Behind the barriers: Five bets for Ballarat/Bordertown (January 30)

Couple of solid meetings on Tuesday at Ballarat and Bordertown. I think the betting opportunities and the confidence is with Ballarat, but I think there is one to beat in South Australia.

Here are the five bets across the two meetings.

Bet One- Win- Ballarat Race One Number 5 Nasaayim

Looks a good thing. Hayes/Dabernig trained filly who debuted down the straight at Flemington where she was heavily backed and she did try hard but had to settle for a close up second to Al Dorama.

Should only improve off that and despite there being a bit of depth to this 2YO race, I think she has them covered.

Bet Two- Win- Ballarat Race Two Number 13 Wujimu

Best bet for the day IMHO. Darren Weir trains this filly, who I did have pegged as a weak thing after not attacking the line at all early in the campaign but she has turned the corner recently with a couple of strong efforts, the latest at Kilmore when second to Under The Sea. 1100m on her home track with Lane steering, she should take some beating.

Bet Three- Win- Ballarat Race Three Number 1 Branksome Chimes

If she can overcome the sticky gate, I think he is clearly the horse to beat. Trialled up okay at Terang prior to resuming on the bog at Cranbourne where I thought he ran an enormous race in defeat.

Sat wide throughout on a hot speed before Rawiller pushed the button and went for home on the turn, only to be nabbed late. With a more economical run in transit here, I think he can bounce back and break the maiden tag.

Bet Four- Win- Ballarat Race Seven Number 3 Indernile

Talented galloper who promised a fair bit as an early two year old but was a colt. Had the gelding operation, trialled up well and resumed at Ballarat where he had to work a bit to hold a forward spot but from then on, it was rather painless, though he did have to dig deep late when challenged.

Think he can only improve off that and rates highly.

Bet Five- Win- Bordertown Race Five Number 6 Daktari

Looks a tricky meeting in South Australia but I think Daktari is the pick of them. Dennis O’Leary is very good at being patient with his runners, and you can see with this horse given he’s a seven year old and a veteran of just five outings.

He has won two of them, one of which came last start at Murray Bridge when ridden a treat by Sairyn Fawke, better known as the ‘Fawke Lift’. He can get this one home.