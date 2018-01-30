Who will be the best buys of the 2018 NRL season?

There’s been a lot of player movement for the 2018 season – some signings will prove to be masterstrokes, while others won’t work out.

Injury, form, luck and Father Time could all play a part, as well as how quickly each player gels with their new club, coach and teammates.

Value for money, impact on the field, and even impact off the field in terms of that overused buzzword ‘culture’ are all factors to consider when working out who will be the best buys.

Looking back at 2017, some of the best buys included the Roosters’ Luke Keary (fourth in the overall Dally M medal count), Melbourne’s Josh Addo-Carr (equal leading try scorer) and St George Illawarra’s Paul Vaughan, who had a breakout season.

As for 2018, Matt Moylan (Cronulla Sharks), Mitchell Pearce and Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights), James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters), Josh Reynolds (Wests Tigers), Jai Arrow (Gold Coast Titans) and Sam Kasiano (Melbourne Storm) could be the pick of the 2018 buys, although all eyes will be on Cooper Cronk and his move to the Roosters.

Moylan and Pearce should be motivated at their new clubs after the way they left their last ones, while Kasiano looks as fit as he’s ever been in Storm pre-season training shots.

Reynolds could provide a real boost for the Tigers, and Tedesco will no doubt enjoy running off Cronk.

For young guns like Arrow and Ponga, it’s their shot at the big time.

Who do you think will be the best buys of 2018? One of the players listed above, or someone else?