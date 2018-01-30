Venues announced for 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia

With Australia set to host the T20 World Cup for both men and women in 2020, the International Cricket Council have announced venues for the tournament on Tuesday morning.
For the first time, the two tournaments will be staged as standalone events, with the women’s comp to be played first in February and March, followed by the men’s tournament in October and November.
The big winner out of the announcement is Melbourne, with the Melbourne Cricket Ground set to host both the women’s and men’s finals. It comes as little surprise the biggest ground in Australia receives the finals, after it hosted the deciders in both the 1992 and 2015 World Cups.
ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said:
“I’d like to thank Cricket Australia and their partners in Government at all levels for their commitment to the ICC World T20 in 2020. The ambition they have shown firstly in delivering stand-alone men’s and women’s events and then in the venue selection that will, I hope set a record for the biggest ever attendance at a women’s sporting event, is exciting for the sport.
“Australia has a proven track record of delivering world-class events in world-class stadiums and we know we can rely on the fans to provide great support for all of the competing teams.”
The women’s event will be played at smaller grounds, including Alan Border Field and Junction Oval. Manuka Oval, the Sydney Showground (Spotless Stadium) and the WACA will also be used for the tournament, spreading it out across the country.
Their semi-finals will be played on consecutive days in Sydney, leading into the final in Melbourne on March 8, which is also international women’s day. The organising committee has made it their aim to break the world record for attendance at a women’s sporting event.
Because the men’s tournament has two stages and extra teams, more grounds will be used, including Australia’s main international grounds.
The first stage, which sees lower-ranked full member teams join the top associate teams to qualify for the second stage of the tournament, will be played in Hobart and Geelong.
Hobart can feel like they are the big losers out of the announcement though, with the city only set to get two games in the second stage.
The Gabba as well have fewer games, with just four, while the other four cities – Adelaide, Perth, Sydney and Melbourne – get six each.
Interestingly, there are no men’s matches scheduled to be played in Canberra, despite the fact the nation’s capital will host their first Test match in 2018-19.
The semi-finals will be split between Sydney and Adelaide, with the final set to be played on Sunday, November 15 in Melbourne.
Full venue breakdown
Women’s tournament (February 21 – March 8)
Final: Melbourne Cricket Ground
Semi-finals: Sydney Cricket Ground
Group stage (five matches per venue)
- Alan Border Field, Brisbane
- Junction Oval, Melbourne
- Manuka Oval, Canberra
- Sydney Showground, Olympic Park (including opening match)
- WACA, Perth
Men’s tournament (October 18 – November 15)
Final: Melbourne Cricket Ground
Semi-finals
- Sydney Cricket Ground
- Adelaide Oval
Second round (six matches per venue unless noted)
- Adelaide Oval
- Bellerive Oval, Hobart (two matches)
- Gabba, Brisbane (four matches)
- Melbourne Cricket Ground
- Perth Stadium
- Sydney Cricket Ground
Group stage (six matches per venue)
- Bellerive Oval, Hobart
- Kardinia Park, Geelong
Mattyb said | January 30th 2018 @ 12:18pm
Good to see Kardinia Park getting some matches.
January 30th 2018 @ 12:28pm
Scott Pryde said | January 30th 2018 @ 12:28pm
Agree, but it’ll only be in the first stage – i.e. whichever teams don’t automatically qualify from the top ten and then the rest of those earning the right to qualify.
Still a decent get for Kardinia Park, but Hobart will be absolutely filthy I imagine.
January 30th 2018 @ 1:24pm
mattyb said | January 30th 2018 @ 1:24pm
I didn’t think about Hobart and they certainly would have every right to be upset.
Not sure if the Kadinia park redevelopment will be completed by 2020 but with so many stadiums being redeveloped around the country I hope the MCC use the T20 final as a cut off point and put some much needed work into the MCG.
It now feels a bit silly that the biggest sporting state in the country now has such an inferior stadium,even though it continues to get the major sporting finals. The MCC and Victorian government might need to give the future some serious consideration as the ground is becoming more outdated by the day.
January 30th 2018 @ 2:36pm
Paul D said | January 30th 2018 @ 2:36pm
“such an inferior stadium” – you are the only person saying this, and you’ve got a lot of form and apprehended bias in running down Victoria and the G. I don’t see how you can make a claim like that about the G, unless you hadn’t been there since the early 1990’s
January 30th 2018 @ 1:40pm
Jack Russell said | January 30th 2018 @ 1:40pm
Surprised Perth didn’t get a semi given the venue is easily the 2nd largest.
