2018 AFL Women’s season: Round 1 preview

With the summers of cricket and tennis nearly over (if they aren’t already), the focus of many sports fans now turns to the footy with the second season of the AFL Women’s kicking off this Friday night.

Once again, Carlton and Collingwood will kick off the season at Ikon Park, where another large crowd is expected as interest continues to grow in the sport ahead of the gradual expansion of the competition in the coming years.

Melbourne will be out for revenge after their loss to wooden spooners the GWS Giants in Round 5 last year cost them a place in the grand final, while the Adelaide Crows will unfurl their flag in the grand final rematch against the Brisbane Lions at home.

The final match on Sunday sees the Western Bulldogs take on Fremantle at the Whitten Oval, with both clubs looking to improve on their 2017 seasons in which they finished sixth and seventh respectively.

So, without further ado, here is the preview to Round 1.

Carlton versus Collingwood

As was the case last year, another large crowd is expected when traditional rivals Carlton and Collingwood go head to head this Friday night at Ikon Park.

The corresponding clash last year attracted a virtual capacity crowd of over 24,500 – enough for the match to be declared a lock-out and the gates closed at the request of Victoria Police for safety reasons.

The attendance at that match alone suggested that AFL Women’s would become an instant hit, and indeed it did, thanks to free admission to all matches (though it will only cost you $2 to attend the Fremantle versus Collingwood match at the new Perth Stadium next Saturday night) in 2017.

The Blues impressed many last season, with leading goalkicker Darcy Vescio and defender Brianna Davey proving to be important bookends in their side as they finished fourth after drawing with the Brisbane Lions in the final round.

This year, they are bolstered by the arrivals of Tayla Harris and Nicola Stevens from the Brisbane Lions and Collingwood respectively, and both will prove to be key players as the Blues push for a grand final berth in 2018.

As for the Pies, they are led once again by Steph Choicci but have lost key players Stevens and Alicia Eva, who followed in Heath Shaw’s footsteps and was traded to the GWS Giants during the trade period last year.

They lost their first three matches of the new season, then pegged back three wins to be equal on wins and losses entering the final round, in which they lost to the Adelaide Crows at Olympic Park Oval.

Therefore, the Pies will be hoping for a better start to the season and what better way to do so than to topple their great rivals and extract some revenge for last season’s 35-point defeat.

Despite the lopsided result last year, I’m expecting a close one this time.

Prediction: Carlton by 12 points.

Melbourne versus GWS Giants

If there is one team that will be intent on making a statement in the second season of AFL Women’s, it’s Melbourne.

The Dees last year narrowly missed out on qualifying for the grand final, finishing third on the ladder with their five-point loss to the GWS Giants in Blacktown in Round 5 ultimately proving costly.

It was the Giants’ first (and only) win of the 2017 season, but while they finished last in the eight-team competition, they were competitive in most matches and will be inspired largely by the men’s side’s rise from perennial strugglers to recent back-to-back preliminary finalists.

That being said, the club scored an impressive 50-point win over the Brisbane Lions in a trial match played over five quarters in the unrelenting Sydney heat just under a fortnight ago.

It was their first hit-out under new coach Alan McConnell, who took the reins last July after previous coach, Tim Schmidt, stepped down from the role for business purposes.

Recruits Alicia Eva, Cora Staunton and Tanya Hetherington all impressed in their first outing in their new colours, with the former’s arrival from Collingwood set to bolster the Giants’ leadership skills (in fact, she has been named vice-captain of the club despite only arriving in Sydney last year).

Reigning best-and-fairest Jess dal Pos is also expected to continue her impressive form which saw her named in the All-Australian team last March.

As for the Dees, they will once again be led by Daisy Pearce, who was best afield in the AFL Women’s Origin match last September and who leads her club proudly as Nathan Jones does for the men’s team.

She, along with fellow All-Australians Melissa Hickey, Karen Paxman and Elise O’Dea proved to be pillars of strength as the club narrowly missed out on reaching the grand final on percentage.

Still, they were the best-performed Victorian side, and as such are the best hope the state has of keeping the premiership cup within their borders.

At home, while the Giants should put up a good fight, the Dees should be too strong – but only by just.

Prediction: Melbourne by three points.

Adelaide Crows versus Brisbane Lions

As the inaugural champions of the AFL Women’s competition, the team that will have the biggest target on their backs are the Adelaide Crows.

This Saturday night at Norwood Oval, they will unfurl their flag in the grand final rematch against the Brisbane Lions, which finished the minor rounds unbeaten but fell to the Crows by just six points in the deciding match.

The Lions had finished first on the ladder, but the grand final was played at Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast so that it could be played as a curtain-raiser to the men’s QClash which was to take place that evening.

However it was the Crows, led by co-captains Erin Phillips and Chelsea Randall, who took home the inaugural AFLW flag by beating the Lions in a close and intense grand final by just six points.

Their men’s side had the chance to complete a historic AFL/AFLW double last September, but saved their worst for last as they lost to Richmond by 48 points in the grand final.

From the outside looking in, you’d think that the Crows’ premiership defence has already got off to a shaky start as they lost to Fremantle by 12 points in a trial match in Darwin, but the truth in that was that they controlled most of the match before falling away in the final quarter.

The Lions are also coming off a loss in a trial match, going down to the GWS Giants by 50 points in challenging conditions in Sydney, where an extra quarter was played after “full-time” when the margin was 19 points.

Midfielder Megan Hunt put the result down to the side taking a light approach to the match, but knows where the side is at as they attempt to go one better in 2018.

In the end, the occasion of the Crows unveiling their premiership flag in front of their home fans should again get them past the Lions this Saturday night.

Prediction: Adelaide Crows by 10 points.

Western Bulldogs versus Fremantle

The final match of the round will pit the Western Bulldogs against Fremantle at the Whitten Oval in what will be a pivotal match for both clubs, even at this early point in the season.

Despite high expectations for both clubs in 2017, both finished in the bottom three as they grappled with poor form, injuries and expectations.

Captain Katie Brennan played only two matches as the Bulldogs only avoided the wooden spoon in the final round, when they defeated the GWS Giants by 32 points in Canberra, six months after their male counterparts contested a preliminary final for the ages at Spotless Stadium.

They did, however, secure the number one draft pick in Isabel Huntington, from whom large things are expected, as the Dogs, coached by Paul Groves, seek to climb up the ladder in 2018.

Fremantle, on the other hand, were ravaged by injuries as they won just one game (against Carlton in Round 6) and drew with the GWS Giants in Round 3 to finish second last.

Kiara Blowers missed the entire season, while Brianna Green and Tiah Haynes played just five games between them, meaning the Dockers were unable to field their best team on a regular basis in 2017.

However, Dana Hooker, Lara Filocamo, Hayley Miller, and captain Kara Donnellan (an All Australian last season) all had breakout seasons and will look to further improve on their individual forms in 2018.

Michelle Cowan’s side caused something of an upset when they defeated the reigning premiers, the Adelaide Crows, in a trial match in Darwin, but it now remains to be seen as to what the team can achieve this year.

At home, the Dogs should get home in this one.

Prediction: Western Bulldogs by 11 points.