Veto a trade. Its 2018, players are meant to be professionals who are earning big wages even as a rookie. If a player doesn’t like where he is playing by all means request a trade but a club should have the right to trade you to the club that gives them the best deal. Its an absolute farce and until this right is removed then clubs like Brisbane will continue to be pillaged at the trade table every year.
January 29th 2018 @ 11:15am
Birdman said | January 29th 2018 @ 11:15am | ! Report
to get players to trade off a veto right (which is essentially a right to enforce the original contract) club’s will have to pay for that right to be foregone.
The questions for me are how much is it worth and is it equally valued for all players?
January 29th 2018 @ 12:43pm
Cat said | January 29th 2018 @ 12:43pm | ! Report
Scrap restricted free agency and make FA for all after 6 years in exchange for it.
January 29th 2018 @ 3:16pm
Birdman said | January 29th 2018 @ 3:16pm | ! Report
Not sure that works Cat as IMO ‘no-veto compensation’ would need to be a specific clause in all player contracts to be invoked and payable when a player is being traded to another club within the contract period – I don’t think making it a component of general player arrangements will do the trick.
I do agree that restricted free agency should be abolished although full FA after 6 seems a bit soon – maybe 8
January 29th 2018 @ 3:53pm
Cat said | January 29th 2018 @ 3:53pm | ! Report
Standard contracts change. You had existing contracts that had no mention of FA rights prior to FA being established, yet FA was brought in. That is collective bargaining. If the AFL can ‘give’ the AFLPA something for them to agree to clubs having the ability to trade players freely, then it is a done deal. It get something the AFL has to give up something. More lenient FA is what the AFLPA is pushing for, if they want it the AFL should tell them this is the price.
What I would like to see:
1. First round draftees are signed to 2 year deals with two one year club options (each option must be ‘picked up’ no later than the mid point of the preceding season). If the club does not exercise their options, the player immediately becomes a free agent.
2. Second round draftees are signed to two years deals with one one year club option (same rules as above).
3. Players out of initial contracts/options but not qualified for FA can either negotiate a new contract with their existing team or enter the national draft and take their chances.
4. All players after 6 years of AFL service are FA for life.
5. All contracted players, regardless of length of service, may request a trade at any time. However, teams are free to seek out the best deal and trade that player anywhere they wish. If a player is not willing to go ‘anywhere’ they should not request a trade. Uncontracted players may not request trades; however, they may choose to enter the draft and take their chances.
6. All players out of initial contract/options may negotiate no-trade/limited trade terms into their contract if they and a club can agree to them.
7. Clubs are allowed to negotiate ‘buy-out’ clauses into contracts (essentially a lump sum paid to a player to terminate the existing contract, the player is than a FA).
8. All players ‘bought out’ or delisted are FA. No need to nominate for the draft regardless of years of service.
9. No FA compensation of any kind. Clubs that do not think they can re-sign a player heading into FA have the option to trade them prior to FA to get value.
January 29th 2018 @ 3:55pm
Paul D said | January 29th 2018 @ 3:55pm | ! Report
I like all of that Cat. Some eminently practical solutions to the problem.
January 29th 2018 @ 4:28pm
Tom M said | January 29th 2018 @ 4:28pm | ! Report
Agree 100% with everything you have put forward Cat.
January 29th 2018 @ 7:53pm
Darren M said | January 29th 2018 @ 7:53pm | ! Report
Agree with 95% of it.
I think there should be no difference between first and second round draftees. All players can take the initlal contract. After that they (and agreed by the club) should be able to take a 2 year or 3 year option. Either player or club can decide to cease the contract or not take up the option.
If the player decides, he goes back into the draft. If the club decides he can become a Free Agent.
January 29th 2018 @ 11:01am
Paul D said | January 29th 2018 @ 11:01am | ! Report
Realistically does anyone think we’re ever a chance of getting the AFLPA to drop their trade veto? Only way I can see it happening is if overwhelming market research shows it’s turning off fans from the game and they’re forced to submit in order to keep the $ rolling in for their association members. I don’t think that’s likely either.
So it will go on. My main gripe with players determining where they want to play is that they wind up exerting a tremendous amount of influence over how long a club stays down at the bottom of the pile and makes it very hard for struggling clubs to draft with confidence. Players leaving can frustrate rebuilds and continue the time a club spends in post-season irrelevance.
It’s also selfish, even if it’s understandable – currently players are basically being asked to make a choice between making a decision in their own best interests, or play for a club that may not be best for them personally but is better for the long-term health and fairness of the game. Not everyone is so benevolent.
