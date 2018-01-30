Cornwill’s 2018 season previews: Brisbane Lions

The Brisbane Lions have been in the footballing wilderness for the best part of a decade now, after being one of the greatest teams of all time in the early 2000s.

However, following that era, the club has been run pathetically, which has equated to horrible results both on and off the field.

Club legend Michael Voss was undoubtedly there for too long and another club legend, Justin Leppitsch, just wasn’t cut out for senior coaching.

Under Chris Fagan, this is a new era for Brisbane, as they improved last year even though they finished last, winning two more games than they did the previous season. There are hopes among supporters to climb off the bottom rung in 2018.

Best 22

FB: Jarrod Berry, Daniel McStay, Alex Witherden

HB: Luke Hodge, Harris Andrews, Daniel Rich

C: Ryan Bastinac, Dayne Beams, Sam Mayes

HF: Charlie Cameron, Eric Hipwood, Allen Christensen

FF: Cameron Rayner, Josh Walker, Lewis Taylor

F: Stefan Martin, Dayne Zorko, Mitch Robinson

I/C: Hugh McCluggage, Tom Cutler, Tom Bell, Ryan Lester

Defence

Brisbane may have conceded the most points in the league last year, however they are creating a good nucleus in defence.

Harris Andrews is the best young defender in the game and has done a good job on the experienced star forwards in the competition.

Elsewhere, Daniel McStay is finally starting to show signs of delivering what he promised earlier in his career.

Unexpectedly, the big revelation for the Lions in 2017 was Alex Witherden. Witherden came into the team late in the year and looked like a ready-made league footballer, averaging 23 disposals per game and creating fantastic run out of defence.

The addition of legend Luke Hodge will also surely boost morale, and also add much-needed experienced and leadership to a young team.

The side’s main issue is actual team defending. Countless times a game, opposition forwards seemed to be all on their own inside forward fifty. If Fagan can fix this, the Lions have a formidable defence.

Midfield

Brisbane’s midfield was below-par last season, despite many pundits thinking it was their strongest position.

Dayne Zorko was very good, getting his first All Australian cap, and Dayne Beams was the team’s best player. But Tom Rockliff had a down year and was again injury prone – perhaps because he wanted out. However, his loss is bound to really hurt the midfield in the short term, but also opens up big opportunities for youngsters.

Some say that number one draft pick Cameron Rayner could come in and fill the role, but his lack of endurance should see him play more forward. That opens up a shot for 2016 number three pick Hugh McCluggage.

McCluggage didn’t have a big impact in his first season at AFL level, which was surprising and somewhat worrying considering many draft pundits had him being a ready-made AFL player. He wasn’t horrible, averaging 15 disposals a game, however he now must stamp himself as a talent worth persevering with.

There were rumours in the trade period that Stefan Martin wanted a return to Melbourne, but he is still at the Gabba and needs to be at his best to help protect his young midfielders.

Regarding the gameplan, the midfield must start winning more ball, having ranked 18th in clearances and 16th in disposals last year. If you aren’t getting hands on it first, there isn’t much chance of winning many games.

Attack

Brisbane’s attack is similar to their defence, they are an extremely young group, however they seem to be developing some good players.

Eric Hipwood is the future of the forward line, and one of the upcoming stars of the competition. Thirty goals last year was a really good achievement for a young forward and he just does special things when he has the ball.

The secondary key forward is a major issue, with the loss of young star Josh Shache. Fagan will have to either put a lot of trust in journeyman Josh Walker, or try a makeshift forward line like the Tigers did last year, relying on smalls like Cameron Rayner and Tom Bell to compete in the air.

Charlie Cameron’s recruitment should excite. A terrific player to watch who can also play in the midfield, Cameron should create a good partnership with other smalls in Lewis Taylor, Allen Christensen and Rayner.

Prediction

2018 is another developmental year for Brisbane, which means it is not necessarily about wins and losses. Chris Fagan will want to see improvement from all areas of the ground but especially from young players.

Overall, Brisbane aren’t going to be challenging, however the future looks bright again all of a sudden, and that is half the battle.

Predicted finish

15th