Australia vs Germany tennis live stream: How to watch the Davis Cup first round online or on TV

The 2018 Davis Cup is here and Australia face a tough first round battle as they take on Germany at the Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane. This is The Roar‘s guide to streaming the tie online and watching it on TV.
The first-round tie will be played on Friday, February 2, Saturday, January 3 and Sunday January 4. The start time will be 1pm (AEDT) on Friday and Sunday, and 2pm (AEDT) on Saturday.
The structure for a Davis Cup tie is five matches over the course of the weekend. On Friday, there will be two singles matches, on Saturday doubles and on Sunday, two more singles players with no player able to play against the same opponent as on Friday.
Teams can be named with either four or five players. In this instance, Australia have named five and Germany five.
How to watch the tie on TV
The entire tie, as with the rest of the summer of tennis will be broadcast live by Channel 7. Their coverage will start at the advertised start time on each day of the tie.
To watch Channel 7 in high definition, use Channel 70. If you would prefer to watch in standard definition, Channel 71 is what you’re looking for. On pay TV, the channels are 207 and 107 respectively.
If the tie runs into the evening (which has every chance of happening), then Channel 7 may move the matches onto 7Two (Channel 72) or 7Mate (Channel 73) so they can accommodate news and evening primetime shows.
How to stream the tie online
Because the tie is being broadcast on Channel 7, the only way to stream it will be through their applications.
The best one to use for the tennis is the 7tennis app or website. These allow you to stream the channels of seven, as well as providing extra tennis-specific content.
Key tie information
Dates: Friday February 2 – Sunday February 4
Start time: 1pm (AEDT) – Friday and Sunday. 2pm (AEDT) – Saturday
Venue: Pat Rafter Arena, Queensland Tennis Centre
TV: Live, 7
Online: Live, 7TennisApp
Betting: Australia $1.85, Germany $2.20
Overall record: Played 7, Australia 4, Germany 3
Last meeting: 2012 World Group Play-offs: Germany defeat Australia 3-2 at Rothenbaum Stadium, Hamburg
Teams
Australia
Nick Kyrgios
John Millman
Alex De Minaur
John Peers
Jordan Thompson
Captain: Lleyton Hewitt
Germany
Peter Gojowczyk
Tim Puetz
Jan-Lennard Struff
Alexander Zverev
Captain: Michael Kohlmann
Full draw
Friday
From 1pm (AEDT)
Singles rubber 1: Alex De Minaur (Australia) vs Alexander Zverev (Germany)
Followed by
Singles rubber 2: Nick Kyrgios (Australia) vs Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany)
Saturday
From 2pm (AEDT)
Doubles rubber 3: Matthew Ebden and John Peers (Australia) vs Peter Gojowczyk and Tim Puetz (Germany)
Sunday
From 1pm (AEDT)
Reverse singles rubber 4: Nick Kyrgios (Australia) vs Alexander Zverev (Germany)
Followed by
Reverse singles rubber 2: Alex De Minaur (Australia) vs Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany)
Here at The Roar, we will be covering the first round of the Davis Cup between Australia and Germany with a live blog of each match across the weekend.
February 2nd 2018 @ 6:13pm
