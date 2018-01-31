Tactics, not personnel, key if Australia want to win 2019 World Cup

Australia have lost 11 of their past 13 ODIs yet, as silly as it sounds, they are not that far from becoming an elite team once more – and England have given them the blueprint.
That’s not to minimise Australia’s struggles over the past 18 months in this format but rather to suggest it is poor tactics rather than a paucity of talent that is the major issue.
A lack of ability is a hurdle that cannot easily be overcome, whereas tactics can be changed and improved upon very swiftly. England are a perfect example of that, having improved monumentally as a 50-over team in the space of a few months in 2015 thanks to identifying their weaknesses and embracing a new gameplan.
The first step to rectifying any problem is admitting it exists, and Australia have done just that in the past fortnight, conceding that England exposed major holes in their approach.
Captain Steve Smith has acknowledged his side need to modernise their tactics, particularly in the batting department. Meanwhile, chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns has promised an “overhaul” and indicated they’d aim to become a more aggressive batting team.
It was such an overhaul by the English in the wake of their disastrous 2015 World Cup that allowed them to become the most attacking team in the 50-over format for the first time in their history.
Back in 2015, England had flopped spectacularly at the World Cup, which Australia won, failing to make it out of the group stage after being destroyed by Australia and New Zealand, and losing to both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
At that point, they had won just 14 of their past 40 ODIs. Similar to Australia at present, that team was being hindered by antiquated batting tactics. While the top teams were aiming for scores of 320-plus, England were happy to put 270 to 280 on the board.
Across that horror run, the Poms had been using in their top four the likes of Alastair Cook, Ian Bell, Gary Ballance and Jonathan Trott – batsmen who liked to accumulate.
After the World Cup, they brought in new coaches and plumped for power over caution.
The result was immediate. In their first match after that tournament, they made 9-408 – by far their highest-ever score in the format.
Australia need to follow the lead, and they’re now committed to doing so if Hohns and Smith are to be believed.
Whereas England had to make significant changes to the makeup of their XI back in 2015, Australia just need to be more flexible and empower their batsmen to take on the game.
David Warner, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell are five fierce strikers of the ball. Add Smith to that group to play the anchor role, accumulating while others blaze, and you have the makings of a quality top-six.
What Australia need is to be willing to change their batting order significantly, depending on match situations, and back their players to be aggressive.
Maxwell is the key example on this latter point.
He was right to cop criticism for his lack of input with the bat in ODIs over the past year, but all too often – even when he’s in hot form – the Victorian gets lambasted by fans and put down by his skipper and coaches for batting in an extravagant manner.
England have accepted that the likes of Jason Roy and Jos Buttler will at times gift their wickets via reckless shots, knowing that when either of them have a day out they are matchwinners. We saw that in this recent series, with Roy and Buttler almost single-handedly winning England the first and third matches respectively.
Australia need to have similar faith in and patience with the likes of Maxwell, Marsh and Stoinis. That trio should be encouraged to take on the bowlers when it is reasonable to do so rather than dragged over hot coals when that aggression doesn’t pay off.
The Aussies’ batting gameplan has been far too conservative over the past 18 months, with a heavy emphasis on consolidating in the middle overs and protecting wickets in readiness for a late flourish. They have been scared to fail rather than batting without fear, as England seem able to do.
Perhaps Australia won’t be able to execute the England approach nearly as well as the Poms do, but they need to trial it this year in preparation for the 2019 World Cup, which is 18 months away.
On the occasions this hyper-attacking approach backfires, all of those aforementioned six batsmen – bar Maxwell – are capable of rebuilding a faltering innings, as they’ve shown already. Now it’s up to Smith and Australia’s coaches to back their batsmen, and be more flexible in how they’re deployed.
If Australia find themselves, say, 3-60, it should be Tim Paine, not Maxwell, who is sent to the crease. When consolidation is the priority, it makes sense to send out a steady batsman rather than a blaster.
On the other hand, if Australia’s openers get off to a great start with a big partnership, they should leave accumulator Smith in the sheds and promote Maxwell with a licence to explode. This kind of flexibility has been badly lacking.
