The road to the BBL finals: Adelaide Strikers

The Adelaide Strikers have been the most watchable side this Big Bash League. The Travis Head-led outfit finished in second place, losing twice to ladder leaders the Perth Scorchers and once to the Hobart Hurricanes.

The Strikers had the best net run rate of all teams – when they’ve won, they’ve won big.

Their squad is not packed with superstars but there’s plenty of quality and – more importantly – balance.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey has been outstanding, clubbing a century, along with two fifties, and finishing the season with the second-most runs (425 runs at 53.12). Also, the 26-year-old was impressive in the field, collecting 12 catches.

Carey has been well supported with the bat by the South African Colin Ingram and Head.

That said, the Strikers’ true strength lies in their bowling. Rashid Khan, the signing of the season, has been irrepressible. The Afghan national has picked up 17 wickets – equal-best for the season – has rarely been picked off, bowls well under pressure, and goes at only 5.52 runs an over.

Ben Laughlin has been good too. The seamer holds the record for most BBL wickets (78) and added another 15 to his tally this season.

Billy Stanlake and Peter Siddle complete the unit. Stanlake has intimidated with steepling bounce and pace, while Siddle, the veteran, has been at his frugal best, giving up only 5.84 runs an over.

But the curse of success – and poor fixturing – has struck Adelaide at the worst possible time. They will be without Carey, Head and Stanlake for their semi-final clash, with the trio involved in Australia’s Twenty20 campaign that starts on February 3.

Carey leaves the biggest shoes to fill (not literally, of course, given Stanlake’s 204cm frame), with young Jake Doran most likely to don the gloves.

Ingram will captain in Head’s place, and be expected to produce with the bat since two of the top three run-getters are missing.

Unfortunately, the situation gets worse should the Strikers make it through to the final, as Khan will miss the clash because of international duties. Coach Jason Gillespie said that Liam O’Connor would assume a spot in the XI should his side win through – the leg-spinner will need to bowl out of his skin to match Khan’s output this season.

There is still hope, despite the unavoidable selection gloom. They’re playing at home, for one, and have been unbeatable at the Adelaide Oval this season. Also, the Strikers face the Melbourne Renegades, who they comfortably accounted for away from home.

That said, while the Strikers have looked so good for much of the season, it seems they’ll fall just short – unless their backup players stand up.