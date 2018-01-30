Tomic may never play for Australia again: Hewitt

Lleyton Hewitt doubts whether Bernard Tomic will play Davis Cup tennis for Australia again.

And the two-time grand slam champion admits the jury is out on whether Tomic will continue in the sport.

The Australian Davis Cup captain said it was a “long way back” for Tomic after the tennis bad boy’s controversial comments since joining reality TV show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Outta Here.

Tomic caused a stir when he told Network Ten that Australia could not win the Davis Cup title without him and that Hewitt knew it.

Asked if Tomic would play for Australia again, former world No.1 Hewitt said: “It’s highly doubtful.

“He’s made some mistakes. It will be a long way back.

“He’s digging a big hole for himself that he may never get out of.”

Tomic’s comments came just days before Nick Kyrgios-led Australia host Germany in a first round Davis Cup tie in Brisbane, starting on Friday.

Kyrgios will join the squad in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Hewitt said team members already in camp had laughed off Tomic’s claim.

“I don’t watch a lot of those kind of shows but a couple of boys have kept a close eye on it and it keeps them in good humour at night and gives them something to talk about,” Hewitt said.

“The team camaraderie is as good as I have seen for a long time.

“We believe we can go a long way and I back these boys.”

Asked if Australia could win without Tomic, Hewitt said: “I think everyone would agree he wouldn’t be able to help us right now.”

Hewitt admitted he wasn’t sure whether Tomic would continue in the sport, saying it was a decision the 25-year-old had to make himself.

“It’s strange. You either want to be a tennis player or you don’t,” he said of Tomic’s TV reality show appearance.

“I don’t know (if he will play again). He still wanted to play the Australian Open and tried to qualify and good on him for that.

“But it is pointless if he is playing in quallies and you are not committed to the sport.

“He’s wasting not only his time but also everyone around him.”

The draw for the first round tie at Pat Rafter Arena will be held on Thursday.

Australia lead 4-3 in head to head Cup clashes but Germany won the last tie, a 2012 World Group playoff 3-2 in Hamburg.