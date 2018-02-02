Allister agonises as the SARU makes the ARU look good

Breaking up gracefully with the Boks ain’t easy. Jake White took shattered Kamp Staaldraad survivors and won a World Cup, but he was exiled for being too proud.
Nick Mallet won seventeen Tests on the trot, but was fired for suggesting lowering ticket prices could broaden support.
Pieter de Villiers won a Tri-Nations title by beating the All Blacks three times in one season and took the Boks to world number one again, but is now considered lucky to bag the Zimbabwe job.
Heyneke Meyer’s team came within two points of beating one of the best rugby teams in history in a World Cup semi-final, and now he organises high school festivals.
Thus, the latest Bok coach departure drama has historical precedent. But Allister Coetzee has abysmal on-field results to use in his public biff with SARU.
He was the first Bok coach to lose a Test at home to Ireland. His team lost twice to Wales, gave up 57 points to New Zealand twice (once, in Albany, without even registering a point in return), had the worst year in history (2016: eight losses), caught a 3-38 hiding to Ireland even after two years of team-building, and lost to Italy.
If White, Mallet, P-Div, and Meyer were trashed after winning top 1-2 status, why would ‘Toetie’ (or ‘Kootchie Koo’) be treated kindly?
Coetzee has made a number of arguments as to why he is special; some of them even made in writing in a shocking 19-page missive to his employer.
Toetie does not argue that his 44 per cent win ratio was really just a missed Elton Jantjies drop goal in Perth and a missed Jantjies penalty in Port Elizabeth away from meeting his (surprisingly low) 50 per cent win requirement. That might have been an interesting argument: the old draw-is-not-a-loss theory or “I can’t make the kick; Elton has to” approach.
Presumably, Coetzee’s lawyers avoided any talk of win (or not-loss) ratios because they wish to claim he had no enforceable performance clause. Also, to make his other race-based conspiracy claims, it might have been awkward to cast Jantjies as the brown tool of white racists.
Coetzee instead chooses to argue SARU really wanted a white coach, so they fired Meyer and hired him as a ‘ceremonial’ cover, but set him up to fail by providing fewer massages to players, less psychological therapy, allowing 257 Saffa pros to play overseas, and by giving him less support in general.
His rant, extraordinary even by South African rugby drama standards, effectively ends any chance of any other national body hiring Kootchie Koo as a head coach. But he and his lawyers must believe that ship has already sailed. Thus, his letter is probably only for short-term gain.
A payout, by revealing more proof of what must already be obvious: SARU is the worst administrative group in top tier rugby.
The ARU looks like a smoothly-oiled super-machine compared to SARU. Just take ‘ARU’ and add ‘Silly’ to the front.
SARU cannot even produce a signed version of the 50 per cent clause (and why was it only 50 per cent?).
Their chief executive allegedly had off-the-record conversations with Coetzee that are now the fuel for Coetzee arguing SARU essentially replaced him with Rassie Erasmus before doing Coetzee’s review.
And at this point, Eddie Jones has prepared more for the June tour than the Boks.
Yet, as sloppy as SARU is and was, Coetzee’s excuses for only winning 11 Tests in two years are even sloppier.
He explained 2016 by not having enough time to prepare, but he had the same time as Jones did with England and had better familiarity with his players, after coaching Western Province for seven years.
He used the same excuse in 2017, because he was in limbo, but the Boks were unbeaten after the first six Tests, falling apart in the second half.
To play the race card now is rich. Coetzee rejected P-Div’s plea to help the Stormers, and Coetzee picked marginal to poor Test-level players like Ruan Dreyer, Andries Coetzee, a series of non-eighthmen, Ross Cronjé, Jesse Kriel (poor at 13 in defence), in place of promising black Super Rugby stars like Lukhanyo Am, Warrick Gelant, Nizaam Carr, and Rudy Paige (not great, but worth a look, as Cronjé slowly crabbed the Bok attack into the doldrums).
He also persisted with the Matador, Raymond Rhule (who missed more tackles than he attempted in Albany) when really good black options at wing abounded.
Coetzee was the sole selector for two years. His game plans were on trial. He failed, dismally,
Now he claims it was all a trap. If so, and it’s a trap which would have required strange race-motivated collusion by Jantjies, Rhule, Tendai Mtawarira, Cortnall Skosan, and Siya Kolisi, we now have a better idea why so many coaches had an easy time trapping Coetzee tactically.
