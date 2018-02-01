Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s manager responds to rugby switch reports

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s transition from rugby league to rugby in time for the 2019 World Cup is reportedly all but complete.
The Warriors and Kiwis fullback will sign on with New Zealand Rugby and likely join the Blues for the 2019 Super Rugby campaign, according to Radio New Zealand, putting himself in the frame for an All Blacks World Cup call-up.
The Samoan-born livewire played both rugby and rugby league throughout high school before joining the Sydney Roosters in late 2011.
He has since gone on to earn a big-money move to the Warriors and become club captain.
He is yet to inform his Warriors teammates of the move, according to RNZ.
Australian media reports in October – around the time of the Kiwis’ disastrous Rugby League World Cup campaign – suggested that Tuivasa-Sheck had long-held ambitions to play the 15-a-side game and crack the All Blacks.
At the time, Tuivasa-Sheck kept quiet on the speculation.
Yet, should he switch from league to rugby, he may have a fairly difficult time earning a black jumper amidst a crowded back-three field.
He’ll have little time to earn the trust of coach Steve Hansen before the 2019 World Cup, while a score of prodigious backs – including Rieko Ioane, Damian McKenzie and Jordie Barrett – will play protagonists’ roles in 2023.
Other players could also emerge in the meantime – but Hansen didn’t mind the idea of having Tuivasa-Sheck at his disposal.
“I like the rumour,” Hansen told reporters in October.
UPDATE: Tuivasa-Sheck’s manager, Bruce Sharrock, has responded to the reports of his client’s switch to the Blues, emphatically quashing the rumours.
“It’s another case of journalistic sensationalism and this is one of the reasons why we don’t speak to people,” Sharrock said.
“I can tell you categorically, I’ve not even spoken to the Blues.”
February 1st 2018 @ 1:00pm
Bluesfan said | February 1st 2018 @ 1:00pm | ! Report
Would be very surprised if true as RTS is supposed to be on top dollar at the Warriors – 800K Plus etc.
No way would he be able to walk into NZ Rugby on a salary at that level, no matter how talented especially in light of the fact that NZ are currently not lacking in back 3 talent.
Story is most probably getting out and about to manipulate his next salary renegotiation.
February 1st 2018 @ 1:32pm
Brett McKay said | February 1st 2018 @ 1:32pm | ! Report
…because he’s speaking with NZ Rugby, who are speaking with the Blues for him 😆
February 1st 2018 @ 3:55pm
Jacko said | February 1st 2018 @ 3:55pm | ! Report
Spot on
February 1st 2018 @ 7:36pm
Jokerman said | February 1st 2018 @ 7:36pm | ! Report
Pretty sweet if true. Hey sounds like the Madonna song…”True Blue !!”
I’m sure you secretly like that song, Brett as a teenager…”Nah just my sister playing it all the time eh…?!”
The All Black back three are just humming man…potent power ready to take off. Sharp as to eh?! Yeah they know it. 😉
February 1st 2018 @ 1:38pm
Don said | February 1st 2018 @ 1:38pm | ! Report
Unless it’s his dream to be an AB and he’s prepared to accept a lower initial wage and probably no selection guarantees, it seems unlikely.
However, he’d be a wing or number 12. He hasn’t shown any kicking prowess in League to think he’d be a viable 15.
February 1st 2018 @ 3:40pm
Jumbo said | February 1st 2018 @ 3:40pm | ! Report
Folau manages just fine.
February 1st 2018 @ 4:03pm
Jacko said | February 1st 2018 @ 4:03pm | ! Report
No he doesnt…he cant kick
February 1st 2018 @ 1:42pm
KingCowboy said | February 1st 2018 @ 1:42pm | ! Report
Speaking only from a league perspective but what such a great waste of talent. He left the Roosters as one of the best players in the game and now he is lost forever. Really sad end to what could of been!
February 1st 2018 @ 3:07pm
Cole said | February 1st 2018 @ 3:07pm | ! Report
Aaaahhh? Did you not read to the end of the article? His “great talent” is not “lost forever” (unless you are referring to him being at the Warriors which I can understand) as he’s not moving to Rugby. The story is a beat up and appears to be to motivate negotiations with rival NRL clubs. Great piece of PR for RTS, most likely by his manager, in getting top dollar for his next contract.
He’d be foolish to change over to Rugby at the start of 2019 anyway as the world cup is later that year giving him hardly any time to adapt to the game and therefore leaving him likely not even making the All Blacks squad which would be embarrassing. At best he’d be a bit part player like SBW was in 2011RWC after he changed codes in 2010.
Anyway, back to your comment, don’t get so upset, just read the article to the end.
February 1st 2018 @ 4:02pm
Jacko said | February 1st 2018 @ 4:02pm | ! Report
King cowboy I dont think it would be a waste of talent. He is definately talented enoug to make it to the top in either code and has proven his ability in League. I have my doubts he is giving himself enough time to do much tho as it will take more than 1 pre season and 1 season of SR to get it to be completely instinctive and its not as tho the NZR are chasing him its more like he is chasing them or a better league offer. He has talent, that is not in question, and given time he could be very very good but 1 SR season is not enough.
Cole SBW switched codes in 2008. Played for Toulon for 2 seasons then to NZ in 2010.
Agree with the end of the article tho as its a bit of an old story being rehashed….time to negotiate a new contract perhaps?
February 1st 2018 @ 4:24pm
Die hard said | February 1st 2018 @ 4:24pm | ! Report
I am just astonished at the hubris of linking the all blacks to these opportunists.
So what if he is good at league. So what if he was good at junior rugby. There are plenty on show today as good as or better. He lost his chance when he signed up to league years ago. He would be starting again today.
Williams Laumape and Duffy all went as squad men to super teams and earned it from thereon.
February 1st 2018 @ 4:27pm
jeff dustby said | February 1st 2018 @ 4:27pm | ! Report
thank you Mr AB selector.
February 1st 2018 @ 5:02pm
piru said | February 1st 2018 @ 5:02pm | ! Report
Yep it’s as if they think they just need to show up to practice or something
February 1st 2018 @ 6:41pm
Jacko said | February 1st 2018 @ 6:41pm | ! Report
Whilst I do agree DH , I also see RTS as very similar to NMS prior to NMS getting injured. RTS is very good on his feet and quite quick over the first 20 metres. He handles the Pro league sport so wont have any issues with the physicality, and is a fullback who can play wing. I see many positives for him if he had a go but will he take the cut in cash to chase a dream???
Also just go back over the past 2 ABs WC squads and there is no lack of examples where being a rookie is not held against you, NMS himself was definately a inexperienced winger at the last WC and lets face it RTS shouldnt be scarred by the occasion of test rugby withhis league background of Finals for the Roosters and Tests for NZ
February 1st 2018 @ 7:52pm
Jokerman said | February 1st 2018 @ 7:52pm | ! Report
Nothing to lose for the All Blacks though. He shines or he doesn’t. He becomes Super fringe, or Super starting or an All Black.
As an All Black coach surly he would catch your eye and give you a quiet buzz. Look at SBW. Even as a rugby purist you have a strong inkling to see how it all folds out. Can he add the magic to the rugby?
SBW changed some paradigms…and I hope that others can do the same…
Though valid views, Die Hard. Just showing you the other side of the card…!
Sometimes it’s just a glitch in the Matrix. 😉