It’s a compelling mystery. Why are some clubs stronger than others in practice, even when their array of talent does not appear to be as formidable on paper?
Why, for example, are the Highlanders more successful than the Blues in New Zealand, and why have the Brumbies been the most consistent Super Rugby performer in Australia since 1996?
It is the sense of identity and culture within a club which answers that question. It determines what players are willing to put it all on the line, body and soul in the clutch, and win the vital small moments in a game – when the outcomes really matter. Character and culture are more important than talent.
If the Southern Hemisphere is truly unable to staunch the bleeding and prevent the transfer of its playing assets en masse to rich clubs in the North, the next best solution is to ensure that those players end up at destinations where their abilities will be enhanced rather than diminished.
There is the long-term hope that, under the right conditions, they will return to their home country with more to offer than when they left it.
With the advent of a global season – which cannot come soon enough – the possibility may open up of a more structured foreign exchange between clubs in the two hemispheres, so that the development of younger players, in particular, can be accelerated through learning in very different environments.
I have previously examined the positive impact of the Saracens culture on the play of Will Skelton. If anything, the culture and sense of identity at the Exeter Chiefs is even stronger and potentially more durable than that at Allianz Park – which is why the Chiefs are currently nosing ahead of Saracens as the leading team in the English Premiership.
Exeter is very much a home-grown club which thrives on the mystery of cultural bonding. It places values ahead of money in the sporting food chain and enjoys very strong ties to the community via its academy and youth programs, and its extroverted involvement in a catchment area based around Devon and Cornwall in the West Country of England.
It is a club which does not waste time navel-gazing, but understands and appreciates its place in the community as a whole.
Apart from British and Irish Lions winger Jack Nowell, the Chiefs are not a team of big names and they do not chase high-value signings from the Southern Hemisphere. Instead, they target overseas players just below the very top level who fit their values and are in it for the long haul. They have been able to generate success on the field, and enjoy the only positive financial balance sheet in the Premiership. The Exeter approach clearly works, even if it is in a minority of one.
When time comes for contract renewal, most of the overseas signings who play for Exeter want to stay. All of their significant imports are Australian – prop Greg Holmes, second-rowers Mitch Lees and Ollie Atkins, back-rowers Julian Salvi and Dave Dennis, halfback Nic White and back three Lachie Turner. Lees was part of the England Saxons’ tour of South Africa in 2016, while Atkins has played a match for Scotland ‘A’.
Holmes, White, Turner and Dennis are established Wallaby internationals with 82 caps between them.
When ex-Queenslander Greg Holmes agreed a new two-year deal with the Chiefs last week, Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter commented revealingly.
“You look at Greg and how hard he works with the other props and how he works with our young players, here is a guy you can see is desperate to pass on all his knowledge while still playing at a very high level, said Baxter.
“He’s the guy who has probably been the most unfortunate in terms of game time because he’s played very well for us, but he’s ended up at a club where we have three other international tightheads all in the squad.
“That said, he’s still a very important member of the squad and gives us great strength in that front row.”
Holmes may only be ranked third on the Chiefs’ depth chart at tighthead prop, but he has joined the culture by effectively working as a scrum coach on the training and playing fields.
Holmes is building himself into an IP asset of considerable value, and a scrum doctor who should be targeted for a return to Australia when his days in Devon are up.
Number nine Nic White is a player who should register on Michael Cheika’s selection radar much more urgently, even if he ‘only’ has 22 caps and is therefore ineligible under current Wallaby selection rules.
White is another Australian who has taken to the Chiefs’ culture like a duck to water, after an uncomfortable stint at star-studded Montpellier:
“Exeter has that big country town feel about it. I can see why Aussies get attracted here – very similar type of people, laidback and friendly. The guys down here invest a lot of time into each other which is very easy to slide into,” White said.
“[They play] the type of footy that suits me, keeping the ball in play as much as possible, so I’m enjoying it… It didn’t really work out [at Montpellier]. You go back to the drawing board and think about what is important, which for myself is playing good rugby and being part of a good club.