Re: trades Maybe the AFL could assist matters by topping up the superannuation of players who elect to go from a successful club to a struggling club, nothing too extravagant but anything that encourages players to try and improve the overall standard and health of the competition I think should be encouraged.
I do agree with Macca’s comment as well that successful clubs would just wind up bidding for one gun with all their picks and relying on rookies and speculative picks to flesh out the lineup. Not a fan of any change that gives top 4 sides access to the very best talent, particularly if they’re allowed to parcel up all their picks and throw everything at them.
Also not a fan at all of letting academy talent be bid on, unless the club that owns the academy gets absolute rights to match at the end of the auction.
January 29th 2018 @ 11:11am
Macca said | January 29th 2018 @ 11:11am | ! Report
PaulD – I watched a show called something like “NFL this week” on Friday and they were talking about a Patriots player who has taken a pay cut for the last 3 years (he got a couple of touchdowns including the winning one last week) and this British host was saying to the 2 ex players on the panel “it’s all about the rungs though isn’t it” and they just laughed and said it was a “job” and you “have to get paid”. The host pressed one of them saying, “but you would have taken a pay cut to play under Bellichik and with Tom Brady and win 5 Super Bowls wouldn’t you?” and he got a flat out “no”.
I raise this in reference to the player veto issue and while I echo your sentiments about the players having too much power but if they can get traded the way players do in American sports it could exacerbate the problem by introducing a similar attitude to the one above.
January 29th 2018 @ 11:19am
Paul D said | January 29th 2018 @ 11:19am | ! Report
I didn’t watch that show, I don’t think it’s a particularly relatable example to Australian conditions and I also don’t see the issue with players staying at crap clubs for money than going to successful clubs for less, surely that is the aim after all.
January 29th 2018 @ 11:28am
Macca said | January 29th 2018 @ 11:28am | ! Report
That is the aim and it isn’t relatable as yet (thankfully) but the point is if clubs are able to force players to go wherever suits the club it makes the players feel more expendable which makes them more focused on “getting paid” rather than being part of a club and making that club successful.
So while the veto is an issue and could be looked at any changes need to be thought about very carefully because they could have serious detrimental repercussions and it is very hard to put the genie back in the bottle.
” I also don’t see the issue with players staying at crap clubs for money than going to successful clubs for less, surely that is the aim after all.” That is the aim but a trade veto doesn’t impact that, those players are either being pushed out the door by the club or leaving and choosing their destination.
January 29th 2018 @ 11:54am
Paul D said | January 29th 2018 @ 11:54am | ! Report
Players can both be focused on ‘getting paid’ and ‘success’ – the two are not mutually exclusive. Most players already do all they can to maximise their earnings whilst at the same time trying to win games of football for their club.
I don’t agree with your concerns
January 29th 2018 @ 12:02pm
Macca said | January 29th 2018 @ 12:02pm | ! Report
PaulD – I said “more focused”, they can focus on both but one will always be the dominant. If the US we have players openly stating getting paid was what it is all about, we have to look at what is causing that and ensure we don’t import it here. The fact that players can get traded anywhere anytime would be a large contributor to them prioritising the pay cheque IMO.
January 29th 2018 @ 12:10pm
Paul D said | January 29th 2018 @ 12:10pm | ! Report
I think you need to look more at the environment and culture of the United States for why that attitude is prevalent – in my view that is by far and away the biggest factor, not the particular economics of their sporting model. You can have a no-veto trade policy too and have a soft touch with it, the NFL trade policy is particularly brutal and callous, players are cut all the time with little to no warning. Clubs would probably prefer to cut deals with players in most instances anyway as it doesn’t take long to gain a reputation as a crap employer, not a good thing when there are 17 others out there.
You’re trying to cherry pick components of the NFL trade policy to drop into Australia and insisting the outcome will be the same whilst ignoring all the other contributory factors that are, in my view, of far more relevance.
Again, I’m not at all concerned with importing that culture. You can be, but given you’re insisting it will be imported based entirely on a hypothetical future I think I’m quite entitled to insist it won’t, based on the same.
January 29th 2018 @ 12:49pm
Cat said | January 29th 2018 @ 12:49pm | ! Report
NFL is not relate-able to the AFL, because NFL contracts are non-guaranteed. A player can sign a 7-year deal then a year later be cast off. NFL has a lot more player movement because of the non-guaranteed nature of the contracts.