For a clear example, you need only look back as far as India in October. In the fourth match, Australia’s openers put on a mammoth stand of 231. When the first wicket fell, with 15 overs remaining, the tourists were within reach of making 400. It was the perfect scenario to send out your most explosive hitter – Stoinis in this case – and instruct them to tee off.
Instead, the next three batsmen Australia sent out were accumulators in Travis Head, Smith and Peter Handscomb.
That trio could muster only 75 from 73 balls in these late overs, striking just five boundaries between them. When finally Stoinis arrived, there were only three overs left. He sprinted to 15 from nine balls, but that could potentially have been 60 from 40 balls – like Stoinis made in the first ODI against England – if he had been given sufficient time.
In the end, Australia made only 5-334 when a score of 380-plus was there for the taking.
If Australia are more flexible with their order and if they unshackle their biggest hitters, they have the collective ability to start churning out some massive totals.
January 31st 2018 @ 7:25am
Brasstax said | January 31st 2018 @ 7:25am | ! Report
The key here being the next World Cup is in the UK and we could see some seaming pitches when we play and flat ones when England and the other teams play. I think England will be the overwhelming favorites for the next World Cup followed by India as they are a good ODI team and have a very good ODI record over there both bilaterally as well as in multilateral tournaments followed by SA (last hurrah for DeVilliers, Amla and Steyn and Morkel) and of course ourselves and NZ.
My top contenders in the order of who I think will start the tournament as the strongest favorite…
1. England
2. Tie between India(record)/SA(motivation)
3. Australia
4. NZ
Unfortunately I do not see any others standing a chance and merely making up the numbers… something for the ICC to mull about.
January 31st 2018 @ 7:34am
El Loco said | January 31st 2018 @ 7:34am | ! Report
Five teams capable of winning isn’t so terrible. When you really get down to it there’s not that many legit contenders in the world game’s World Cup.
January 31st 2018 @ 8:11am
Chris Kettlewell said | January 31st 2018 @ 8:11am | ! Report
I doubt they’ll be modifying pitches match to match to suit teams. I imagine they’ll be looking to make the sort of flat roads that England have been able to bang up big scores on recently as much as they possibly can. Though I have heard suggestions that the time of the year the comp is on is the time of the year that tends to result in juicier pitches in England.
January 31st 2018 @ 8:17am
jamesb said | January 31st 2018 @ 8:17am | ! Report
My smokie is the West Indies. They are the T 20 world champs, and if they can somehow translate it to the one day format, then who knows.
They do have a promising opening batsman in Evin Lewis, and there is a good chance they will get Andre Russell back.
January 31st 2018 @ 8:31am
shaun said | January 31st 2018 @ 8:31am | ! Report
Not a chance, I’d give Afghanistan more of a shot
January 31st 2018 @ 8:58am
jamesb said | January 31st 2018 @ 8:58am | ! Report
Very true, but you never know.
January 31st 2018 @ 9:04am
Targa said | January 31st 2018 @ 9:04am | ! Report
I don’t even know if the Windies will be at the tournament. They have to finish in the top 2 in the qualifiers with Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, Ireland and a few other teams just to make it to the World Cup.
January 31st 2018 @ 9:08am
jamesb said | January 31st 2018 @ 9:08am | ! Report
That would be a tragedy for world cricket if the Windies don’t qualify. I somehow think the ICC have let them down.
January 31st 2018 @ 9:21am
Basil said | January 31st 2018 @ 9:21am | ! Report
Narine, Pollard, Russell, and Darren Bravo have all refused to participate in the qualifying tournament, instead opting to play in the PSL.
January 31st 2018 @ 8:59am
Nudge said | January 31st 2018 @ 8:59am | ! Report
No way I would have England as favourites, they have a woeful history at World Cups and that’s including all sports. The pressure of playing at home will add to that. We only need to look at the rugby World Cup 18 months ago when they were second favourite and playing at home. Didn’t make it out of the group stage. I’d still back Australia to get things right. We still have 15 months and we don’t have a history of dominating the one day game apart from World Cups. I think South Africa and India will be our biggest threats but we also know what happens to them when the World Cup arrives. Any team with Kohli in it is going to be a massive threat as he can win the game by himself.
January 31st 2018 @ 7:38am
El Loco said | January 31st 2018 @ 7:38am | ! Report
Didn’t Maxwell score a 90-odd with Australia in all sorts in Perth a few years back? Not saying it’s recent form but shows grafting isn’t beyond him. Of course he probably got out to a reckless shot in the end and ruined everything for everyone.
