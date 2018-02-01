BBL07 finals: Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes preview and prediction

It’s a blockbuster semi-final at the brand new Optus Stadium in Perth, as the Scorchers host the Hurricanes, with a place in the BBL07 grand final at stake.

Perth Scorchers (8-2) vs Hobart Hurricanes (5-5) – Optus Stadium

Head-to-head: Perth Scorchers five, Hobart Hurricanes two

Last five: Perth Scorchers four, Hobart Hurricanes one Perth Scorchers 13-man squad

Adam Voges (c), Cameron Bancroft, Will Bosisto, Tim Bresnan, Hilton Cartwright, Mitchell Johnson, Matthew Kelly, Michael Klinger, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Hayden Morton, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner Hobart Hurricanes 13-man squad

George Bailey (c), Dan Christian, Cameron Boyce, Clive Rose, Ben McDermott, Simon Milenko, Tymal Mills, Tom Rogers, Jofra Archer, Tim Paine, Matthew Wade, Nathan Reardon, Alex Doolan

The Scorchers are aiming to christen their new home ground with a sell-out crowd of 60,000, which will create a brilliant atmosphere.

The Hurricanes are on a three-game losing streak, however are making their first finals appearance in four years.

Big batting battle: Michael Klinger vs Tim Paine

These two vastly experienced openers will play key roles in deciding who makes it through to the final.

Paine makes his first appearance of the season, while Klinger has been crucial in a couple of the Scorchers’ title victories and has heaps of big-game experience.

Big bowling battle: Mitchell Johnson vs Jofra Archer

It’s the battle of express pace, with the experience of Mitchell Johnson up against one of the star overseas imports in Jofra Archer.

Johnson has been hard to get away at the WACA, but can he be as effective at the new venue? Meanwhile, Archer has 15 poles this campaign, making him the team’s leading wickettaker and fourth overall in the tournament. However, in his last outing he was taken for 35 from four overs against the Stars, without taking a wicket.

Ground dynamic: Optus Stadium

The Scorchers have won all five games at the WACA this season, so what changes heading across the road to the new stadium?

It’s great to have 60,000 fans behind you, rather than 20,000, however the Brisbane Broncos struggled in their first couple of NRL seasons at Suncorp Stadium, as opposition fans loved playing at such a such an exciting, new venue.

The home side will have to deal with that, and the fact that the pitch may not be as bouncy and unique as the WACA surface. The wicket produced on Sunday for the ODI had decent enough carry, with a fair amount of grass and cracks on it, making for an even contest.

Given this is a semi-final, any score over 165 will be competitive.

The Prophet’s pick (21-19): Perth Scorchers

“This is as strong a Perth team as they have named all series. Despite the new ground, they’ll win comfortably.”