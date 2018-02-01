Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes live stream: How to watch the Big Bash League semi-final online or on TV

The first of the Big Bash League semi-finals will see the dominant Perth Socrchers host the Hobart Hurricanes at the new Perth Stadium. This is The Roar‘s guide to streaming the game online and watching it on TV.

The Scorchers have finished at the top of the Big Bash League table again. The three-time premiers have been the best team this season and will push to extend their advantage to four premierships.

The Hurricanes, meanwhile, scrapped into the finals with inconsistent form and results going their way on the final night of the season as the Melbourne Renegades kept the Brisbane Heat out of the top four.

How to watch the match on TV

The first BBL semi-final, as with the entire season is broadcast live and exclusive on Channel Ten. Their coverage will be the only way you can watch the match on TV.

Ten will commence their broadcast at 7:30pm (AEDT) – ten minutes before the first ball – and run until shortly after the match concludes.

To watch Channel Ten in high definition, go to channel number 13. Standard definition can be found on channel number ten. If you want to watch on Foxtel, the channels are 210 for high definition and 110 for standard definition.

How to live stream the match online

Unlike other sporting events shown on Ten, the Big Bash will only be available on the Cricket Australia Live Pass as they retain all digital rights to cricket played in Australia.

There are two options in subscribing to the live pass. The first of those is to order a ‘365 pass’, which gives you a year worth of access to BBL, WBBL, and Australian matches played at home for $29.99.

The other option is to gain 24 hours worth of the same content. It will set you back $5.99 per day.

If you are with Optus, it’s worth checking your plan as you may be eligible for a free live pass.

With the live pass, you will get exactly the same coverage as is shown on Channel 10.

Key game information

First ball: 7:40pm (AEDT)

Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth

TV: Live, Network Ten

Online: Live, Cricket Australia live pass

Betting: Scorchers $1.61, Hurricanes $2.37

Overall record: Played 8, Scorchers 6, Hurricanes 2

Last meeting: Round 9 – Scorchers beat Hurricanes by 5 wickets at WACA

Umpires: Shawn Craig and Phil Gillespie

Perth Scorchers (squad)

Adam Voges (c), Cameron Bancroft, Will Bosisto, Tim Bresnan, Hilton Cartwright, Mitchell Johnson, Matthew Kelly, Michael Klinger, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Haydan Morton, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner

Hobart Hurricanes (squad)

George Bailey, Jofra Archer, Cameron Boyce, Dan Christian, Alex Doolan, Ben McDermott, Ruley Meredith, Simon Milenko, Tim Paine, Nathan Reardon, Tom Rogers, Clive Rose, Matthew Wade