“A fair few players would want to come here to play the way we do. Not everybody, but certainly for guys who want to run a lot, this is the right place.”
When I first analysed his play for England a few years ago, I felt that White (at least at Test level) was a player the opposition would want to play against. He tended to take too much responsibility on himself – especially in the kicking game – and significantly narrow the variety of the attack.
That has all changed at Exeter. White now has far more strings to his bow and more balance to his game, and that improvement ought to interest the Australian selectors.
Recently I had the opportunity to investigate White’s game against his old club Montpellier [sic] in the European Champions Cup – and the results were mighty impressive.
Passing
For the halfback, it all begins with the speed and accuracy of the pass and his movement between rucks. White was absent at the base of only one of the 110 rucks Exeter created in the game, and the speed and accuracy of his pass, off either hand, was excellent:
These two examples come from the same sequence of play. Throughout the game, White’s passing was crisp and delivered in a consistent plane out in front of the receiver, direct from the base. He has eradicated the negative habit of taking steps laterally without presenting a threat to the inside defence, and that in turn creates more time and space for his first receiver and the men outside.
White also has no problem covering the ground to the far side of the field in order to be present at the base of the first breakdown.
One delivery direct from lineout hit the sweet spot from more than 20 metres away, creating space wide two passes later:
Kicking
White’s expertise in the kicking game came as no surprise, and it was a central plank in Exeter’s plan to exploit the space in behind Nemani Nadolo and force a kicking duel on favourable terms. The following example ended with a Chiefs lineout throw inside the Montpellier half:
Running the arc
White also demonstrated a much finer intuition about when to mix in the run from the base than in previous years, and his ability to break against the first two defenders out to his left was crucial to Exeter’s success:
Although the first offload doesn’t go to hand in this instance, the ‘nine scoot left’ remained a fruitful option for the Chiefs all game:
On this occasion, Henry Slade got sufficiently close to the Montpellier goal-line for the Chiefs to force a score out of the position on the next sequence of play.
It’s not just the initial break and reverse pass by White that’s so impressive, it’s his determination to follow up the break and become the first cleanout player over the top of the England centre when he goes to ground. He not only secures the ball, he drills into his opposite number with force.
This is where the cultural background kicks in at a molecular level, if you like. White makes that extra effort to get to the ball and get down and dirty in the trenches. The desire and heart are there, as it has been all season at his new club.
White was also quite prepared to perform this operation against breakdown monsters as big as Bismarck du Plessis:
He was willing to do all the unglamorous tasks, like going down on a loose tapped ball from a lineout with the hoof-beats of the giant Montpellier forwards thundering in his ears:
I can think of several scrum-halves of recent vintage who would have refused to drop on that kind of ‘rubbish’, and left to it their forwards to clean up! It was only right that Nic White’s dedication to the cause was rewarded with a try of his own (suitably from a ‘nine scoot left’) just before he was substituted out of the game in the 70th minute:
Summary
It is not all gloom and doom in the passage of professional players from the Southern Hemisphere to the North to ply their trade.
If they can find a place in the right team culture, there is no reason they cannot continue to develop as players and thus become even more valuable to their country of origin when they return.
Exeter Chiefs are a hotbed of development for both young English talent and players from overseas. They are already developing Greg Holmes as a coach, and it is important that he brings that IP back to Australia in the near future.
Nic White will still only be 29 years old when the 2019 World Cup spins around, and at present, given the lack of development time afforded to Joe Powell (and Jake Gordon) over the last season, he would make much the best back-up to Will Genia.
He passes well off either hand and has learnt economy of movement around the base. The pass/run/kick balance is much better than it was and he can now fit more harmoniously into a possession-minded team like the Wallabies, who run their attacking plays mostly off ten or twelve.
White has changed his style to suit his circumstances in the English Premiership and it has made him both a more adaptable player and more of a threat to the opposition. Whatever political tweaks need to be made in order to make him eligible for Wallaby selection, they should be made.
What of the future? If the aim of a global season can be achieved, large-scale exchange schemes between clubs in both hemispheres may begin to flourish, developing players and coaches more rapidly and creating new interest for supporters without the permanent loss of players to the opposite side of the world.
