Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades: Big Bash League semi-final cricket live scores, blog

The Adelaide Strikers welcome the Melbourne Renegades to the Adelaide Oval for the second semi-final of this season’s BBL. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 7:40pm (AEDT).

This is the Renegades’ first finals appearance in five seasons, after they managed to finish in third position on the ladder – but it wasn’t enough to get a home final, as the Strikers finished second.

It may be a semi-final, but there is a bit of a subdued feeling going into this game, especially if you are a Strikers fan.

One could argue the fixture has been robbed of living up to its true potential due to scheduling put in place before the summer got underway.

With Australia facing New Zealand in the first international Twenty20 of the summer the day after this contest, Adelaide are without Alex Carey, and Billy Stanlake, who have been called up to represent their country.

The Renegades lose Kane Richardson to international duty and Brad Hodge to appendicitis, but Cameron White returns, after the ODI series wrapped up, which will add solidity to their batting.

Prediction

Despite it being a home final, the Strikers are disadvantaged by losing three key players to international duty, and that will be their undoing.

Renegades by 31 runs or five wickets

Can the Strikers overcome their absent friends, or will the Renegades prove too strong? Join The Roar from 7:40pm (AEDT) for all the action.