January 30th 2018 @ 7:03pm
ren said | January 30th 2018 @ 7:03pm
Probably the biggest surprise for me. Perth has consistently been the best performing city on and off field in the BBL. Add in the best stadium in the country and its an absolute shock. The ACB is only slightly better than the other national sporting boards for seeing across the nullabor.
January 30th 2018 @ 2:03pm
I ate pies said | January 30th 2018 @ 2:03pm
They have a women’s T20 world cup? Why?
January 30th 2018 @ 2:57pm
Brian said | January 30th 2018 @ 2:57pm
I imagine the problem with Perth having a semi is that if it rains and you play on the reserve day you are potentially leaving the winning side with a very tight travel schedule in terms of preparation for the final
January 30th 2018 @ 3:29pm
anon said | January 30th 2018 @ 3:29pm
Ticks some boxes at ICC headquarters
– Equality
– Engaging women
– Virtue signalling
Sponsors love all that stuff.
It’s one of those 2 for 1 deals.
If you sponsor the men you get SJW stuff thrown in for free.
January 30th 2018 @ 3:37pm
Paul D said | January 30th 2018 @ 3:37pm
You may find this surprising, but women are people too you know.
You and anon can go sit at home together and watch reruns of The Honeymooners if you can’t stand watching women do well in life
January 30th 2018 @ 3:42pm
anon said | January 30th 2018 @ 3:42pm
I watch women’s tennis (obviously a lower standard the men), I watch the Matilda’s, women’s basketball at the Olympics. These are sports played at a relatively high standard by women.
Women’s cricket just isn’t a high enough standard to engage me as a viewer.
Same with AWFL. Can’t get into it. No real entertainment value. I don’t know who would sit down for 3 hours to watch it.
January 30th 2018 @ 3:53pm
Paul D said | January 30th 2018 @ 3:53pm
Well, you’re certainly not the target market so no-one would be worried you’re not watching.
The important thing is that these events do take place, and they are supported by the code as a whole. I know you don’t think men’s sport should subsidise women’s sport but the hard truth is that sports are increasingly going to struggle for funding as the future rolls on, and sports that have demonstrated and made moves to appeal the widest possible audience will be the ones who will adapt better to the future.
Only someone who wanted cricket or AFL to fail would bemoan a women’s competition. A women’s competition will never send these codes bankrupt or even make any real impact on the finances, but the absence of one altogether could be catastrophic in coming years.
That’s why sports have administrators to make sensible and far-sighted decisions like this, and not take the cowardly route of just playing to the base.
January 30th 2018 @ 4:01pm
anon said | January 30th 2018 @ 4:01pm
Well, you’re certainly not the target market so no-one would be worried you’re not watching.
Well, obviously. Duh…
I don’t wear fried chicken containers on my head and bang inflatable sticks together.
The important thing is that these events do take place, and they are supported by the code as a whole. I know you don’t think men’s sport should subsidise women’s sport but the hard truth is that sports are increasingly going to struggle for funding as the future rolls on, and sports that have demonstrated and made moves to appeal the widest possible audience will be the ones who will adapt better to the future.
That’s fine, but don’t pretend that women’s T20 or AWFL has entertainment value that warrants national or international media coverage. The U/19’s World Cup has a far higher standard of play than women’s cricket.
Only someone who wanted cricket or AFL to fail would bemoan a women’s competition. A women’s competition will never send these codes bankrupt or even make any real impact on the finances, but the absence of one altogether could be catastrophic in coming years.
That maths on that is really fuzzy. Much like the maths used to justify expansion AFL team in the northern states. The Suns will never work, never be profitable.
That’s why sports have administrators to make sensible and far-sighted decisions like this, and not take the cowardly route of just playing to the base.
I just don’t understand why women’s cricket and AWFL is nationally televised when no-one really watches it. I don’t know anyone, never see anyone watching it in pubs. Who are these people?
January 30th 2018 @ 4:37pm
Paul D said | January 30th 2018 @ 4:37pm
Neither do I, I might add. But I don’t mind those who do. Each to their own.
