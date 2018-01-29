Players union boss Ross Xenos has foreshadowed the possibility of the Western Force returning to a revamped Super Rugby competition in 2021.
Rugby Australia axed the Force for financial reasons last September as Super Rugby reverted to a 15-team competition following an unsuccessful experiment with an 18-team format.
But there is uncertainty about whether the SANZAAR joint partnership between South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina will continue following the expiry of the current broadcast agreement in 2020.
Even if the SANZAAR partnership continues, the structure of the Super Rugby competition beyond 2020 could be very different.
With new Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle visiting Western Australia this week to discuss the future of rugby in the state, Xenos believes it is important to keep the door open for the return of the Force or another professional rugby team from the west.
“I’m very optimistic about the re-integration of a professional West Australian team into whatever elite professional rugby competition Australian rugby participates in,” Xenos said.
“The uncertainty over the Super Rugby model beyond 2020 means we can’t afford to narrow our focus or to take any options off the table.
“One of the models that has been speculated for 2021 is: could Australian rugby pursue a domestic competition where we have no matches with South African or New Zealand teams as part of the regular season?
Xenos said West Australian mining magnate Andrew Forrest’s proposed Indo Pacific Rugby Championship, expected to kick off in March next year, could help to provide an alternative competition model for Super Rugby.
“(The IPRC) is a great opportunity for Australian rugby to be involved in professional rugby competitions beyond our involvement in Super Rugby, which has the potential to create an array of strategic opportunities for the game at the expiry of the current broadcast deal at the end of 2020,” Xenos said.
“Playing more games in our time-zone and against teams which our fan base has tribalism with is an important part of any future decision-making.
“The opportunity to explore new teams into the Pacific Islands and into Asia as the Indo Pacific Rugby Championship is cultivating presents great opportunity for Australia to have other alternatives for 2021, which might involve playing New Zealand and South African teams less in order to deliver more engaging local content, which is what we need to ensure our rugby economy can thrive moving forward.”
Train Without A Station said | January 29th 2018 @ 4:54pm | ! Report
Certainly not an unreasonable prospect if Rugby WA wanted to push for their re-inclusion.
Best case scenario would have us having more than 5 teams on top level Rugby.
Unfortunately financial limitations has meant we have reduced to 4.
January 29th 2018 @ 4:56pm
piru said | January 29th 2018 @ 4:56pm | ! Report
Rugby Australia axed the Force for financial reasons
I feel like this needs quotation marks!
Good news, but we won’t hold our breath, lest they make a decision within 48 – 72 hours
January 29th 2018 @ 5:01pm
jeff dustby said | January 29th 2018 @ 5:01pm | ! Report
the entire WA rugby contingent will be holding their breath.
January 29th 2018 @ 5:30pm
piru said | January 29th 2018 @ 5:30pm | ! Report
That doesn’t even make sense
why do you bother Jeff?
January 29th 2018 @ 7:50pm
Jacko said | January 29th 2018 @ 7:50pm | ! Report
Not sure how they saved money…They are spending the same now as they did last year but on 4 teams not 5…Major achievement ? Not from what I am seeing and hearing but thats the problem as no one really knows the truth
January 29th 2018 @ 7:59pm
Stu B said | January 29th 2018 @ 7:59pm | ! Report
Let us get this one clear, The Western Force being culled for financial reasons is now a proven Phurphy. The Rebels are the bigger basket case and the Force copped it for an eastern states ideology and it is clear to most that very very little dollars has been been pared from the super operating costs and even less has been channeled towards grass roots rugby but maybe the big Japan payout to replace the Western Force with the sun-wolves has staved off insolvency.Sure Raelene is required to paint pretty futuristic pictures for Rugby WA but right now a major concrete boost is required to hold our young future stars in place and much much more.Come -on Raelene give us more than rhetoric and please no more double speak, twisting and deceit as has been dished up by RA this last 12 months.
January 29th 2018 @ 8:34pm
AndyS said | January 29th 2018 @ 8:34pm | ! Report
Blah, blah, blah. Key word in all that is “speculated”, and it barely merits that. RA is showing by their actions that they aren’t really interested, dragging their feet to ensure there is no chance the IRPC can get off the ground next year. Push comes to shove, an idea in someone’s head offers them no real alternative to an actual comp offering hard cash, even if it is a bad deal. They know that, and appear well content. The rest is just blowing smoke.