Jason Day ends 20-month USPGA drought

Jason Day won his 11th USPGA title early this morning by beating Swede Alex Noren at the sixth play-off hole for the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego.

Play was resumed on Monday morning after Day and Noren had battled out five play-off holes on the Sunday when it became too dark to continue.

It was Day’s first success since The Players Championship in 2016 when he became the world’s number one ranked golfer.

That started a 77-week head-to-head between Day and Jordan Spieth for the top spot with Day showing the way on and off for 51 weeks, Spieth likewise for 26.

Since then Day has suffered from chronic back problems, vertigo, and a worrying time with his mother diagnosed with cancer, who has since been cleared.

There were ominous signs in the first round of the Farmers Insurance when Day was walking gingerly during his one-over 73, and having obvious difficulty taking the ball out of the hole.

But round two saw a totally different Jason Day on his way to a tournament best eight-under 64, and he finished the regulation rounds at 10-under with 21 birdies, nine bogeys, and a double on the tough Torrey Pines course.

That was matched by Noren’s 10-under with two eagles, 15 birdies, seven bogeys, and a double, as did Ryan Palmer with three eagles, 14 birdies, and ten bogeys.

Palmer lost out at the first play-off hole, setting the scene for the birdie-ridden Australian-Swedish shoot-out.

Both will move up the world rankings – the 30-year-old Day from 14 to regain his status as Australia’s top ranked from Marc Leishman at 13, and the 35-year-old Noren from 19.

There was a nice touch during the play-off when the wives met for for the first time – Ellie Day and Jennifer Kovacs, a Swedish broadcaster.

They had a photograph taken together with big smiles and a hug.

The tournament took on a new meaning with the return of former world number one Tiger Woods, currently ranked 647.

Woods was returning after a series of back surgeries, and he made the cut for the first time in 888 days to finish four-under.

Woods next start will be Riviera in a fortnight.