January 31st 2018 @ 6:28am
soapit said | January 31st 2018 @ 6:28am | ! Report
seems like biggest hurdle would be getting him home seeing how well things are going for him there. i wonder how wedded cheika is to phipps. speculation but id say white was prbably told he was behind phipps before he left but whether it was a daylight gap or whether he just didnt want to risk fighting it out when his chance to play os came up with him not getting an younger .
January 31st 2018 @ 6:42am
Nicholas Bishop said | January 31st 2018 @ 6:42am | ! Report
i wonder how wedded cheika is to phipps. speculation but id say white was prbably told he was behind phipps before he left but whether it was a daylight gap or whether he just didnt want to risk fighting it out when his chance to play os came up with him not getting an younger
White is only 27 now which is hardly old Soap!
You may well be right about the pecking order – all the evidence suggest that Phipps is sacrosanct – but surely the selectors must be keeping players in Europe under surveillance? I’ve always seen the potential in White, but now it appears to be blossoming at Exeter. Worth a punt 🙂
January 31st 2018 @ 7:14am
Fionn said | January 31st 2018 @ 7:14am | ! Report
This is all secondhand, but what I’ve heard from people who know Nic fairly well soapit, you’re correct.
January 31st 2018 @ 8:29am
Mark Richmond said | January 31st 2018 @ 8:29am | ! Report
Spot on Fionn.
January 31st 2018 @ 6:43am
Poth Ale said | January 31st 2018 @ 6:43am | ! Report
All of their significant imports are Australian
I beg to differ, Nic.
Two words.
Steeno, Steeno…….
January 31st 2018 @ 6:51am
Nicholas Bishop said | January 31st 2018 @ 6:51am | ! Report
Tbf Steenson has improved a great deal since Exeter were promoted from the Championship many years ago PA…. I think Rob Baxter was looking to offload him at one stage but showed some mettle – and he’s also kept Henry Slade out of the 10 spot as well…
In Ireland terms however, wouldn’t you agree that there are probably Sexton, Jackson (if cleared), Carbery, Madigan, Ross Byrne and Keatley all ahead of him?
Good clubbie 🙂
January 31st 2018 @ 7:49am
Poth Ale said | January 31st 2018 @ 7:49am | ! Report
Got Chiefs back into the Premiership. Golden Boot in 2016, and captained Exeter and kicked the winning penalty to grab the title last season. Over 2,000 points for his club.
Good clubbie? Significant clubbie. He’s overseas so he doesn’t get counted in Ireland – more’s the pity. In his testimonial season this year. Hope he swings it again.
January 31st 2018 @ 8:13am
Nicholas Bishop said | January 31st 2018 @ 8:13am | ! Report
Let me put you on the spot PA – where would you have him in your Ireland pecking order at 10?
January 31st 2018 @ 6:47am
Galatzo said | January 31st 2018 @ 6:47am | ! Report
Nicholas – Nic White certainly caught my eye when I watched some of the recent games (on TV). Besides Nic, if the political tweaks you refer to were made, what other Aussies playing in the NH do you think could help us going forward to Tokyo?
January 31st 2018 @ 7:05am
Nicholas Bishop said | January 31st 2018 @ 7:05am | ! Report
That’s a good question G.
Off the top of my head, Matt Toomua at 10/12, James O’Connor & Joe Tomane in the back three and Luke Jones at 6 would be most important. Toomua most of all.
January 31st 2018 @ 7:13am
Fionn said | January 31st 2018 @ 7:13am | ! Report
Nick, would you seriously still find a place for Tomane in the back 3? Tomane was the Brumbies’ best player in 2016 until he was injured. After he was injured our season was pretty much over as we simply couldn’t score enough points. Is he still in the form that made him Australia’s best attacking player in the first half of SR 2016?
Toomua would be the main one for me and could play either 10 or 12, while O’Connor could play 12 if Toomua was put at 10.
Surely Greg Holmes would warrant a look as well?
