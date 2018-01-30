Sevens and tens are the perfect way to kick off the Australian rugby year

A long and, until recently, prosperous summer of cricket was hurriedly pushed to the side last weekend, as rugby announced itself with a bloody magnificent bang for the new year.
The Sydney sevens promised a weekend of world-class action, and it was certainly hard to ignore the colours as hordes of people poured out of Central Station to walk up through Surry Hills to the Sydney Football Stadium on Saturday.
Ballerinas. Lawn bowlers. Blokes in full bodysuits (sans underwear, which I sadly cannot unsee). Fifteen – at least – guys and girls with a curious multicultural mix of Hawaiian shirts and Mexican sombreros.
It was amazing.
But the view at my hotel the next morning was something I could only smile about. Littered among the national strips of four nations other than Australia were people in Wallabies jerseys and shirts, plenty of Sydney 7s event t-shirts, and Australian Sevens gear.
And families! There were kids everywhere, to the point that I had to line up for the Coco Pops dispenser. It was simultaneously annoying and bloody excellent.
There were groups of mates, and a large group of Polynesian women laughing about guys and girls getting smashed into touch, but it was the family groups that really stood out. The TV pictures throughout the weekend highlighted just how many kids were there having a great time.
Rugby Videos See more »
The weekend was capped off by Australia picking up the double – and in superb style. The women beat New Zealand in the final 31-0, and the men did the same job on South Africa, stunning the series leaders 29-0 to claim their first cup in six seasons, and their first Australian title since 2002.
Both were dominant in their finals, but the women achieved their own part of history, becoming the first Sevens World Series side – women or men – to go through a whole tournament without conceding a point. 213 points for. Not one point against.
And how good was it to see the women’s side – some of them still in their playing kit – cheering on the men in their final, nearly five hours later?
It was fitting that Emma Tonegato scored the try to seal the final, after she lit the tournament up with a try that immediately brought back memories of David Campese at the height of his pomp and brilliance.
Running through to regather Alicia Quirk’s kick from inside the Australian 22 on Saturday morning, Tonegato was met by covering Spanish defender Patricia Garcia, who was way too deep in the last line. Tonegato stepped and swerved one way and then the other, all at top pace and without losing stride, before finally confusing Garcia once too often and racing away to score.
It was an instant highlight and should feature prominently in all Rugby Australia marketing this year.
Come the final against New Zealand, the pressure of the Australian defence was incredible, with at least two tries coming straight from forced turnovers.
Five Aussie women scored tries in the final, a wonderful sign of a side firing on all cylinders. Charlotte Caslick was the player of the final, but it could easily have been Quirk, Emily Cherry, Sharni Williams, Emma Sykes, or Tonegato herself. My Twitter followers might have noticed I became a bit of an Emma Tonegato fan over the weekend.
The men were every bit as good, and that’s not necessarily something we’ve been able to say a lot in recent times. The turning point of the final was Lachie Anderson’s outstanding, last-ditch covering tackle on Blitzbokke flyer Rosko Speckman, with the TMO ruling Spackman had a boot stud in touch half a nanosecond before grounding the ball over the line.
It was 0-0 at the time, after an intense first five minutes, but South Africa never fired a shot after that moment.
The Australians scored two converted tries in 90 seconds to take the halftime lead, scored again straight after the break, before Ben O’Donnell’s double sealed a second Australian win to cap off a magnificent weekend.
The challenge for Rugby Australia now – and especially the Super Rugby sides – is to cash in on what people have seen over the weekend, and start telling them where and when they can start seeing more of that kind of entertainment.
After everything Super Rugby went through in 2017, the goal now is to give people a reason to come and watch again.
That resumes in a fortnight, with the second edition of the Brisbane Tens needing to light up the Super Rugby teams in much the same way the Sydney 7s did.
This is the teams’ first chance to play for something meaningful in 2018 and prove to fans that all the emails and social media updates haven’t been for nothing. It’s an opportunity to prove that watching the competition this year will be worthwhile and not a chore.
But as the Sevens showed, it should be easy for the Tens to do that. It’s similarly fast-paced, but with genuine set-piece contests that can provide structure to the cut-down version of the game.
The Sydney 7s has done its bit to kick the season off, now it’s up to the Brisbane Tens to join the dots with the sides we know and will watch every weekend for the next six months.
So captivate us; launch the season in style. Let’s see the next step in proving that we learnt something from killing off the 2017 season before it got going.
January 30th 2018 @ 4:37am
Harry Jones said | January 30th 2018 @ 4:37am | ! Report
Australia’s male 7s just got better and better as the tourney went on; they looked immensely strong and fit, too! Well done, OZ. Will have to catch the womens’ highlights…
January 30th 2018 @ 4:45am
Ken Catchpole's Other Leg said | January 30th 2018 @ 4:45am | ! Report
Harry, if you missed the girls you missed a treat.
January 30th 2018 @ 8:01am
PeterK said | January 30th 2018 @ 8:01am | ! Report
agree, the oz womens were the most skilled of any team men or women in that tournament
January 30th 2018 @ 4:43am
Ken Catchpole's Other Leg said | January 30th 2018 @ 4:43am | ! Report
Well expressed Brett.
What you said here was my thought over the whole weekend.
Great showpiece. Great rugby carnival.
And sensational guts and power from our women’s side.
Sure people will discount the victory with – well it’s not the Bg Game, or not a Bledisloe, but that is irrelevant.
Australian rugby hasn’t seen that much smiling sunshine at an event in over a decade.
January 30th 2018 @ 6:35am
Redsfan1 said | January 30th 2018 @ 6:35am | ! Report
The Aussie 7s and Super rugby sides are vastly different. The rugby 7s team is a close knit professional outfit that play for each other. How can you compare that to super rugby players like Karlmichael Hunt and David Pocock? Blokes massively more hyped who just don’t deliver for their teams.
January 30th 2018 @ 7:11am
jeff dustby said | January 30th 2018 @ 7:11am | ! Report
Such a great weekend for equality. Play the women on the same stage as the men so that the crowd drops by 30% and cost the ARU 700k in revenue. NOt only do the women now get paid the same, they also make it harder to pay the men because the decrease revenue. seems a great idea, increase expenses and dcrease revenue (but it makes me feel fuzzy)
January 30th 2018 @ 8:05am
PeterK said | January 30th 2018 @ 8:05am | ! Report
First of all where did you get the total crowd attendences between the 2 years?
Also how do you draw the conclusion that any crowd decline was due to playing them on the same stage?
January 30th 2018 @ 8:18am
aussikiwi said | January 30th 2018 @ 8:18am | ! Report
Even if your figures are correct, Jeff, correlation does not equal causation. There were numerous reasons, including the long weekend.
The Aussie women deservedly got tremendous support from the crowd.
January 30th 2018 @ 7:21am
Onside said | January 30th 2018 @ 7:21am | ! Report
All good fun and something to look forward to, like the Australian Tennis Open and Melbourne
Cup carnivals that hit our shores one a year before their corporate caravans move on.
The great thing about 7’s is a person doesn’t have to know anything about the game to enjoy it.
January 30th 2018 @ 8:20am
tyrone said | January 30th 2018 @ 8:20am | ! Report
Loved the 7’s but wont get interested in the 10’s while they continue to have legends (has beens) selected in the teams. Full strength and it would be great.