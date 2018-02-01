Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers: WBBL semi-final cricket live scores, blog, highlights

The Sydney Thunder might have finished second in the Women’s Big Bash League, but they will have to play their semi-final on enemy territory at the new Optus Stadium against the Perth Scorchers. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 3:10pm (AEDT).

In a scheduling quirk, both of the Sydney teams have been robbed of their right to host a semi-final. Because the women’s matches are played at the same grounds as the men in doubleheaders, the Thunder have to host Perth in the west.

It’s not ideal, but the Thunder have won ten of their 14 matches across the season, only missing out on the top spot due to an inferior net run rate to crosstown rivals, the Sixers.

Rachael Haynes is the only Thunder player in the competition top ten for total runs scored, with Australia’s Ashes captain notching 425 in total. Alex Blackwell might hold the key to the final though. She has been inconsistent, but has two half-centuries to her name.

Perth’s batting has been led by the in-form duo of Elyse Villani and Nicole Bolton, who sit second and fourth respectively for total runs.

If the pair continue that sort of form and are backed up by Englishwoman Katherine Brunt with the ball, the Scorchers are going to be hard to stop.

Brunt is the leading wicket-taker in the competition, with 22, although the duo of Rene Farrell and Samantha Bates mean the Thunder are well and truly in it.

The season’s meetings between the sides were split one apiece, but the Thunder’s win came down to the wire, while their loss was an eight-wicket thumping.

Prediction

The Thunder finished ahead of the Scorchers, but they haven’t looked comfortable against the women from the west this season. With the crowd likely to build, the Scorchers should advance to the final.

Perth to win a close one.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the first WBBL semi-final from 3:10pm (AEDT)