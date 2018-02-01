WBBL semi-finals live stream: How to watch Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers online and on TV

The third edition of the Women’s Big Bash League reaches its critical phase when the semi-finals get underway today at 3:10pm (AEDT). This is The Roar‘s guide to streaming both matches online and watching them on TV.

The first of the semi-finals will see the Sydney Thunder take on the Perth Scorchers at Optus Stadium in Perth. The first ball is scheduled for 3:10pm (AEDT) – 12:10pm (local).

It will be followed by the Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers on Friday, February 2 at the Adelaide Oval. Like the first semi-final, it’s also scheduled to start at 3:10pm (AEDT), with the local time 2:40pm in Adelaide.

At the end of the regular season, it was the Sydney Sixers finishing on top of the table, with the Thunder close behind.

Because of the doubleheader rule though, the women’s matches must be played at the same venue as the men’s, hence the Thunder and Sixers giving up their home ground advantages and travelling across the country.

How to watch the matches on TV

Both of the WBBL semi-finals will be broadcast on Channel One. While Channel Ten have coverage of the men’s competition, coverage of the women’s competition is handed to the secondary station.

With both games starting at 3:10pm (AEDT), the broadcast of each match will start at 3pm (AEDT).

How to live stream the matches online

Unlike non-televised matches, the semi-finals won’t be live streamed on Facebook, nor will they be shown on Channel Ten’s live streaming service. Because Cricket Australia retain digital rights, you’ll need to go through the Cricket Australia Live Pass to stream the matches.

This will cost you $29.99 for a year of access or $5.99 for 24 hours. If you are with Optus, check your plan as you may be eligible for a free live pass.

Key information: Thunder vs Scorchers

First ball: 3:10pm (AEDT)

Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth

TV: Live, ONE

Online: Live, Cricket Australia live pass

Betting: Thunder $1.85, Scorchers $1.95

Overall record: Played 7, Thunder 5, Scorchers 2

Last meeting: 8/1/18 – Scorchers defeat Thunder by 8 wickets

Sydney Thunder (squad)

Alex Blackwell (c), Sam Bates, Nicola Carey, Rene Farrell, Maisy Gibson, Lisa Griffith, Rachael Haynes, Fran Wilson, Rachael Priest, Naomi Stalenberg, Stafanie Taylor, Rachel Trenaman, Belinda Vakarewa

Perth Scorchers (squad)

Elyse Vilani (c), Megan Banting, Nicole Bolton, Katherine Brunt, Piepa Cleary, Lauren Ebsary, Heather Graham, Emma King, Thamsyn Newton, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo, Natalie Sciver, Emily Smith

Key informaton: Sixers vs Strikers

First ball: 3:10pm (AEDT)

Venue: Adelaide Oval

TV: Live, ONE

Online: Live, Cricket Australia live pass

Betting: Sixers $1.55, Strikers $2.46

Overall record: Played 6, Sixers 6, Strikers 0

Last meeting: 28/01/2018 – Sydney Sixers won by 7 wickets

Sydney Sixers (squad)

TBC

Adelaide Strikers (squad)

TBC

Here at The Roar, we will be providing live coverage of both WBBL semi-finals with a live blog.