January 29th 2018 @ 1:06pm
Macca said | January 29th 2018 @ 1:06pm | ! Report
PaulD – I am not insisting on anything – I am merely stating “So while the veto is an issue and could be looked at any changes need to be thought about very carefully because they could have serious detrimental repercussions and it is very hard to put the genie back in the bottle”.
And yes there are many factors at play but the more you make players feel like they are expendable cogs in a machine the worse things will get.
There is already talk about in season trading, you then remove the player veto we are taking steps towards the NFL model. If it isn’t done well we can cause more issues than we fix.
Cat – As I said “it isn’t relatable as yet”, my only point is that we don’t want to get to that point and we need to take pre-cautions to ensure that doesn’t happen.
January 29th 2018 @ 1:22pm
Paul D said | January 29th 2018 @ 1:22pm | ! Report
Insisting, stating, tomate-o, tomart-o
I’m in favour of no-veto trades, I acknowledge your concerns but don’t think it’s anywhere near as grim as you’re making it out to be. I get you don’t like the idea. I do. You can keep replying away to me if you really must.
January 29th 2018 @ 1:30pm
Macca said | January 29th 2018 @ 1:30pm | ! Report
PaulD – “Insisting, stating, tomate-o, tomart-o” Only if my statement insisted on anything.
“don’t think it’s anywhere near as grim as you’re making it out to be.” I don’t think saying we need to be careful is particularly grim and the idea of a quality player, seeing his fringe player mate ask to be traded to another Melbourne club who has offered him more opportunity at the end of his contract only to be traded to freo because they offered the club more, might flee the club for bigger $$$ because he doesn’t think they value him as a person is hardly apocalyptic.
“I get you don’t like the idea.” If you get that you aren’t comprehending particularly well, I have said right from the start “So while the veto is an issue and could be looked at”. What you should have “got” is that I actually agreed with you just emphasised the need for caution, if you weren’t being so combative you might have “got” that a bit earlier.
January 29th 2018 @ 1:50pm
Paul D said | January 29th 2018 @ 1:50pm | ! Report
Ok
January 29th 2018 @ 11:38am
Slane said | January 29th 2018 @ 11:38am | ! Report
I can remember a few years ago when Fremantle made Jack Riewoldt a big money offer to play out West. He gave an interview after extending his contract and said something along the lines of:
“I couldn’t really put a price on a Richmond premiership. It would be worth more than money.”
That’s the sort of sentiment that the non-heartland teams are up against. A hundred odd years of history and emotion that can only be earned by tears of trials and tribulation. Surely the only thing that can fight that kind of sentimentality is cold hard cash.
January 29th 2018 @ 11:44am
Macca said | January 29th 2018 @ 11:44am | ! Report
There are going to be a lot of people pretty annoyed you think WA is “non heartland”! 😉
On the point, in the short term cash is the answer but longer term those clubs need to be working bloody hard to build that “history and emotion” that makes a club a club.
January 29th 2018 @ 12:10pm
Slane said | January 29th 2018 @ 12:10pm | ! Report
Heartland was probably the wrong word and interstate didn’t fit either. Clubs that weren’t in the VFL could work.
The problem with just waiting for clubs to build history and culture is that it takes time. And all the while Brisbane is battling away to buld it’s own history and identity the other clubs are still doing the same. It’s a form of compound interest. Your older sibling will always be your older sibling. You can’t catch up. Brisbane will always have a hundred years less history than Carlton.
January 29th 2018 @ 1:00pm
Cat said | January 29th 2018 @ 1:00pm | ! Report
One could argue Pavlich stayed at Freo, despite being courted by others because ‘winning a flag at Freo would have meant everything’. It isn’t clubs long term history that makes the difference, it is just a players emotional ties to a club and any player who spends long enough at a club can develop those ties.
Josh Kelly turned down insane offers of $$$$ to stay at GWS and try to win a flag despite GWS having no history at all.
January 29th 2018 @ 1:02pm
Paul D said | January 29th 2018 @ 1:02pm | ! Report
Kelly was being offered the insane $$$ by North Melbourne. Not even money can convince players to waste their time in oblivion there. If it were a bigger club it may well have been different.
January 29th 2018 @ 3:12pm
Slane said | January 29th 2018 @ 3:12pm | ! Report
Your reply would suggest that you think that I’m saying a hundred years of history is what makes player stay at clubs. You are beating up a strawman. A hundred years of history brings hundreds of thousands of multi-generational fans and players who buy into the club. They ingest the club and it’s colours run through their veins. Kids from Geelong have dreamt of playing for the Cats for a hundred years! That’s not something that Brisbane can conjure out of thin air.
