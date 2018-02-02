Live scores
Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades live stream: How to watch the Big Bash League semi-final online or on TV; date, venue

By The Roar,

    The second of the BBL semi-finals heads to the Adelaide Oval as the Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades both push for their first title. This is The Roar‘s guide to streaming the match online and watching it on TV.

    The match will begin at 7:40pm (AEDT) – 7:10pm (local) on Friday, February 2, with the winner set to advance to the final against either the Perth Scorchers or Hobart Hurricanes who play in the other semi-final.

    At the end of the regular season, the Strikers just edged out the Renegades on the table for second place, earning the right to host the second BBL semi-final.

    How to watch the match on TV

    The only way to watch the match on TV will be through Channel Ten. They begin their broadcast at 7:30pm (AEDT), ten minutes before the first ball and have a short pre-game show leading into the match.

    Their coverage will then have every ball of the match live, ending shortly after the finish.

    If you want to watch the coverage in high definition, you will need to use Channel 13. If you want to watch in standard definition, simply go to Channel Ten. On Foxtel, the channel numbers are 210 and 110 respectively.

    How to live stream the match online

    Because Cricket Australia retain the rights to their matches, the only way to stream the action will be through the Cricket Australia Live Pass. They offer two packages – one costing $29.99 for a year of access and the other costing $5.99 for 24 hours worth of access.

    Both allow you to watch every BBL game, broadcast WBBL games and Australian national team cricket played on home soil.

    Key game information

    First ball: 7:40pm (AEDT)
    Venue: Adelaide Oval
    TV: Live, Network Ten
    Online: Live, Cricket Australia live pass
    Betting: Renegades $1.90, Strikers $1.95
    Overall record: Played 7, Strikers 4, Renegades 3
    Last meeting: Round 8 – Strikers won by 26 runs at Etihad Stadium

    The Roar will also be providing plenty of coverage of the match with a live blog and highlights available.

