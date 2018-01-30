Six Nations preview (Twilight at Twickenham)

Ireland has not beaten England at Twickenham with their current coach. To win the Six Nations, the number three-ranked Irish will probably need to do just that: on the last day of the tournament.
Five Tests from now, the men in green will no doubt have more wounded than now (eleven players are out, including brutally important Sean O’Brien). But the casualty list cannot be an excuse for anyone: the Lions-touring Home Nations are all missing ten or more (Scotland has lost eight of its elite front row).
England has the most depth, but is missing eighteen regulars, including the pugnacious Mike Brown, carry-in-traffic Billy Vunipola, long-bomber Elliot Daly, and many of their good mates.
The new laws put the ball in play more and protect the attacking side from pilfering, and therefore unintentionally create more injury scenarios (more tackles per minute, with dominant tackles the prerequisite for turnovers).
Since tackling is optional in the Top 14, where most French, Italian, and South Africans now play, the two teams guaranteed not to win the Six Nations have the fewest injuries.
Italy will just want to play well, “look to our processes,” improve, play consistently, and do other sport cliches and euphemisms for “lose gracefully.”
In reality, the other teams will look at the Italian fixture as a nice, al dente, steaming bowl of linguine with clams, paired with a white wine that is not too fruity. And that’s how Italy will play: like clams about to be opened.
France has a new coach determined to not be the old coach. Look for a sour blame-filled denouement, as the mysterious Laporte Affaire gathers momentum and scandal-worthiness, sufficient to drown Jacques Brunel’s happy talk. His team will be young (too young) in some positions for any return to faded grandeur.
Wales has Alun Wyn Jones. This legend looked old the first Test he played for Warren Gatland ten years ago. Now, he looks older than Gatland. But he never stays hurt. Wales doesn’t have anyone to help the forever balding giant.
World XV Jon Davies is out. Both tested flyhalves are gone. Combative Rhys Webb is lost. Strike winger George North is ailing. And world class No 8 Toby Faletau won’t play.
Plus, the Welsh have a tough schedule to build momentum. They face dangerous Scotland in Cardiff, then must visit England and Ireland. It’s no stretch to think the Boyos will be winless after three rounds and merely playing for pride. If they lose any more playmakers, Gatland might have to call Dr Jamie Roberts.
The aforementioned three teams don’t have a 9-10 combination capable of taking the Six Nations cake.
Scotland might, but more likely, they will play kingmaker, or spoil either Eddie Jones’ or Schmidt’s parade.
Gregor Townsend doesn’t have a front row. They’re all gone.
Still, if any team can win without winning set pieces, it’s Scotland, and their terrible tartan twin troublemakers Finn Russell and Stu Hogg.
To win the whole thing, Scotland cannot lose to both Ireland and England, but the Irish have the home fixture this year, which means Round 3’s Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield (where the Scots struggle to score tries against their bigger neighbours) is the match of the tournament for the Jocks.
But all the rugby world is really sort of hoping the form book holds and England hosts Ireland on the final weekend – both unbeaten.
Bold, dynamic, nasty England, with superb halfbacks (Ben Youngs tearing around; Danny Care reading the game from the bench) and the uber-confident Owen Farrell and his clever sidekick George Ford stifling the opposition and setting up the speedsters. The only question could be: who is carrying the ball hard and heavy from the base, in the tight-loose?
Ireland has cohesion due to Munster’s and Leinster’s strong showing in the Champions Cup. Connacht has done well in the Challenge Cup, and Ulster was not far off. Every position has two or three similar candidates. Jason Stockdale is an exciting big finisher, and Jordan Larmour might be the “It” boy.
Beginning in France against a team that lost to South Africa three times last year, followed by a three-test home swing, is a dream draw.
But I suppose it will all come down to Twickers, at the end.
Prediction
1. England
2. Ireland
3. Scotland
4. Wales
5. France
6. Italy
January 30th 2018 @ 4:41am
The Neutral View From Sweden said | January 30th 2018 @ 4:41am | ! Report
Great write up big man.
The excitement is really about to kick in. And I have serious rugby abstinence (tried to cure it by watching Canada-Uruguay on Sunday morning). Are you in Europe and will you catch any of the games?
England injury crises is a little bit exaggerated. Yes, they do miss a lot of guys, but their usual starting XV is almost healthy. Ireland injury list is also mainly filled with guys outside the starting XV. Wales, on the other hand, miss all their Lions players that were involved in the Test matches.On the other hand, loys of Wales fans are rather happy about the injuries hence that will force Gatland to chose some younger blood and lean heavy on the Scarlets boys.
If Ireland and Scotland get away wins this weekend, We will be in for a special tournament.