Emotional ties keep players at clubs. Older clubs have more people with emotional ties attached to them.
January 29th 2018 @ 1:09pm
Macca said | January 29th 2018 @ 1:09pm | ! Report
Slane – building culture does take time, but if you don’t try and constantly rely on $$$ then you will never get there.
And 100 years difference is a big issue when you are talking 125 years to 25 year, but not so much when you are talking 225 to 125.
January 29th 2018 @ 1:30pm
Mattyb said | January 29th 2018 @ 1:30pm | ! Report
Jonathan Brown was offered enormous money to go to Collingwood but stayed with Brisbane because he wanted to win a flag for them also,and he already had 3.
So he turned back both money and the opertunity to play for the biggest and best club in the country,to win a fourth premiership at the club he was emotionally tied to.
January 29th 2018 @ 2:32pm
Macca said | January 29th 2018 @ 2:32pm | ! Report
Jonathon Brown was a father son selection for the Lions so he came with the “Culture” already instilled and went straight into a very successful era so I don’t think he is exactly your typical AFL recruit. (also Brown almost went in 2008 wen the Lions finished 10th and Collingwood 8th so it wasn’t exactly a massive step forward in terms of team quality).
January 29th 2018 @ 12:27pm
Tom M said | January 29th 2018 @ 12:27pm | ! Report
Paul D I agree the players will likely never give it up, but atm that is the single biggest frustration most fans have with the way trading works in the afl.
January 29th 2018 @ 11:50am
Aransan said | January 29th 2018 @ 11:50am | ! Report
A problem with your draft proposal is that it will totally change the skill set required to maximise logical decisions, and I can see some clubs consistently making absolute howlers. Will list managers have the same input into decision making? Will clubs be forced to value all the players they are interested in and then use mathematical software to work out what they should be bidding or matching?
January 29th 2018 @ 12:53pm
Cat said | January 29th 2018 @ 12:53pm | ! Report
Some clubs already make consistent howlers. We’ve all seen clubs languish on the bottom because they drafted and developed poorly. There would be a period of adjustment but some clubs will always do better than others, whatever system is used.
January 29th 2018 @ 1:09pm
TomC said | January 29th 2018 @ 1:09pm | ! Report
I like the idea of a draft auction, although I’m sure there are problems I haven’t considered. I see others have raised the idea that successful clubs will go all in on the draft’s best players and rely on using FAs to fill in gaps on their list, but I don’t think this would be sustainable over time. And a team near the bottom of the ladder might prefer to get four or five players they really rate than one or two very high picks anyway.
I don’t think forcing players into trades they don’t want is even worth considering. Not only would the AFLPA not accept it, but I doubt it would really change much. Clubs aren’t obliged to trade a player who wants out but they tend to do it anyway. Presumably they feel taking a loss on the trade is less bad than keeping someone around who doesn’t want to be there.
The abolition of FA compensation is probably just a matter of time.
The introduction of two new teams, free agency, and the greater willingness of players to insist on being trading has created an environment that is quite different to that of twenty years ago, and yet we have the same equalisation measures we did back then. In fact, with the effective abolition of priority picks we’ve actually gone backwards. Josh makes some good suggestions about how we can tinker with the current system, but really there needs to be a broader discussion about the extent to which we want an equalised league.
January 29th 2018 @ 1:55pm
Darren M said | January 29th 2018 @ 1:55pm | ! Report
I think the auction style draft is something to look into, except I’d have it like this:
All clubs get x number of points based on an indicative draft order, reverse ladder.
Each club can list up to 4 reserved players that they have the last right of refusal to match. These would be father-son, academy and maybe some type of interstate zone based. By limiting this, it would ensure that clubs can’t stockpile players. They have to make some decisions on who they rate.
Team 18 gets first pick and selects their player. If that player is not a reserved player, then all 17 clubs can bid on the player. Highest bid wins. Team 17 goes next and so on for each round. There would be no changing the round by trades, or points, each club picks in turn, regardless of how many points they have.
Obviously everyone needs to pick a certain number of players, and each club will value different players more highly. There would likely be a lot of bluffing and gaming going on to try to keep the opposition guessing who everyone values.
If a reserved player is selected, then after all clubs have bid, the reserving club get to match the highest offer. They will receive a modest discount if they match. As they can only match up to 4 players, they will need to think about when they match carefully.
If a club picks a player and no one else bids, the original club can use however many points they want. There would be a base limit for all points (say 50 points per player).
