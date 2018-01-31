Scorchers are “the best team in this competition”: Cameron Bancroft

Cameron Bancroft has declared the Perth Scorchers the BBL’s greatest-ever team, and he wants them to convert the city’s new $1.5 billion stadium into a fortress.

The Scorchers’ success in Australia’s T20 competition is unrivalled – three titles, and two runner-up finishes in six completed seasons under master coach Justin Langer.

Perth have the chance to continue that glittering dynasty when they take on the Hobart Hurricanes in Thursday night’s semi-final at Optus Stadium in Perth.

If the Scorchers win that match, they’ll host the final on Sunday given they finished the regular season on top of the table.

A sellout crowd of 55,000 is expected to turn out for Thursday’s match.

But just how Scorchers players adapt to their shift from the WACA remains the big unknown.

The Burswood venue made its grand opening last Sunday – with Australia losing to England by 12 runs in a thrilling ODI match.

Bancroft said he and his teammates would have to prove themselves at the new stadium.

“It’s a bit of a weird one,” Bancroft said.

“The one thing we do have is the respect – we’re the best team in this competition. We have been since the beginning of time since the beginning of BBL.

“We’ll showcase our skills… If we can do that, I’m sure we can make Perth Stadium a brand new home and a brand new fortress for us.”

The Hurricanes will be without this season’s leading runscorer – D’Arcy Short – because of international duties.

Bancroft said without Short, Hobart’s biggest threat with the bat was veteran George Bailey.

And he said West Indies paceman Jofra Archer was a big weapon with the ball.

Archer has taken 15 wickets at an average of 19.7 this season.

“He’s got a bit of an arrogance about him,” Bancroft said of Hobart’s star import.

“But in saying that, he’s been able to back that up with his skills in the tournament. We respect him really highly.

“That over he got Maxy Klinger out in that game a few weeks ago was without a doubt a yard quicker than his first over.

“That’s what he’s able to bring – he kind of jogs in, and just lets go with a thunderbolt. You certainly don’t expect that. He’s a class player.”

The Scorchers will be boosted by the return of Shaun Marsh and Mitch Marsh, but spinner Ashton Agar will be missing because of international duties.