AFLW start time: When does the 2018 AFL Women’s season start? Date, venue, broadcast information

Collingwood will once again get the AFLW season underway. (AAP Image/Joe Castro)

The second season of the AFLW is finally here, with the Carlton Blues set to take on the Collingwood Magpies in the first match of the season with the first bounce set for 7:40pm (AEDT) on Friday, February 2 at Ikon Park.

When the Blues and Magpies opened the first season of the competition, they caught everyone by surprise with the gates to Ikon Park having to be shut because of the crowd size.

The ground completely sold out with thousands of fans left outside the venue, unable to secure a ticket.

If that popularity continues, another huge crowd could be expected for the opening game of the season between the traditional Melbourne rivals.

The other fixtures in the first round of the season will see the Melbourne Demons host the Greater Western Sydney Giants and Adelaide Crows take on the Brisbane Lions on Saturday, before the Western Bulldogs host the Fremantle Dockers to finish the opening round on Sunday afternoon.

» Complete AFLW fixtures

Carlton Blues vs Collingwood Magpies: Key game information

Opening bounce: 7:40pm (AEDT)

Venue: Ikon Park, Melbourne

TV: Live, Fox Sports

Carlton team

B: J Hosking, D Hardiman, L Brazzale, B Davey, A Downie

M: G Pound, S Audley, N Stevens

F: T Harris, K Harrington, M Gay, D Vescio, S Li

R: B Moody

Foll: S Hosking, K Loynes

Int: N Plane, K Gillespie-Jones, K Shierlaw, L Arnell, G Gee

Emg: S Last, M Keryk, T Lucas-Rodd

Collingwood team

B: S Casey, S Livingstone, C McIntosh

HB: S Chiocci, C Edwards, E Grant

C: M Hope

HF: B Bonicci, S D’Arcy, C Molloy

F: C Bernardi, J Garner, J Duffin

Foll: E King, J Lambert, A Barden

Int: I Ross, E Hynes, S Dargan, M Kuys, B White

Emg: R Schleicher, H Whitford

AFLW Broadcast information

Throughout the AFLW season, there will be two ways to watch matches.

Every single game of the season will be broadcast on Fox Sports through their AFL channel, Fox Footy. In some cases, games may have to be shifted onto one of the main Fox Sports channels.

Fox Footy is exclusively available through Foxtel and can be found on Channel 504.

In addition to the coverage on pay TV, Channel Seven will broadcast one game per week. In the opening round, that will be the Adelaide and Brisbane game on Saturday night.

You can also live stream Fox’s coverage of the Blues vs Magpies – and every other game of the AFLW season – via Foxtel Now and the Foxtel app. Foxtel Now is a streaming-only subscription service available on most devices, while the Foxtel app allows existing Foxtel TV subscribers to stream the channels in their current deal – albeit in standard definition.

Here at The Roar, you won’t miss a moment of the action with our live blogs of every single game.