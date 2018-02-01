Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers: WBBL semi-final cricket live scores, blog, highlights

The Sydney Thunder might have finished second in the Women’s Big Bash League, but they will have to play their semi-final on enemy territory at the new Optus Stadium against the Perth Scorchers. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 3:10pm (AEDT).
In a scheduling quirk, both of the Sydney teams have been robbed of their right to host a semi-final. Because the women’s matches are played at the same grounds as the men in doubleheaders, the Thunder have to host Perth in the west.
It’s not ideal, but the Thunder have won ten of their 14 matches across the season, only missing out on the top spot due to an inferior net run rate to crosstown rivals, the Sixers.
Rachael Haynes is the only Thunder player in the competition top ten for total runs scored, with Australia’s Ashes captain notching 425 in total. Alex Blackwell might hold the key to the final though. She has been inconsistent, but has two half-centuries to her name.
Perth’s batting has been led by the in-form duo of Elyse Villani and Nicole Bolton, who sit second and fourth respectively for total runs.
If the pair continue that sort of form and are backed up by Englishwoman Katherine Brunt with the ball, the Scorchers are going to be hard to stop.
Brunt is the leading wicket-taker in the competition, with 22, although the duo of Rene Farrell and Samantha Bates mean the Thunder are well and truly in it.
The season’s meetings between the sides were split one apiece, but the Thunder’s win came down to the wire, while their loss was an eight-wicket thumping.
Prediction
The Thunder finished ahead of the Scorchers, but they haven’t looked comfortable against the women from the west this season. With the crowd likely to build, the Scorchers should advance to the final.
Perth to win a close one.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the first WBBL semi-final from 3:10pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment below.
6:36pm
Maggie said | 6:36pm | ! Report
Scorchers won in a canter. Some nice cricket along the way, including that great piece of outfield fielding combined with an excellent gather by the wicketkeeper to run out Wilson. Thanks for the coverage Scott.
6:01pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:01pm | ! Report
That’ll do it here on The Roar for our live coverage of the 2017-18 Women’s Big Bash League as the Perth Scorchers got the job done over the Sydney Thunder to be the first team through to the final.
Hopefully you enjoyed the coverage.
I’ll be back from 7:40pm (AEDT) for the first men’s semi-final as the Perth Scorchers take on the Hobart Hurricanes.
Bye for now.
6:00pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:00pm | ! Report
Thoughts on the match Roarers?
5:59pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:59pm | ! Report
PERTH SCORCHERS WIN BY 27 RUNS
So then, that’s that. The Scorchers are through to the first team through to the WBBL final. Just a couple of singles to end the match, but this has been over for a long time.
The Thunder’s run chase just never got going. Rachel Priest made a strong start, but there was nothing between that and Fran Wilson’s late resistance when the game was already gone.
Perth Scorchers: 2/148 (20)
Sydney Thunder: 8/121 (20)
5:56pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:56pm | ! Report
Bates first ball is ran off the face through point for a single.
Over: 19.4
Sydney Thunder: 8/119
Required score: 149
5:56pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:56pm | ! Report
Samantha Bates in at 10. Three balls to go.
5:55pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:55pm | ! Report
WICKET! Fran Wilson, Run Out Natalie Sciver/Emily Smith 46 (28)
Wilson is going to have to go. She pulled a good length ball, getting a thick top edge which landed in front of Sciver who was charging back for a second. They looked for two, but Wilson won’t make it home.
Over: 19.3
Sydney Thunder: 8/118
Required score: 149
5:54pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:54pm | ! Report
FOUR
Fran Wilson has been so solid today. Backs away from a full one this time and middles it through extra cover for another.
Over: 19.2
Sydney Thunder: 7/117
Required score: 149
5:53pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:53pm | ! Report
FOUR
Cleary to bowl the final over. Wilson across the stumps and gets inside the line on a good length, pulling behind square leg for a boundary.
She has 41 from 26.
Over: 19.1
Sydney Thunder: 7/113
Required score: 149
5:52pm
Scott Pryde said | 5:52pm | ! Report
Just a single to end the over and Brunt ends with 1 for 24 from her 4.
Over: 19
Sydney Thunder: 7/109
Required score: 149