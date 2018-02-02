 

Australia vs Germany tennis live stream: How to watch the Davis Cup first round online or on TV

The Roar Roar Guru

By The Roar,

Tagged:
 , , , ,

1 Have your say

    The 2018 Davis Cup is here and Australia face a tough first round battle as they take on Germany at the Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane. This is The Roar‘s guide to streaming the tie online and watching it on TV.

    The first-round tie will be played on Friday, February 2, Saturday, January 3 and Sunday January 4. The start time will be 1pm (AEDT) on Friday and Sunday, and 2pm (AEDT) on Saturday.

    The structure for a Davis Cup tie is five matches over the course of the weekend. On Friday, there will be two singles matches, on Saturday doubles and on Sunday, two more singles players with no player able to play against the same opponent as on Friday.

    Teams can be named with either four or five players. In this instance, Australia have named five and Germany five.

    How to watch the tie on TV

    The entire tie, as with the rest of the summer of tennis will be broadcast live by Channel 7. Their coverage will start at the advertised start time on each day of the tie.

    To watch Channel 7 in high definition, use Channel 70. If you would prefer to watch in standard definition, Channel 71 is what you’re looking for. On pay TV, the channels are 207 and 107 respectively.

    If the tie runs into the evening (which has every chance of happening), then Channel 7 may move the matches onto 7Two (Channel 72) or 7Mate (Channel 73) so they can accommodate news and evening primetime shows.

    How to stream the tie online

    Because the tie is being broadcast on Channel 7, the only way to stream it will be through their applications.

    The best one to use for the tennis is the 7tennis app or website. These allow you to stream the channels of seven, as well as providing extra tennis-specific content.

    Key tie information

    Dates: Friday February 2 – Sunday February 4
    Start time: 1pm (AEDT) – Friday and Sunday. 2pm (AEDT) – Saturday
    Venue: Pat Rafter Arena, Queensland Tennis Centre
    TV: Live, 7
    Online: Live, 7TennisApp
    Betting: Australia $1.85, Germany $2.20
    Overall record: Played 7, Australia 4, Germany 3
    Last meeting: 2012 World Group Play-offs: Germany defeat Australia 3-2 at Rothenbaum Stadium, Hamburg

    Teams

    Australia
    Nick Kyrgios
    John Millman
    Alex De Minaur
    John Peers
    Jordan Thompson

    Captain: Lleyton Hewitt

    Germany
    Peter Gojowczyk
    Tim Puetz
    Jan-Lennard Struff
    Alexander Zverev

    Captain: Michael Kohlmann

    Full draw

    Friday
    From 1pm (AEDT)
    Singles rubber 1: Alex De Minaur (Australia) vs Alexander Zverev (Germany)
    Followed by
    Singles rubber 2: Nick Kyrgios (Australia) vs Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany)

    Saturday
    From 2pm (AEDT)
    Doubles rubber 3: Matthew Ebden and John Peers (Australia) vs Peter Gojowczyk and Tim Puetz (Germany)

    Sunday
    From 1pm (AEDT)
    Reverse singles rubber 4: Nick Kyrgios (Australia) vs Alexander Zverev (Germany)
    Followed by
    Reverse singles rubber 2: Alex De Minaur (Australia) vs Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany)

    Here at The Roar, we will be covering the first round of the Davis Cup between Australia and Germany with a live blog of each match across the weekend.

    Oldest | Newest | Most Recent

    The Crowd Says (1)

    • February 2nd 2018 @ 6:13pm
      Carmel Kelly said | February 2nd 2018 @ 6:13pm | ! Report

      Thanks illions

      Reply

    Have Your Say



    If not logged in, please enter your name and email before submitting your comment. Please review our comments policy before posting on the Roar.

    Explore:
    , , , ,

    © 2018 The Roar - Your Sports Opinion