I’m not fussed about the standard of women’s cricket/footy, only that it is played, and it is continued to be played. The standard will improve over time. Have you had a look at some of the scores from the early days of AFL? 50 points was raining goals in those days.
Your complaint that media coverage is “not warranted” is the same claim you’ve made many many times before as if there is some sort of standard or benchmark for media coverage before anyone can say anything about it. Yes, it’s preferential and equal opportunity coverage, but so what? Again, you don’t have to read or pay attention to it. It’s aimed at other people.
Re: the maths – salaries for all women’s teams combined was $2.275 million in 2017, and will be $2.752 million in 2018. That’s still barely ¼ of the cap for just one of the men’s sides. The men’s salary is about $180 million each year. So in about 40-50 years given expansion for inflation etc the women’s comp might cost the same as one team in the AFL did about 40 years ago.
The only person suffering from fuzzy maths is yourself, and it’s fuzzy because you’re squinting to try and change the figures to something that actually supports your argument.
It’s televised because the TV networks have a broadcast deal with these sports.
None of this should be hard to understand.
January 30th 2018 @ 2:33pm
Pie Thrower said | January 30th 2018 @ 2:33pm
Looks like International Cricket is starting to pass by the Gabba. Looking increasingly likely that it will lose the right to host the First test of the summer now that Perth has a new stadium, and now only 4 games there for the T20 tournament. (Want to bet that Australia isn’t one of those four games?) This follows the One Day World Cup a couple of years ago where it had fewer games and only a Oz game against one of the lower nations.
It BADLY needs updating – I see a comment above from Mattyb that the MCG needs updating – at least the G has size and good accessibility to it. The Gabba is small, has appalling public transport to and from it and shocking facilities. The game day experience there is shocking.
Hopefully this is the kick in the pants that is needed to update it – although not sure what can be done short of knocking it down and starting again!
January 30th 2018 @ 2:52pm
Paul D said | January 30th 2018 @ 2:52pm
Will be very difficult to expand the Gabba. The ground is already overflowing into the airspace above Vulture & Stanley St at the northern & southern ends, while to the east and west are the school and various facilities. There’s almost no room to go anywhere save upwards.
I can’t see the Gabba getting an upgrade until Crossrail & the Brisbane Metro is finished and it starts getting full crowds more regularly. ATM the only time it’s close to full is the 4-5 Big Bash games a year. Or when Adele comes to town.
January 30th 2018 @ 2:58pm
spruce moose said | January 30th 2018 @ 2:58pm
I’ve been a couple of times, and I’ve never entirely understood what is wrong with it.
It certainly needs a bit of a polish up in terms of facilities and amenities, and they can all be provided with a renovation and refurbishment. No need to pull down and restart.
I agree that it desperately needs better transport connections. An underground city rail from Central to the Gabba (via the CBD) connecting to the Cleveland line would be perfect.
I wouldn’t change the size of the Gabba – there’s no market need for it. Brisbane Lions haven’t sold out a game for 15 years and the only time the Gabba get’s slightly full for cricket is the Ashes.
January 30th 2018 @ 6:04pm
Pie Thrower said | January 30th 2018 @ 6:04pm
I guess the main problem is the cramped nature of it. Seats are small and very close together – upstairs is ok but the lower level is very cramped. And the ground level very flat so the view isn’t great.
When it was first built there was a lot more air flow as the ground level had mesh at the back of the stand. That has been covered up now – you just don’t get any air flow down stairs. Horrible on a humid summer day watching cricket.
Facilities need a complete upgrade. Bars and food outlets are badly outdated.
And as I said getting there and back is difficult. Sure that may improve with cross river rail and the metro but they are years away and still don’t address the fact it is surrounded by four major roads that need to be crossed in order to get in and out of the ground.
Can’t see any changes in the short term and as a result I can see more and more big games passing the Gabba.
January 30th 2018 @ 3:00pm
Brian said | January 30th 2018 @ 3:00pm
Well Australia will have 5 group games so logically that would include 1 in Brisbane, but yeah more likely to be Bangladesh or Zimbabwe then India or England
January 30th 2018 @ 8:37pm
Mark said | January 30th 2018 @ 8:37pm
Reports are that Canberra was only in the running for group stage games or Round 2 games featuring lower ranked teams, so the ACT Govt decided to give it a miss. Understandable.