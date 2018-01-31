France tipped to win battle of the Six Nations anthems

Some people love it, some hate it – the singing of the national anthems at international rugby matches.

Every year however there seems to be an unofficial contest as to which nation comes off best when in full cry. Wales’ Land of My Fathers has its many fans, as does the stirring Flower of Scotland. Ireland’s Amhrán na bhFiann is another that can bring a tear to the eye. It was penned, some say appropriately, by Peadar Kearney, uncle of Borstal Boy and famous boozer, Brendan Behan.

John Bull, Henry Purcell and Thomas Arne all had a hand in writing God Save the Queen. The lyrics in the second verse implore God to scatter England’s enemies and confound their knavish tricks. It was clearly composed with rugby in mind.

Michele Novaro wrote Italy’s anthem, Inno di Memeli, in 1847. Many Italians wish that Verdi, then aged 34, had contributed a ditty instead. Or that they’d waited until 1900 and given the great Puccini a shot of it. Or waited a little longer for Ennio Morricone to write a spaghetti anthem.

But among all these anthems the crowd favourite often seems to be La Marseillaise. It’s a great tune but the lyrics are to freeze the marrow. Here’s the English translation of the second verse:

This horde of slaves, traitors, plotting kings,

What do they want?

For whom these vile shackles,

These long-prepared irons?

Frenchmen, for us, oh! what an insult!

What emotions that must excite!

It is us that they dare to consider

Returning to ancient slavery!

Unless you’re a French speaker you’ve probably been unaware that when France plays any other country it’s playing a bunch of slaves and traitors. And that’s even before the game has begun.

Personally, I’ve always felt that an anthem has to pass the Casablanca test. You know the scene – badass German army officer, major Strasser, leads his fellow officers in a patriotic song only to be drowned out by the folks at Rick’s who launch into an impassioned La Marseillaise.

If they remade the movie for an Australasian audience, and called it, say, Oodnadatta, and the Ricks burst into a strident version of Advance Australia Fair, I’d probably hope that Strasser’s group drowned them out.

Alternately, if the remake was called Rotorua, and the Ricks started up God Save New Zealand, I’d definitely root for the Germans.