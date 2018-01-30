WATCH: Bernard Tomic offered no sympathy on reality TV show

If Bernard Tomic was hoping for some respite on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, he didn’t bank on a Josh Gibson pep talk.

Tomic’s appearance on the reality show raised some eyebrows, coming immediately after his failure to qualify for the 2018 Australian Open.

Previous sporting contestants, like Shane Warne and Freddie Flintoff, were long retired when they appeared on the show.

Reflecting on his career trajectory, Tomic faced intense questioning from three-time AFL premiership winner Gibson.

“If you retired now though, would you be honestly happy with everything you’ve achieved in the game?” said Gibson.

“Me? No,” Tomic replied. “‘Cause I could’ve been top five, could’ve won some slams.”

Gibson volleyed back some home truths as the nation reached for more popcorn.

“Exactly. Shoulda, coulda, woulda.”

Tomic tried to justify himself, claiming the dominance of the top men’s players had made success near impossible.

“If I had have played back ten years ago, I would’ve been probably top three in the world,” Tomic said. “But now the last ten years, it’s just a machine. You’ve got these three or four guys who control the sport – Federer, Nadal, Novak…”

“Who cares about the other good players? We’re talking about you as a player,” said Gibson.

“Yeah I know, I know,” Tomic said. “You guys have got to remember that I didn’t have a childhood and I didn’t have a life since I was 8-9 years old…I just need a break.”

Gibson, perhaps eyeing a post-footy career in life-coaching, made one final pitch.

“I’m gonna tell you what you need. In your corner [you need] someone who’s gonna keep you on track [mentally] and everywhere else in your life.”

“I agree with that,” said Tomic. “But then if I don’t want to do it, then there’s no point in getting anyone. Because I can go out and party or do whatever.”