Four rugby positives from 2017

The positives ebbed and ebbed in what was a horrific year for Australian rugby, but there were probably more positives than you might have thought.

1. The NRC

This year’s National Rugby Championship was an overwhelming success. Crowds were up, improved ratings were enjoyed and a new team successfully debuted.

Six of the nine teams were still in the hunt for finals with a round to go, which goes to show how close the competition was this season, and the only team to make the finals in 2016 and 2017 was Perth Spirit – and there’s a major shakeup to the ladder this year in comparison with years previous.

Another good headline to come from the championship was the Drua. This side came from nowhere. They had no previous NRC matches, they had little to no experience at this level of rugby and many players of their had never even flown prior to their first game against Brisbane City.

They lost that first match 45-36, for the record, but they turned it around against the Rising.

2. Super W

This was pretty crucial as far as the women’s XVs goes, with some calling it the missing link. Others, however, criticised it for lack of player payments and called it a rushed response to the NRL’s women’s competition.

In all fairness. it probably was a relfex announcement, but we can expect a high level of competitiveness regardless.

An advantage over the NRL women’s tournament is that we already know what the teams will be, and these squads have already started training together, meaning we can expect well-prepared, competitive and game-fit teams.

The tournament doesn’t collide with a Sevens series, so we may even see some big-name sevens players feature, as they did in the women’s world cup in August.

For the record, my pick for game of the year will be Waratahs vs Brumbies match in Sydney on the weekend of the 24/25 March.

3. Rugby World Cup draw

This was a pretty bizarre one in that it had nothing to do with anything rugby related and was more about luck. In case you missed it, the Wallabies drew a very reasonable pool featuring Wales, Georgia and. Fiji.

Also in the pool will be the winner of the America 2 qualifier and, judging by the first leg of the match-up, the opponent will be Uruguay. Assuming that is the case, the pool will include three tier-two nations, albeit fast improving ones, and should be quite an easy task for Australia.

4. Bledisloe Cup

Lets re-live 19 August at about 8pm. Most Wallabies supporters have given the men in gold a pretty good chance. Nothing has really gone right in Super Rugby, so this must be where it all turns around, right?

Wrong. Well, that is to say it was wrong for the first 40-odd minutes. After that – well, it does seem to turn around. Curtis Rona scores a first Test try on debut, Tevita Kuridrani scores again, Kurtley Beale scores on his return and Israel Folau gets in with an iffy one.

There were some positives heading into Game 2, which felt better than Game 1, but Game 3 was a different story.

Sure, New Zealand were missing Beauden Barrett and so on, but isn’t that meant to be where the All Blacks excel with masses of depth – especially in the first-five department?

Really, if we’re privileged enough to miss that first half from Sydney, it was a pretty good Bledisloe on a whole.

On the whole it was a pretty tough year for Aussie rugby, but there were some good things there. If our Super Rugby clubs can win some games against New Zealand sides relatively early on, we could really give ourselves a crack at next year’s Bledisloe, Super Rugby tournament and Rugby Championship.

A few more results like the Sydney Sevens would be sweet – last year was pretty long and hard. Here’s to hoping.