From Ashes to smoked: Why Australia failed in the ODIs

Throughout the recently completed ODI series, Australia kept finding ways to shoot themselves in the foot. Even in the fourth match, chasing 197, the home side floundered before the cool-headed Tim Paine took them home.

Below are the reasons Australia lost the series.

1. Warner and Smith

David Warner averaged 14 heading into the fifth match but looked early as if he would put the disappointment of series behind him. Instead, he fell to the man of the match, Tom Curran.

Steve Smith, who averages 28 in his last ten ODIs, perished yet again to spin, this time to Moeen Ali for 12. He is trying to do the role Joe Root does for England, but it’s not working.

With Aaron Finch injured, the two senior members’ failures cost Australia the series.

2. The number three and four conundrum

Smith batted at number three for the first two matches and then dropped down the order with a view to anchoring the innings, but failed miserably.

The skipper’s form is a shadow of his Ashes batting, and the experiment of having a part-timer like Travis Head at four hasn’t worked – although, with Head firing in the fourth ODI as an opener, he could be tried at first drop.

Cameron White could have anchored the innings, but he was asked to bat at No.3 against moving ball, where his technical deficiencies were exposed. Chris Lynn, who was in squad earlier to bat at No.4, isn’t a great player of spin either. In fact, in the 2017 IPL, Lynn batted on top to protect him from taking risks against spinners later in the innings.

In short, the number three and four spots are still up for grabs.

3. England’s fearless approach

It sounds pretty odd to say Australia the reigning World Champions approach to ODI cricket seems bit school, unlike England who are taking o the bowlers from the word go. Even though Australia had England for 8-5 in fourth ODI but still Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan.Tom Curran and Chris Woakes took on the bowler .In fact, Morgan after the loss even went on to say, he wouldn’t cut down on aggressive approach even after the defeat and would prefer 40-2 after ten overs instead of 20-0.

4.Conservative captaincy

In the fourth ODI, Smith brought on part-time spinner Head before 15 overs were bowled – even though frontline tweaker Adam Zampa was still in the squad.

The result was Moeen Ali, who had just come to the crease, hit two boundaries by the end of 20th over, seeing Australia with four men near the boundary rope, when they should have been trying to get England out.

Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood still had overs up their sleeves, so fast bowlers should have been breathing fire from both ends.

These fielding tactics leave a lot to be desired.

5. Ashes hangover

Regaining the Ashes must have taken a lot out of the team, and a break of just a day or two before starting the shorter format series isn’t ideal.

But coming on the back of lacklustre ODI performances in 2017, the home side should have been motivated to roll over England – it would have been a strong message to other teams the Aussies aren’t to be written off – however, that was clearly not the case

Australia’s ODI woes need to be addressed before the World Cup to be held in England next year.

That said, the performances of Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis and Jhye Richardson were all positive, Aaron Finch continued to impress, while Tim Paine would have learnt a lot about batting with the tail.