If a club runs out of points, they can go into deficit, or stop drafting. To stop clubs continuously going into deficit, they can only go into deficit if they were not already in deficit prior to the trade period.
January 29th 2018 @ 2:00pm
Macca said | January 29th 2018 @ 2:00pm | ! Report
In such a scenario how does trading of future picks work?
January 29th 2018 @ 2:10pm
Darren M said | January 29th 2018 @ 2:10pm | ! Report
In this scenario, each pick is a assigned a points value. The points are what is essentially traded.
Say Collingwood and North Melbourne agree to trade a Collingwood player for North’s first round 2019 pick.
Wherever North finish in 2019, their indicative order gets a certain points value (say 650). Those 650 points go to Collingwood for their bidding. North have to make do with 650 points less, but have one extra player.
I’d say there would be safeguards or restrictions in place to stop clubs trading away too many points. But then again, Hawthorn traded all their picks away two years ago so that much is probably no different.
January 29th 2018 @ 2:20pm
Macca said | January 29th 2018 @ 2:20pm | ! Report
I presume Collingwood also get North’s turn in the order?
January 29th 2018 @ 2:42pm
Macca said | January 29th 2018 @ 2:42pm | ! Report
It would also be interesting for contracts – top 10 players get higher initial contracts but if I was say Carlton this year and had pick 3, 10 & 30 but knew I could bid on any pick before or after me wouldn’t there be an incentive for me nominate the player I wanted to take at 10 with my first pick in the hope that others would want to keep their powder dry and possibly pick up a bargain (at worst I stop at the value I put on him and am happy to be out bid knowing I have forced someone to pay overs) and then load up big when the bloke I wanted at 3 comes up later on.
January 29th 2018 @ 3:55pm
Darren M said | January 29th 2018 @ 3:55pm | ! Report
But it wouldn’t affect the contract, because Josh’s system has standard contracts. It doesn’t matter if you pick them up by your own selection or outbidding another team.
You get the player you want for the value you put on them. If another club values them higher than what you’re willing to part with, then you don’t get the player.
There would effectively no longer be a #1 pick or a #57 pick, because whoever initially called out “Cam Rayner” wouldn’t matter. The best players will go for the highest points regardless of whether they were called first or in 48th place.
January 29th 2018 @ 4:10pm
Macca said | January 29th 2018 @ 4:10pm | ! Report
The point is though it would become a game of bluff – if the blues called out Lochie O’Brien at 3 who would bid on him knowing Dow, LDU, Cerra and Stephenson are still waiting and they need all the points they can get. The blues could take that risk because they had more points than most before the draft, Brisbane and Freo (assuming the order went the same) had just used a lot of their points to get Rayner and Brayshaw and they are happy to risk missing O’Brien for the reward of being able to “move up” (for want of a better word) from enough points to grab picks 3, 10 & 30 to essentially 3, 10 (O’Brien and Dow still) and possibly somewhere between 20 & 25 because they under paid for Dow.
It comes down to if you had $1m and you wanted to bid on something something that could go as high as $1m would you bid earlier if you saw a bargain or would you keep your hands in your pockets and wait? If the thing you really wanted has already been up you either have what you want and know how much you have left or missed what you really wanted but have a big wad of cash to get the next best thing.
January 29th 2018 @ 2:12pm
Cat said | January 29th 2018 @ 2:12pm | ! Report
Don’t trade picks you trade points. For example, Carlton trade 1000 2019 points to GWS for player X. Instead of GWS not knowing what that pick would be worth, they’d have certainty
January 29th 2018 @ 2:21pm
Macca said | January 29th 2018 @ 2:21pm | ! Report
But having the “selection” in the order is also an advantage.
January 29th 2018 @ 3:50pm
Darren M said | January 29th 2018 @ 3:50pm | ! Report
Well if you prefer, there is no selection.
Gil goes through every single one of the 1000+ players nominated in alphabetical order. Suddenly all the good clubs start picking up Aalands, Abbeys, Abbotts, A’becketts and Abdullahs.
If everyone gets a chance to pick someone and bid on all picks, there is really only a strategic advantage to picking first. It would become part of the bluffing and gaming.
Brisbane (who finished last) pick someone they’re not really interested in, but know that Gold Coast are… Gold Coast then have to show their hand. Brisbane give up the player they picked because Gold Coast outbid them.
They don’t get another pick it moves up to Team 17. Brisbane to next pick a player at 19. They could have outbid and won three or four players by that time though.