The road to the BBL finals: Hobart Hurricanes

The Hobart Hurricanes squeezed into the finals with a fourth-place finish and they enter Thursday’s semi-final without what matters most in the Twenty20 format: momentum.

Hobart’s season was bookended by losses – two to start and three to end it – and just as their losses came in clumps, so too did their wins. Led by D’Arcy Short, the Hurricanes won five on the trot in the middle of the season before finally faltering against the Adelaide Strikers.

And it was that man in Short, at the top of the order, who often proved the difference. The nuggety left-hander produced an outstanding season with the bat, finishing with 504 runs at 56. No-one has scored more runs in a Big Bash season and no-one has a higher score.

The 27-year-old racked up 122 not out when he batted through the innings against the Brisbane Heat. He managed a further three half-centuries too.

But Short, hailing from the Northern Territory, will miss the Thursday night clash against the Perth Scorchers. Short’s record-breaking season caught the eyes of selectors. He’s in Australia’s Twenty20 squad for a first game on 3 February.

There have been some significant losses thanks to poor fixturing, but no team will miss a single player as much as the Hurricanes will miss Short.

Support for Short has been in short supply. Ben McDermott has the second most runs in the Hobart side, with 249 at 31. No other Hurricanes player has scored more than 200.

The quality is there, though. The Hurricanes are bursting with international talent in George Bailey, Alex Doolan and Daniel Christian. All are capable of scoring big.

Bailey, the skipper, has battled this season and averages only 15. A move up the order may be the tonic for him.

The Hurricanes will be hoping that the hard-hitting Christian can carry his form from the last match of the season. The all-rounder struck 56 from only 37 balls and anchored the Hobart innings.

Tim Paine, fresh off international duties, and Matthew Wade are also capable contributors. Someone must step up if Hobart is to threaten the formidable Scorchers.

Just as the Hurricanes have relied on Short’s batting ability, they have leant heavily on Jofra Archer with the ball. Archer, from Barbados – but with hopes to play for England one day – has picked up 15 wickets at less than 20 a piece. He has also been electric in the field at times.

The Hurricanes will be hoping for more of the same from the 22-year-old.

Could a dark horse, like Simon Milenko, break the game open? The all-rounder hasn’t fired this season but the potential is there. He looked at ease at the crease against the Scorchers when he nailed 66 not out off only 37 balls. His medium pacers could be useful too.

The Hurricanes face the Perth side as underdogs, but the Twenty20 game is so fickle. Odds mean nothing. One player or even one over can change the course of a game.

Hobart has the personnel to cause a boil over. The question is: who will step up?