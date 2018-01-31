The International Cricket Council have officially announced they will be beginning investigations into some suspected ‘irregular activies’ in a private UAE cricket league.

The tournament, known as the All-Time Ajman League, has come under the scrutiny of the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit after some of the most bizarre dismissals ever seen on a cricket pitch.

It is the Dubai Stars’ run chase which has come under the microscope. Chasing 136 against the Sharjah Warriors, they were knocked over for just 46 in ridiculous circumstances.

One batsman charged down the wicket to a spinner, left the ball outside off stump and then made zero effort to get back into his crease. In fact, his effort jogging off the ground at a reasonable clip was more than he made to get back into the crease.

The rest of the footage, which has understandably gone viral, shows batsmen taking singles straight to fielders and almost comical mix-ups where both batsmen end up standing in the middle of the pitch with no idea what to do next.

ICC anti-corruption general manager Alex Marshall confirmed in a statement that an investigation is ongoing.

“There is currently an ICC Anti-Corruption Unit investigation underway in relation to the Ajman All-Stars League held recently in Ajman, UAE,” said Marshall.

“The ICC ACU works to uphold integrity in cricket, and in keeping with that role we are talking to players and officials and will not make any further comment at this time.”

The tournament’s private nature means it wasn’t sanctioned by the ICC or Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), but it was called off after the second day of action with local cricket authorities refusing to let the ground be used. The ground has since been suspended with immediate effect.