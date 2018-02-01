What we learnt from Bert van Marwijk’s first Socceroos press conference

Incoming Socceroos coach Bert van Marwijk fronted Australian media today in his first press conference since taking over from Ange Postecoglou.
Flanked by FFA Chairman Stephen Lowy and CEO David Gallop, the Dutchman got straight to it, having flown in from the Netherlands this morning. On the agenda: the Socceroos chances in Russia, talk of football philosophy and, of course, Tim Cahill.
Asked why he took the role, van Marwijk was quick to praise the Australian sporting mentality.
“We played with Saudi Arabia two times against Australia. I also played against Australia with Holland. We lost in Eindhoven. The mentality of Australia is special. The sports culture is special. And I like to go to [the World Cup]. So I think that’s a good combination.”
“My experience [in the] last two games is that they can play football. They are physically strong. And for me the challenge is to let them play in a way that we have more chance to win games, for example against France. That’s very difficult, but France also played a draw at home against Luxembourg and they lost in Sweden.”
Van Marwijk helped Saudi Arabia to direct qualification for Russia at the expense of the Socceroos, but became available after differences with administrators.
“I could sign their contract for three years but I know how important the preparation for a world championship is,” van Marwijk said.
“They had another meaning about how to prepare. After the day we qualified against Japan, suddenly new people came. I said we do it my way or we do not do it.”
Quite what van Marwijk’s way means for the Socceroos remains to be seen. Famously, his Netherlands side that reached the 2010 World Cup final resorted to cynical tactics to stifle the technical brilliance of Spain.
But the new manager was diplomatic when quizzed on a change of style.
“I’m a realistic coach. I like to create football. I like to have the ball. But I also like to win and that’s the most important thing,” van Marwijk said.
“I think it’s important that we play in a way that fits the players. When they don’t like to play in a way [that the coach] wants, you make a mistake.”
“It’s important for me as soon as possible to get to know the players and their qualities. I know a lot of players. We played against you two times in the past year and we made analysis of the players. But I have to learn them better.
It didn’t take long for Tim Cahill’s name to crop up. The Socceroos talisman has returned to former club Millwall on a short-term deal after struggling for game time at Melbourne City.
The 38-year-old would become just the fourth man to score in four World Cups (after Pele, Miroslav Klose and Uwe Seeler) if he finds the net in Russia.
“I think it’s a very good signal that he’s going to play now for Millwall. But I will not say anything about the qualities of the players,” van Marwijk said.
And the big question: can Australia progress to the knockout stage from a group that contains France, Denmark and Peru?
“You know, when I don’t have confidence in that, I wouldn’t sit here. It will not be easy. I already said with Holland maybe we don’t have the best players, but we can be the best team.”
“When you have a good team, the players know exactly what to do. They trust each other and they trust us. For me, modern football is maybe not even a system. I like to play combination football. In modern football it’s only about transition. 100 years ago, the pitch was the same size as now. But the players are bigger, stronger, faster…so it’s all about space.”
“For example, Manchester City may be the best team in the world at the moment. They always have the most ball possession. But they score most goals out of transition. That’s very interesting.”
“We will do it my way. I have confidence that we will have a good time.”
Van Marwijk’s first assignment is a crash course in Aussie football. He’s due to attend several A-League matches over the weekend before jetting off again to scout our Socceroos abroad.
“I’m happy to be here and to see the level of the players here in Australia. I want to see them playing. When you analyse a team, you have assistants and everybody watches a game. But now I’m analysing players. It’s something different.”
David Gallop was on hand to throw his weight behind the Dutchman as well.
“The number one target was Bert,” said Gallop. “He’s been so successful over such a long time. He’s been right through a World Cup campaign, taking Holland to the final.”
“More recently his involvement with the Saudi team meant that he had intimate knowledge of our players already. That was a critical factor.”
“Let’s take comfort that we’re in very capable hands. Bert will play the style that he thinks will get us success.”
Grobbelaar said
Didn’t learn a lot, both directly and indirectly, Bert has confirmed everything we thought we would get from him (not meant to be a value judgement, merely a statement of fact, some will react positively and others will react negatively).
February 1st 2018 @ 6:26pm
Nemesis said
I found the presser fascinating. It confirmed many of the things I hoped I would hear &, above all, it demonstrated BvM will not put up with banal questions from poorly researched Aussie media, who know FA about Association Football but just want to hang around Football at World Cup tournaments.
I’d say Australia will have one of the most accomplished coaches at the Russia 2018.
I’m now convinced, if the players follow exactly what BvM instructs them to do, we will qualify for the Knock Out Stage. I would not have said the same thing about Ange’s coaching.
If Australia doesn’t progress from the Group Stage, it won’t be because of any inadequacy in the coach.
February 1st 2018 @ 6:49pm
KJ said
Agree. I also quite liked this sentence:
“For example, Manchester City may be the best team in the world at the moment. They always have the most ball possession. But they score most goals out of transition. That’s very interesting.”
I feel one of our issues under Ange was the lack of urgency in transition.
February 1st 2018 @ 6:58pm
Mark said
There were quite a few subtle barbs at Ange’s style in the presser. I’m sure he read what Ange had to say about his appointment and decided he wasn’t going to cop it lying down. Good on Bert. I’m much more comfortable with him taking us to the World Cup than Ange.
February 1st 2018 @ 8:33pm
Grobbelaar said
He is basically confirming that we will be playing counter-attacking football.
February 1st 2018 @ 9:20pm
shirtpants said
I dont think its as much a lack of urgency as it is not having players who possess the necessary skills to move it quickly. For all that is spoken about Mooy, he doesn’t move quick enough to be the springboard for a counter attack if we regain posession in our defensive half. Maybe that could also be attributed to our set up and the players around him making the runs
February 1st 2018 @ 9:37pm
Midfielder said
Mooy V DDS could be interesting re the quick T
February 1st 2018 @ 8:22pm
surfside66 said
It was obvious in those two World Cup qualifiers against Saudi Arabia that Van Marwijk had completely sussed out Ange’s style and tactics and most importantly, each Australian player and their strengths and weaknesses.
He is exactly the right appointment at the right time for the Socceroos.
On a side note it will be interesting to see the FFA’s attitude to capping at senior level as soon as possible, Daniel Arzani.
I still remember when Eddie Thomson capped Harry Kewell – then 17 – against Chile and a lot of people thought he was nuts!
Mind you – if Arzani is apparently tossing and turning about playing for Iran or Australia, we should tell him to GO!
We only want people in a Socceroo jersey who are committed to Australia 100% – and who don’t need to have their arm twisted to do so.
One of my all-time favourite sporting memories is being at the World Cup match against Croatia in Germany in 2006 when Harry scored the equaliser which took us through to the second round!
Great to see Harry now proving the knockers wrong at Crawley Town.
February 1st 2018 @ 9:41pm
chris said
Cringeworthy at its best. Why do we have to embarrass ourselves like this?
“On a serious not, how do we pronounce your surname” what the?