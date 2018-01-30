Trial review: Caulfield January 23/Flemington January 25

Stephen Baster returns to scale on Jon Snow after the Ladbrokes Caulfield Stakes on Caulfield Guineas Day at Caulfield racecourse in Melbourne, Saturday, October 14 , 2017. (AAP Image/Julian Smith)

In all, 11 jump outs were conducted at Caulfield on Tuesday morning, with most interest early in the morning with several blacktype performers stepping out.

Here are the trials/horses to follow from the morning.

Heat One- Open 2000-1200m Course Proper (49.79)

Star studded trial. Very impressed by the work of Ardrossan for Mick Price, a former kiwi now based at Caulfield and connections do hope he can reach Group 1 level, so that’s how highly they think of him and rightfully so.

Snitty Kitty got a definite pass mark on speed but I loved the finale of Aloisia. Looks to have returned in fab order.

Heat Two- Open 2000m-1200m Course Proper (49.92)

All eyes were on the Coolmore Stud winner Merchant Navy here. From all reports he had lit up Caulfield so I was keen to see the replay and I can confirm he did light it up. It was an outstanding trial, working home strongly between runners and savaging the line late. Whatever he contests this campaign, he’ll make sure he lets his rivals know he’s there.

Heat Six- 2000m-1200m Course Proper (50.98)

Rellson had shown a fair bit of early promise in the Spring and for mine he looks have come back in very good order. Led most of the way to win the trial in okay time and looked to go about his business under a nice hold.

Don’t think he beat much but in isolation it was a very good piece of work and he can feature at blacktype level for sure this campaign.

Heat Seven- 2YO andamp; 3YO 2000m-1200m Course Proper (49.44)

Thought there were a couple we could follow here for the short term future. Of Importance is a two year old daughter of Not A Single Doubt for Mick Price who hasn’t raced.

Showed very good speed to lead most of the way in this jump out, which was one of the faster trials of the morning. The other was Rubikat, who closed off strongly in behind under little pressure. She didn’t show much on debut back in September but looks a better horse.

14 jump outs were run and won at Flemington on Friday morning, with a bit of quality right across the board for the session. Here are the trials/horses to follow from the morning.

Heat One- Open 800m (48.12)

Had to be taken by the trial of Booker for the Ellerton/Zahra team. Trucked up sweetly along the inside before getting the gap and bursting clear under no real pressure for a sharp win. She was the obvious. Keep an eye out for Langoustine for Godolphin.

Still a maiden after three starts but won’t be the case much longer off this effort. Lovely piece of work.

Heat Two- 2YO 800m (47.01)

Very sharp trial win from Sunset Watch, an Akeed Mofeed colt for Goldin Farms and Team Hawkes. Led all the way and bolted up in one of the fastest times of the morning, doing things sweetly. Looks a really nice colt who could measure up in the better 2YO races.

One of the better trial efforts of the morning.

Heat Three- Open 800m (47.10)

Very interesting to see this horse now with Team Snowden, with connections probably thinking he’s too good of a horse to be trained in the country and that he needs to be trained by a premier stable. This was the best trial effort of the morning clearly IMHO.

Trucked up beautifully between runners off the pace before getting the gap and going through his gears without being touched. He’s a coming winner for sure.

Heat Five- Open 800m (47.00)

Muraaqeb looked very good to the eye in this trial. Got in behind the speed before straightening where he took a bit of riding to pick up but once his mind was on the job, he got to the line beautifully and charged to it and through it.

Most punters fell into a similar trap re Muraahib, but this bloke looks a bit more reliable.

Heat Eleven- Open 800m (47.12)

Pleasing to see Tulip return in good order. Had the 1/1 sit throughout before coming off the bit on the turn. She picked up and her last 100-150 was very good as she hit the line with real purpose in a pretty solid trial.

Only have to keep watching to see how she went through the line. She’s come back nicely. Will be interesting to see where she heads.