January 31st 2018 @ 8:18am
Ben said | January 31st 2018 @ 8:18am | ! Report
It was a good ball not a reckles shot.
Stoinis,Marsh and smith got out to reckless shots and the top order are to blame for the loss.
January 31st 2018 @ 9:18am
Pedro The Fisherman said | January 31st 2018 @ 9:18am | ! Report
well that would be a turn up for the books … Maxwell not playing a reckless shot to let the team down!
January 31st 2018 @ 9:24am
Basil said | January 31st 2018 @ 9:24am | ! Report
You are part of the mentality. If Australia continue to play conservative and with fear, they won’t get to the semis. You’ve got to let some players take the game on.
January 31st 2018 @ 7:42am
Kris said | January 31st 2018 @ 7:42am | ! Report
Steve Smith changed his tune today and decided our tactics are correct and England’s wrong. He is too risk-adverse, it infest his captaincy.
January 31st 2018 @ 8:20am
George said | January 31st 2018 @ 8:20am | ! Report
Yep saw that. Will a Roar writer assess the captaincy issue?
January 31st 2018 @ 9:26am
BurgyGreen said | January 31st 2018 @ 9:26am | ! Report
Crazy. Smith’s ‘solution’ was essentially ‘er bowl and bat better’. It’s going to be humiliating to emulate England but I think we’ll need a change of leadership to see any genuine improvement in our ODI side.
January 31st 2018 @ 7:55am
Christo the Daddyo said | January 31st 2018 @ 7:55am | ! Report
I’m surprised the coaching staff have escaped scrutiny from the media. All he criticism seems to be aimed at the players at the moment.
January 31st 2018 @ 8:07am
qwetzen said | January 31st 2018 @ 8:07am | ! Report
Blaming the coaching staff has a logical flaw. They have zero say on the field.
January 31st 2018 @ 8:18am
jamesb said | January 31st 2018 @ 8:18am | ! Report
Then what are they there for?
January 31st 2018 @ 8:21am
George said | January 31st 2018 @ 8:21am | ! Report
I’m not surprised. Lehmann is the Teflon man.
January 31st 2018 @ 8:17am
Chris Kettlewell said | January 31st 2018 @ 8:17am | ! Report
I think there are two main issues:
1. A number of the top players have simply been out of form. Warner and Smith in their best ODI form makes it a completely different team.
2. All rounders who basically play as batsmen – If we have Stoinis, Marsh, Maxwell and Head in the team, why do we still feel the need to pick 4 specialist bowlers? The point of having allrounders is to be able to bat deep. Need those players to make sure they are doing plenty of work on their bowling, and then trust them to bowl. If you can play just 3 specialist bowlers, at least one of whom is pretty capable with the bat (eg Cummins) and then get the other 20 overs out of your allrounders, then that makes your batting lineup so much deeper.
One of the big differences in the series was Woakes coming in at 9 for England. That depth of batting means the ability to recover from poor positions better than a longer tail allows, which in turn allows the top order to bat with more freedom.
January 31st 2018 @ 9:34am
BurgyGreen said | January 31st 2018 @ 9:34am | ! Report
“All rounders who basically play as batsmen – If we have Stoinis, Marsh, Maxwell and Head in the team, why do we still feel the need to pick 4 specialist bowlers?”
The thing is that all of those players, bar Maxwell’s most recent recall, came into the side as all-rounders but have since shown their worth as specialist batsmen. Stoinis came in for an injured M. Marsh, Head came in for a dropped Maxwell, but they’ve stayed in the side because their batting has been really good (well, Head’s been hot and cold, but he did make 96 two games ago).
I think it’s still absolutely essential that we play 4 specialist bowlers – when we were playing Faulkner at 8, he genuinely justified his place as a bowler for a long time. We don’t have that sort of bowling all-rounder at the moment. All of our all-rounders are 5th bowlers at best and can’t take the load of a proper bowler.
January 31st 2018 @ 8:27am
Saurabh said | January 31st 2018 @ 8:27am | ! Report
I agree only thing I would like to see is George Bailey back in the team at no.4 .Smith at no.3. That should do.