January 31st 2018 @ 7:29am
Nicholas Bishop said | January 31st 2018 @ 7:29am | ! Report
If Holmes was to come back I’d hire him as a player coach and attach him to the Wallaby staff (similar to George Smith) in a specialist capacity. Little point in having him supersede AAA or Tupou right now…
Tomane still has it, even if it’s been obscured somewhat by him having to fill in at centre for Montpellier. Nothing that a full SR season wouldn’t fix, and he’d still probably be ahead of Koroibete.
Toomua could launch a serious challenge to Foley at 10 – now that would be interesting as he could easily defend his natural channel (he tackles like a centre anyway).
January 31st 2018 @ 7:38am
Fionn said | January 31st 2018 @ 7:38am | ! Report
I know that you heard George Ford’s lauding of Toomua as a 12, so I think it is fair to say that he is at this point equally capable of playing in both positions. Him at 10 and O’Connor at 12 sounds pretty spicy to me…
Tomane had the capacity to be a very good Wallaby wing. It’s a tragedy that he broke his leg in 2016 right before leaving.
mzilikazi has long been a proponent of making Wallaby selection completely open. I think that that is probably going a bit too far and would open the floodgates, but I think the time has probably come to loosen the eligibility criteria to let these guys like Toomua, O’Connor and co eligible.
A 10-12-13 of 10. Toomua, 12. O’Connor, 13. Kuridrani/Hodge/Kerevi is better in attack, kicking and massively better in defence than what we have now. It’s hard to find a way to justify 10. Foley, 12. Beale being better than the above.
January 31st 2018 @ 8:14am
Nicholas Bishop said | January 31st 2018 @ 8:14am | ! Report
I don’t know where you get JOC at 12 from Fionn… Does he have any significant experience there? I reckon he’s back three all day long 🙂
January 31st 2018 @ 7:17am
Fionn said | January 31st 2018 @ 7:17am | ! Report
Be careful or you’ll be accused of being biased towards the Brumbies at this rate, between Nic, Tomane and Toomua.
In all seriousness another good topic, and it provides some positive thoughts in regards to the Aussie players heading overseas. Thanks.
January 31st 2018 @ 7:30am
Nicholas Bishop said | January 31st 2018 @ 7:30am | ! Report
Be careful or you’ll be accused of being biased towards the Brumbies at this rate, between Nic, Tomane and Toomua.
Oh no! Accusations of bias haunt me so…. 😀
January 31st 2018 @ 7:23am
Onside said | January 31st 2018 @ 7:23am | ! Report
A sporting immutable ; a champion team will always beat a team of champions.
Nicholas, do top clubs employ psychologists to ascertain a players suitability.?
January 31st 2018 @ 7:33am
Nicholas Bishop said | January 31st 2018 @ 7:33am | ! Report
A good question Onside… though psychologists like everyone else have their own biases. The best coaches and talent spotters are able to ‘see’ character that can behave effectively at the highest levels of the sport – Conrad Smith would be a good example of a player with great smarts and character who could outmaneuver and outplay opponents with a greater natural talent level.
January 31st 2018 @ 7:34am
Galatzo said | January 31st 2018 @ 7:34am | ! Report
Nicholas – All kinds of agreement on Toomua, but then he has George Ford inside him, an excellent combo. We could really use Luke Jones at six – doing well with a team that’s well down the charts right now. Tomane would be a prize.
Would White, O’Connor and Toomua, at 9, 10 and 12 be a recommendation of yours for the WBs, politics aside?
January 31st 2018 @ 7:40am
Fionn said | January 31st 2018 @ 7:40am | ! Report
O’Connor back at 10 😛 ? Switch him with Toomua at 10 and put JOC at 12 😉
Really good call about Luke Jones. I hadn’t even thought about him, but you’re right, he would be a godsend.
January 31st 2018 @ 8:16am
Nicholas Bishop said | January 31st 2018 @ 8:16am | ! Report
White, Toomua at 10 and Beale at 12 would cover the bases nicely G…
January 31st 2018 @ 9:12am
Fionn said | January 31st 2018 @ 9:12am | ! Report
So you think that Beale’s offensive prowess more than offsets his inability to defend adequately in that channel?