He was promoted two levels above his skill set.
And the soap opera that is Bok coaching succession continues. Same as it ever was.
Nicholas Bishop said | February 2nd 2018 @ 3:15am | ! Report
Interesting, strong stuff H.
I think two years is quite long enough for anyone to gauge whether you’ve a chance of success at the required level – and there is no excuse for a Springbok side to be routed, let alone nilled… ever, by anyone.
If you ask the question, where would SA have gone with Coetzee at the helm in 2018? – it’s not easy to provide a positive answer.
February 2nd 2018 @ 8:39am
Fionn said | February 2nd 2018 @ 8:39am | ! Report
Lack of $$$ to pay out his contract might be the only reason. Hopefully they sort something out though and Rassie can steady the ship as South African rugby fans deserve better.
Although that would be dark for the Wallabies as our record against Coetzee’ Boks stand at 1 win, 1 loss and 2 draws.
February 2nd 2018 @ 8:55am
Geoff Parkes said | February 2nd 2018 @ 8:55am | ! Report
“nilled”…??
It seems cuw’s influence is spreading 🙂
February 2nd 2018 @ 9:19am
Rugby Tragic said | February 2nd 2018 @ 9:19am | ! Report
I think you read every word everyone has ever written Mr Parkes, and obviously with an impeccable memory…. *S*
February 2nd 2018 @ 3:53am
Kia Kaha said | February 2nd 2018 @ 3:53am | ! Report
I kept wanting to see the Ha! icon at the top of the page but sadly even you, Harry, aren’t capable of making this stuff up.
February 2nd 2018 @ 6:03am
Harry Jones said | February 2nd 2018 @ 6:03am | ! Report
It’s farce, now
February 2nd 2018 @ 3:59am
Harry Jones said | February 2nd 2018 @ 3:59am | ! Report
Yes, NB. I believe he knows it, deep down, but is so embarrassed he is not thinking well (or long term) in his approach. He could still land decently in Japan, but even that could be in jeopardy if he keeps lobbing nonsensical grenades into the public sphere.
He had a load of talent to work with…
February 2nd 2018 @ 4:53am
Machooka said | February 2nd 2018 @ 4:53am | ! Report
Well expressed Harry… as there’s a simmering undertone of pure outrage here that you’ve managed to keep the lid on.
I have no idea what Coetzee is on about with his allegations, conspiracies, except to say that they appear to be as far-fetched as far-fetched can be. And while his demise as coach of the Bok began before he probably started, in his eyes, he’s obviously clutching for straws in the position he’s now found himself in. To me he appears very proud which is to his detriment… sadly.
And such as sad is your last para!
February 2nd 2018 @ 5:23am
Harry Jones said | February 2nd 2018 @ 5:23am | ! Report
Hubris!
The Greeks (of Athens, not Melbourne) talked about this…
February 2nd 2018 @ 5:49am
Machooka said | February 2nd 2018 @ 5:49am | ! Report
Nemesis! 🙂
February 2nd 2018 @ 5:07am
Machpants said | February 2nd 2018 @ 5:07am | ! Report
Coetzee has a point on the assistant part, having assistants with virtually no experience forced on him was awful. But that had been rectified over the last year.
Both the SARU and RA are utter Muppets. Really they should become regional arms of the NZRU, that’ll sort them out 😉
February 2nd 2018 @ 8:23am
Harry Jones said | February 2nd 2018 @ 8:23am | ! Report
And yet, he accepted those conditions when he signed. He wanted the job too much…
February 2nd 2018 @ 6:26am
mania said | February 2nd 2018 @ 6:26am | ! Report
yet no mention of the more stringent quotas he had to work under
February 2nd 2018 @ 8:26am
Harry Jones said | February 2nd 2018 @ 8:26am | ! Report
Kootchie Koo started Andries Coetzee instead of Warrick Gelant (or switching Dillyn Leyds back) and never gave Lukhanyo Am a chance; persisting with no-pass Jesse Kriel. He also spurned Nizaam Carr, choosing to mix and match 8s. The team really could’ve/should’ve been “blacker.”