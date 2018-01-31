Australian rookie sensation Ben Simmons has once again been snubbed for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver opting to select Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond as John Wall’s replacement.

It’s a decision Simmons evidently finds pretty amusing.

😂 — Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) January 31, 2018

Wall was a part of Team LeBron for the All-Star Game after being picked as one of the replacements from the Eastern Conference, however, is set to miss six weeks due to knee surgery.

Ben Simmons was seen as a favourite to replace Wall, along with Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker, as all three men play the guard position. The notion that players will replace those who play the same position was first discussed as potential criteria when Paul George replaced DeMarcus Cousins, both of whom play in the frontcourt. This, however, was not a requirement, as seen with Drummond’s selection.

The snub is a big disappointment for Simmons, who many believe was more than deserving of selection to the annual showcase. Simmons finished third in Eastern Conference backcourt fan voting, behind starting guards Kyrie Irving and DeMar DeRozan. Unfortunately, fellow players, reporters and, perhaps most importantly, the NBA’s coaches didn’t value Simmons as highly as the fans did.

The NBA, in announcing Andre Drummond’s All-Star selection, confirmed he was next in line in the voting among East coaches and that’s why he was chosen to take John Wall’s place — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 31, 2018

Simmons has had an impressive season thus far, with averages of 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists. He has notched five triple-doubles already this season. The last (and only) rookie to do that was Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

In fairness to Drummond, he has also had a very strong year, with averages of 14.7 points, 15.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists. His rebound and assist numbers are both career-highs. The 2018 All-Star Game is set to be Drummond’s second after he played in the 2016 event.

Simmons would have been the ideal replacement for John Wall. He plays the same position and would’ve made more sense than Drummond from that perspective. Simmons was set to become Australia’s first NBA All-Star, excluding the Australian-born Kyrie Irving (who played for the USA against the Boomers at the 2016 Olympics). He certainly would’ve had support from captain LeBron James, as the two are close friends and share the same agent.

Simmons’ snub is unsurprising, however, as rookie All-Star selections are a rare occurrence. Forty-five first-year players have been selected as All-Stars since 1951, although rookie selections have dwindled in frequency over time. The last rookie to make the All-Star Game was then-LA Clipper Blake Griffin in 2011.

Houston Rockets centre Yao Ming in 2003 was the last rookie to earn the honour before Griffin.