Behind the barriers: Five bets for Kembla Grange/Sandown (31 January)

The Wednesday features pretty solid racing right across Australia, with Kembla Grange and Sandown being the central focus.

Here are the five bets across all meetings.

Bet 1: win – Kembla Grange Race 7, number four: Great Job

I’m pretty confident this bloke can continue the picket fence. He’s been very well placed by Tracey Bartley and he is getting just rewards. He had to dig deep last time out at Tamworth but still got the job done with the big weight in a race which did look strong on paper. It’s a tricky situation map-wise, but he’s the best horse in the race.

Bet 2: win – Sandown Race 2, number two: Won Ball

He looks the good thing on the Sandown card. He’s a very talented three-year-old for the Darren Weir camp that debuted with a dynamic, all-the-way win at Geelong, and the turn of foot he produced when asked was that of a blacktype horse. He can put this field away and then measure up, if placed right, during the Carnival.

Bet 3: win – Sandown Race 3, number eight: Holy Blade

He’s the talented son of I Am Invincible for Darren Weir. He was well-backed when resuming over 1000 metres at Ballarat, where he was set an impossible task from the back yet still wound up with real purpose to run a narrow third to Straviera, beaten by around a neck. He has run a couple of rippers on the Hillside before and Lane is on now. Keen.

Bet 4: win – Terang Race 6, number ten: Desidero

Looks a race in two between it and Foxanne. I’m just siding with this Colin Scott runner. The son of Magnus, he ran over the mile at Ballarat in his previous start and did a very good job in defeat, running a narrow second to the talented Seul Spirit in a close finish. He’s racing as if the 1850 metres will suit, and Thornton is riding in fab form at the moment.

Bet 5: win – Ipswich Race 7, number three: Runway Ready

I doubt we’ll get black figures, but he’s a multi-anchor. He had an outstanding win last time out in the Highway at Randwick when ridden an absolute treat by Tye Angland, beating the boom three-year-old Awesome Pluck. The win prior came here, where he absolutely walked in under Jeff Lloyd. With normal luck, even a dash of bad luck, he’ll still win.