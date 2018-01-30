Who will be the best buys of the 2018 NRL season?

There’s been a lot of player movement for the 2018 season – some signings will prove to be masterstrokes, while others won’t work out.
Injury, form, luck and Father Time could all play a part, as well as how quickly each player gels with their new club, coach and teammates.
Value for money, impact on the field, and even impact off the field in terms of that overused buzzword ‘culture’ are all factors to consider when working out who will be the best buys.
Looking back at 2017, some of the best buys included the Roosters’ Luke Keary (fourth in the overall Dally M medal count), Melbourne’s Josh Addo-Carr (equal leading try scorer) and St George Illawarra’s Paul Vaughan, who had a breakout season.
As for 2018, Matt Moylan (Cronulla Sharks), Mitchell Pearce and Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights), James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters), Josh Reynolds (Wests Tigers), Jai Arrow (Gold Coast Titans) and Sam Kasiano (Melbourne Storm) could be the pick of the 2018 buys, although all eyes will be on Cooper Cronk and his move to the Roosters.
Moylan and Pearce should be motivated at their new clubs after the way they left their last ones, while Kasiano looks as fit as he’s ever been in Storm pre-season training shots.
Reynolds could provide a real boost for the Tigers, and Tedesco will no doubt enjoy running off Cronk.
For young guns like Arrow and Ponga, it’s their shot at the big time.
Who do you think will be the best buys of 2018? One of the players listed above, or someone else?
January 30th 2018 @ 6:35am
BA Sports said | January 30th 2018 @ 6:35am | ! Report
Nitpicking I know, but a pet hate of mine.
It isn’t European football or an American sport; players are not bought and sold in the NRL. Players are free to move where ever they want. Clubs sign players, they don’t by them.
January 30th 2018 @ 7:06am
jeff dustby said | January 30th 2018 @ 7:06am | ! Report
could be anyone ouside of Dogs and Wests. they made terrrible signings and will contest the spoon, But its ok, the Dogs have Dean Pay who apparently understands the “special culture”
January 30th 2018 @ 7:09am
Dutski said | January 30th 2018 @ 7:09am | ! Report
Crystal ball time John? Ok… I’m in.
I think Peta Hiku will be a great fit for the Warriors- expect him to get back to the NZ team on the back of a solid year. McLean to the Cowboys will be huge – expect him to be SOO this year. Cronk will be solid for the Roosters, but the winner will be Keary who will go up another level.
Reynolds to the Tigers will disappoint and Woods will bring to theDogs what he did to the tigers. Nothing more, nothing less.
Smokey for buy of the year will be Sam Williams, playing his third stint at the Raiders, with Ricky to put him at hooker to cover for Hodgson, where he’ll play out of his skin and finally unlock the potential of that side.
Let’s look back in 7-8 months and see how spectacularly right or wrong I’ve been…
January 30th 2018 @ 7:51am
BA Sports said | January 30th 2018 @ 7:51am | ! Report
The obvious signings you have named. Quite often the big name signing isn’t the difference, it is the players that strengthen a weak spot in the line up, or that they are able to sign for less money than the expensive piece they lost, that are the best signings for a club.
If the Dogs do well – Ofahiki Ogden could be a great signing covering some of the hole left by much more highly paid former bulldogs (Kasiano in particular). A strong runner who has had a year in NSW Cup and played almost every game for the Warriors – With some actual forward coaching from one of the best, he could be a good add.
Kane Evans – The Eels have Alvaro and Mannah who will dig in and churn out the metres, and they have the halves with the potential to be anything and the backline which knows how to finish. Brown came on last year as a ball playing forward and if Arthur can repeat what he did with Brown and make Evans the hard running impact player many think he can be, it could be a difference maker (plus it may keep Kenny Edwards off the field which will save the Eels penalties and points)…
January 30th 2018 @ 8:05am
Peter Phelps said | January 30th 2018 @ 8:05am | ! Report
Kasiano will surprise this season. Bellamy will have worked his magic and will see a different player on the pitch. Maybe not the buy of the season but certainly a good one.
January 30th 2018 @ 8:25am
Greg said | January 30th 2018 @ 8:25am | ! Report
Josh Dugan to become the best center in the NRL