January 30th 2018 @ 5:38am
Harry Jones said | January 30th 2018 @ 5:38am | ! Report
Yep!
I caught two Top 14 matches live this weekend: in Toulon and Clermont.
England is covered except with big carriers Vunipola, Hughes, and Robshaw out, I’m not so keen on their go-forward from the base in wet weather, on boggy fields. We’ll see.
I think Scotland just lost R Gray… 😪
January 30th 2018 @ 7:36am
FunBus said | January 30th 2018 @ 7:36am | ! Report
England also vulnerable at prop. First choice still fit, but decimated in terms of cover. One prop (Sinckler) has even gone down with a ‘pulled hamstring.’ Until now I’d confidently labored under the delusion that, like necks, props didn’t possess such an anatomical feature. Different era, I suppose
January 30th 2018 @ 8:10am
Harry Jones said | January 30th 2018 @ 8:10am | ! Report
Props don’t need hammies!
January 30th 2018 @ 6:20am
Highlander said | January 30th 2018 @ 6:20am | ! Report
Hard to disagree Harry
Would have liked Scotland to have a shot but two entire first choice front rows missing should kill them off.
Tournament may well be decided by who manages the injury list the best and that should be England and Ireland as you note.
France making some interesting selections too, we need a strong France back in the mix.
January 30th 2018 @ 8:10am
Harry Jones said | January 30th 2018 @ 8:10am | ! Report
It’ll take 2-3 years for France to recover …
January 30th 2018 @ 6:59am
Colm said | January 30th 2018 @ 6:59am | ! Report
Enjoyable preview, thanks Harry.
I can see Scotland being bullied physically by a lot of teams in this six nations. I hope I’m wrong, as the Scotland-England game is the only realistic chance that England will get beaten in the six nations. After the World cup bid betrayal, SCOTLAND really need to repay the celtic brethren. This is the only way Ireland can win the six nations, imo. Ireland aren’t beating England at Twickenham.
France ????? Jeez. Dropping your best player is definitely an innovative new technique. Experience will be an issue. There is only one player over 30 in the French squad. Picking 4 looseheads and 1 tighthead in your squad is also frisky.
January 30th 2018 @ 7:09am
FunBus said | January 30th 2018 @ 7:09am | ! Report
I agree on Scotland, Colm. Many are tipping them to challenge for the whole lot, but like you I can see them getting physically beaten by Ireland, England and even France.
Wish I shared your confidence about England beating Ireland. It may come down to which players are left standing after four rounds.
January 30th 2018 @ 7:22am
Fionn said | January 30th 2018 @ 7:22am | ! Report
But they beat Cheika’s Wallabies by 50 points! That means they must be an incredible team.
January 30th 2018 @ 8:12am
Colm said | January 30th 2018 @ 8:12am | ! Report
If it was in Ireland, it would be a 50-50.
Ireland have had a pretty poor away record(in the Six Nations), in recent years. Ireland have won only twice away in the last four years against the top 4 teams(Scotland, Wales, France, England.)
January 30th 2018 @ 7:04am
FunBus said | January 30th 2018 @ 7:04am | ! Report
Confirmed last week that I’ve got tickets for the game. England -Ireland, at Twickenham, on St Patrick’s day weekend, possibly to decide the 6 Nations…As good as it gets.
Most pundits in England, Harry, are tipping Ireland to win it this year. As you mention the loss of heavy ball carrying is what they’re focusing on.
January 30th 2018 @ 7:24am
Fionn said | January 30th 2018 @ 7:24am | ! Report
I think most pundits in England are trying to play the underdog card, just like most of the Kiwi media (not the fans) did in the RWC when they said Australia was the favourite.
England and Ireland are at best equal favourites. England are lucky they have Ireland in England, although a loss to Ireland there would be a set back in 2019 RWC prep.
January 30th 2018 @ 7:30am
FunBus said | January 30th 2018 @ 7:30am | ! Report
Don’t think so, Fionn. There doesn’t tend to be coordinated campaigns of rugby pundits in England. Too many outlets. Anyway, half the rugby journalists on English papers are bloody Welsh. 😊
It’s a genuine feeling that Ireland are looking strongest.
January 30th 2018 @ 8:01am
Fionn said | January 30th 2018 @ 8:01am | ! Report
It’ll be so deflating as an Australian fan if Scotland have a poor 6N.
If Scotland can beat Ireland and/or especially England it would make the pain slightly less bad.
January 30th 2018 @ 8:40am
Geoff Parkes said | January 30th 2018 @ 8:40am | ! Report
Thanks Harry. The injuries are a massive concern for the tournament and the game.
Ever so slowly we are edging towards a day of reckoning between the clubs and national unions.