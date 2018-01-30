Trial review: Rosehill January 22

A set of 16 trials were run and won at Rosehill on Monday January 22, with all eyes on heat one, which featured a host of top class gallopers, most notably Winx.

I think we can follow a few from the morning heading into the Carnival.

Heat One- Group/Listed 900m Course Proper (54.40)

Star-studded trial with a host of stars. The pick of them was clearly the Golden Rose winner Trapeze Artist.

He ambled along near the speed under Innes Jr and bolted up to score narrowly under triple wraps. Of the rest, I thought Bonny O’Reilly was good. Winx did her thing. Nothing flash but last 100m was strong. The one that is unknown is Redzel.

Led for the first bit of the race before being throttled down to seventh of nine. In terms of his winning streak, that is the worst I’ve seen him trial, but it was still okay. Hard one to get a read on. But it’s all about Trapeze Artist.

Heat Two- Group/Listed 900m Course Proper (53.20)

First trial nothing was extended whereas here we saw Addictive Nature pushed out and he went to the line and through it well enough. Gibraltar Girl worked home well but I, like most, were amazed with the trial of Luvaluva.

She trucked along out the back before poking her way through and watching her to the line and through it, gee she’s in for a huge Autumn campaign. May well be the number one seed for Sydney when it comes to the Australian Oaks.

Heat Six- 2YO Boys Trial 900m (54.00)

I think most eyes were on this trial purely for Performer. He won the trial, but visually, it was ugly and time nothing flash so for his fans, it wasn’t a pretty much. My eyes were on Royal Witness, a colt for John Sargent.

Stable aren’t normally associated with juveniles but gee I thought he trialled sensationally. If he was to head down the Slipper path and the lead ups, I’d be shocked if he didn’t measure up. One of the better trial efforts of the morning for mine.

Heat Fifteen- 3YO+ Maiden Trial 900m (53.30)

One of the quicker trials of the morning won nicely by the Team Hawkes trained Swaffham Bulbeck. Led all the way under Koby Jennings and appeared to do things very nicely without really being extended. Big gap to third also a good sign.

The runner up Dexluther went well but was under more pressure so I’d rather side with Swaffham Bulbeck.