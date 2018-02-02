2018 Davis Cup preview: Australia vs Germany

The Australian Open may have just concluded, but the summer of tennis isn’t over just yet.

Australia’s Davis Cup campaign begins in earnest in Brisbane this weekend, when they face Germany in the first round of the World Group stage, with a quarter-final berth against either Great Britain or Spain at stake.

Last year, Lleyton Hewitt’s side defeated the Czech Republic and the USA, both at home, before falling to Belgium 2-3, having led 2-1 going into the reverse singles.

It was the second time in three years that Australia fell at the semi-final stage, having gone down to eventual champions Great Britain in 2015.

Teen sensation Alex de Minaur has been selected to open the tie and will do so facing world number five Alexander Zverev, before Kyrgios takes on Jan-Lennard Struff in the second singles match, on Friday afternoon.

De Minaur returns to the scene of the Brisbane International – his career breakthrough, where he upset former Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic en route to his first ATP semi-final, ultimately falling to Ryan Harrison in three sets.

The 18-year-old will be hoping his return inspires him to victory against Zverev, whose dismal Grand Slam record continued when he was defeated in five sets by Hyeon Chung at the Australian Open.

Kyrgios also returns to the Brisbane International venue, however he won last month’s tournament. His opponent, Struff, lost to eventual champion Roger Federer in the second round at Melbourne Park.

Saturday’s doubles clash sees John Peers and Matt Ebden pair up against Tim Puetz and Peter Gojowczyk, before the reverse singles on Sunday.

As per the Grand Slam tournaments, a best-of-five format is employed, with a tiebreak to be used in every set, including the fifth (should any match go that far).

If the tie is won in either the third or fourth rubbers, then any remaining matches will be rendered as exhibitions, therefore employing the best-of-three format. The final match may not be played, depending on the state of affairs.

If Australia defeats Germany, not only will they reach the quarter-finals, they will also retain their place in the World Group for 2019.

As mentioned, they could face either Great Britain (possibly still weakened by the continued absence of Andy Murray) at home, or Spain away, meaning a daunting showdown against world No.1 Rafael Nadal on his preferred clay surface, in April.

A clash with the Spaniards would be the Aussies’ first since the 2003 final, which was also the most recent overall event win for the green and gold.

That year, Hewitt ended his season early (after losing to Juan Carlos Ferrero in the quarter-finals of the US Open) to put his focus into winning the Davis Cup. This ultimately came at a personal cost, with Hewitt finishing that year outside the top ten for the first time since 1999.

Beyond that, top seeds and defending champions France would loom in the semi-finals, but if the Aussies do meet the French at that stage it will be in our backyard, as the previous tie between the two countries was played abroad.

A loss this weekend means the Aussies would fight to avoid relegation to the Davis Cup second tier, against an unknown opponent in the week after the US Open in September.

Friday, February 2 – singles

Play starts 12 midday (AEDT)

Alex de Minaur (AUS) vs Alexander Zverev (GER)

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) vs Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)

Saturday, February 3 – doubles

Play starts 1pm (AEDT)

Matthew Ebden/John Peers (AUS) vs Peter Gojowczyk/Tim Puetz (GER)

Sunday, February 4 – reverse singles

Play starts 12 midday (AEDT)

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) vs Alexander Zverev (GER)

Alex de Minaur (AUS) vs Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)

All games are broadcast on the Seven Network.

Prediction

Australia 4-1