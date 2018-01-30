Pre-season preview: Is the Tigers’ bus finals bound?

Can Ivan Cleary get his rag-tag bunch of recruits to spark the Wests Tigers, or will it be another long season at the bottom of the ladder?

Only a few rounds into 2017, the Tigers decided to part ways with Jason Taylor and go in a different direction.

While a selection process took place, it was clear the best man for the job was Cleary, who had been without a head coaching job since his surprise sacking by the Panthers at the end of 2015.

The Tigers put a gutsy win together for their first match with Ivan in charge, but from there they struggled to come up with much in the way of form.

Adding to their woes was Mitchell Moses leaving mid-season, and Aaron Woods and James Tedesco deciding 2017 would be their last season in black and gold.

It means Cleary is well and truly working from the ground up – as poor as last season was, the Tigers have lost more attacking firepower.

Ivan may well have everyone who wants to be on the bus, on it; the question is how fast and how far he can get it to go.

How does their squad rate?

Cleary’s roster management is reminiscent of his early days at the Panthers. Last season, he moved swiftly to end speculation about the playing futures of his stars. He moved Moses on after it became obvious he did not want to be there, and was happy to let Woods and Tedesco ‘hop off the bus’.

It is not dissimilar to how the coach moved on Luke Lewis and Michael Jennings after his first season at Penrith, in 2012.

Following the clean-out at the Panthers, Cleary recruited some value buys, journeymen, outcasts and veterans. At the height of his tenure, he brought in Jamie Soward. Unwanted and unloved at the Dragons, with his best footy seemingly a distant memory, Soward fired in a big way in his first year.

While the Tigers recruitment on the surface may not include a marquee player, don’t underestimate Cleary’s ability to get the best out of his players.

Ben Matulino and Russell Packer come into the pack to more than fill the void left by Woods. They other capable the forwards such as Elijah Taylor, Chris Lawrence, Sauaso Sue and the incoming Chris McQueen.

Mahe Fonua, Taane Milne and Corey Thompson come in to put pressure on the other outside backs. Tui Lolohea is expected to play fullback with the departure of Tedesco, while Moses’ departure is offset by the arrival of Benji Marshall and Josh Reynolds.

Ins

Mahe Fonua (Hull – 2019), Tyson Gamble (Redcliffe – 2019), Pita Godinet (Sea Eagles), Benji Marshall (Broncos – 2018), Ben Matulino (Warriors – 2020), Chris McQueen (Titans – 2020), Taane Milne (Dragons – 2019), Russell Packer (Dragons – 2021), Josh Reynolds (Canterbury – 2021), Robbie Rochow (Storm – 2019), Corey Thompson (Widnes – 2019)

Outs

Matt Ballin (retired), Justin Hunt (retired), Jamal Idris (retired), Jordan Rankin (Huddersfield), Ava Seumanufagai (Sharks), James Tedesco (Roosters), Aaron Woods (Bulldogs), Joel Edwards, Jack Littlejohn, Kyle Lovett (Leigh Centurions)

Injuries

The Tigers have had a few players go under the knife during the off-season, but all are expected to be fit for selection come Round 1.

Key men

Benji Marshall, Luke Brooks and Josh Reynolds are all different players. While it might seem clear-cut that Brooks and Reynolds unite in the halves, Cleary will be keen to get Marshall on the field for his experience and game management. Whether that involves coming off the bench or starting remains to be seen.

Brooks has been mildly disappointing in his career to date, while the curtain is being drawn on Marshall’s. The mandate will be to find the player who best complements the enthusiasm and running game of Reynolds.

The side looked bereft of ideas and organisation at points last year. They didn’t have a dominant half or leader, and if they are to improve they need someone to take up that role.

Where do they need to improve?

Defensively, the Tigers were in the bottom four last season, not a surprise finishing 14th. The only team that scored fewer points was the Bulldogs. Another telling stat is that they missed more tackles than any other team expect the Panthers.

In spite of this, they lost to opposition teams by eight points or fewer on eight occasions. It is indicative of a team that struggles to come up with a big play when the game is on the line.

It links back to their need to find a dominant playmaker. Reynolds and Marshall have both been those players before, can they do it this season?

Goal-kicking is another issue. Lolohea did the majority last year, but a career average of just over 60 per cent is not up to NRL standard. If Marshall can force his way into the side, he may be a chance of usurping him.

Top five clashes

Round 1: Tigers vs Roosters, ANZ Stadium, March 10

The Roosters’ marquee signing will take on his former club in the first round of the regular season.

Can the Tigers make a statement early, or will they be torn apart by the red-hot Roosters?

Round 4: Tigers vs Eels, ANZ Stadium, April 2

The Easter Monday clash is the battle of the west, which should attract a big crowd. Hopes are high for Parramatta once again this year, but clashes between these two last year were close affairs, the second being decided by just one point.

It is also an opportunity for the Tigers to get one over defector Mitch Moses.

Round 11: Tigers vs Panthers, Panthers Stadium, May 17

It wasn’t long after Ivan joined the Tigers last year that the talk started about him taking on his son – young Panthers halfback, Nathan. Cleary Jr got the win last season, but it won’t be long before Ivan gets the wood over him.

Round 12: Tigers vs Bulldogs, ANZ Stadium, May 27

It will be an emotional afternoon for Josh Reynolds when he runs out in front of the club he envisaged playing out his career with. Expect him to be fired up and show the Bulldogs the error of their ways. The Dogs will need the same from their new No.6, Kieran Foran.

Round 24: Tigers vs Sea Eagles, Campbelltown, August 23

In one of the most stirring wins the Tigers enjoyed last season, they were down by 14 against the Sea Eages, when a parochial Leichhardt crowd spurred the home side to a win on the bell.

Late in the season, Manly should be aiming for a finals berth, while the Tigers will at least want to be disruptive.

How will they go?

Cleary has taken two clubs from gross underachievement into premiership contention. The success the Panthers are now enjoying is a direct product of this man’s hard work, while the Warriors’ fall from 2011 grand finalists is a direct result of his departure.

Re-think all of your judgements on the roster because you just don’t know what Cleary can get out of some of his players. Many of the players at the club are getting opportunities they may not get elsewhere and that will be reflected in attitude and effort.

The Tigers don’t have great depth, and they do look a marquee player or two from being contenders. The outside backs in particular look skinny. They are also relying on Brooks to really fire, a task that may be beyond him – Marshall may yet prove to be the key.

Having cleared the decks of dead wood – essential when you are rebuilding – the worst may yet be behind them. This is a side who hasn’t made the finals since an Ivan Cleary-led Warriors broke their hearts in 2011.

The squad they have on paper has no right to make the eight, and on that basis I have them finishing in the bottom four again this year.

Predicted finish

14th