France tipped to win battle of the Six Nations anthems

Some people love it, some hate it – the singing of the national anthems at international rugby matches.
Every year however there seems to be an unofficial contest as to which nation comes off best when in full cry. Wales’ Land of My Fathers has its many fans, as does the stirring Flower of Scotland. Ireland’s Amhrán na bhFiann is another that can bring a tear to the eye. It was penned, some say appropriately, by Peadar Kearney, uncle of Borstal Boy and famous boozer, Brendan Behan.
John Bull, Henry Purcell and Thomas Arne all had a hand in writing God Save the Queen. The lyrics in the second verse implore God to scatter England’s enemies and confound their knavish tricks. It was clearly composed with rugby in mind.
Michele Novaro wrote Italy’s anthem, Inno di Memeli, in 1847. Many Italians wish that Verdi, then aged 34, had contributed a ditty instead. Or that they’d waited until 1900 and given the great Puccini a shot of it. Or waited a little longer for Ennio Morricone to write a spaghetti anthem.
But among all these anthems the crowd favourite often seems to be La Marseillaise. It’s a great tune but the lyrics are to freeze the marrow. Here’s the English translation of the second verse:
This horde of slaves, traitors, plotting kings,
What do they want?
For whom these vile shackles,
These long-prepared irons?
Frenchmen, for us, oh! what an insult!
What emotions that must excite!
It is us that they dare to consider
Returning to ancient slavery!
Unless you’re a French speaker you’ve probably been unaware that when France plays any other country it’s playing a bunch of slaves and traitors. And that’s even before the game has begun.
Personally, I’ve always felt that an anthem has to pass the Casablanca test. You know the scene – badass German army officer, major Strasser, leads his fellow officers in a patriotic song only to be drowned out by the folks at Rick’s who launch into an impassioned La Marseillaise.
If they remade the movie for an Australasian audience, and called it, say, Oodnadatta, and the Ricks burst into a strident version of Advance Australia Fair, I’d probably hope that Strasser’s group drowned them out.
Alternately, if the remake was called Rotorua, and the Ricks started up God Save New Zealand, I’d definitely root for the Germans.
January 31st 2018 @ 5:47am
Poth Ale said | January 31st 2018 @ 5:47am | ! Report
1. Wales
2. Wales
3. Wales
4. Daylight
5. Moonlight
6. France
7. SA
=99. Everyone else.
January 31st 2018 @ 7:54am
FunBus said | January 31st 2018 @ 7:54am | ! Report
Spot on PA.
January 31st 2018 @ 6:59am
Neil Back said | January 31st 2018 @ 6:59am | ! Report
1. England
It’s an anti monarchists nightmare, frequently and unnecessarily sung at the pace of a dirge, and consistently murdered by operatic wannabes the world over.
But at least it’s over quick and we can get on with some actual rugby.
January 31st 2018 @ 7:50am
Poth Ale said | January 31st 2018 @ 7:50am | ! Report
You’ve no soul, maaaaan.
January 31st 2018 @ 8:50am
sheek said | January 31st 2018 @ 8:50am | ! Report
We Aussies can’t take a trick. Our anthem, Advance Australia Fair, would have to be one of the worst going around. Why we continue to put up with it defies my sensibilities.
Before that we were stuck with God Save The Queen/King, which is very similarly another funeral march song.
It’s a good thing we have a sense of humour, or used to, because our run of national anthems is deplorable.
On the other hand, Scotland can’t play rugby anymore, but they have the best anthem.