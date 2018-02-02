Carlton Blues vs Collingwood Magpies AFLW live stream: How to watch women’s AFL on TV and online in Australia

Carlton will be hoping for a repeat of their Round 1 win last year. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy)

The second season of AFLW gets underway tonight at Ikon Park when the Carlton Blues take on the Collingwood Magpies at 7:45pm (AEDT).

Given it’s such a new competition, we know you’ve probably got a few questions about this edition of AFLW, but don’t fear if you don’t yet know your Moana Hopes from your Darcy Vescios. Here at The Roar, we’ve got you covered with a complete guide to streaming the match online and watching it on TV, as well everything you need to know about the season opener.

How to watch the match on TV

You can watch every single game of the second AFLW season through Foxtel. They broadcast each game on Fox Footy, which can be found on Channel 504.

To watch the match on TV, you’ll need to have a valid Foxtel iQ3 subscription which includes the sports package.

Foxtel offers various packages, so make sure you pick one which suits your needs – in this case, the need for live sport.

How to live stream the match online

If you are looking to stream the action of the first AFLW game for the year online rather than watching it on TV, then you’ll need to use one of Foxtel’s dedicated streaming applications.

If you have a Foxtel TV subscription but still want to stream the coverage, you’ll be able to use the Foxtel App³, which is free to download and use on any compatible device with your existing login details.

The other method is through Foxtel Now, which allows you to stream Foxtel channels. However, you will still require a subscription to access Foxtel Now.

Here at The Roar, you can join us for a live blog of the match where we will provide minute-by-minute updates of all the action from the season opener.

All you need to know about the match

With AFL Women’s proving to be such a success in its first season, it’s certain to continue improving in its second.

The first game of the season last year saw fans locked out of the venue as it swelled to capacity – something which surprised everyone, AFL authorities included.

The AFL are sure to learn from last year though and if you want to be up with the conversation, then so should you.

Last year, Carlton and Collingwood finished fourth and fifth respectively, missing the grand final as the Adelaide Crows went on to thump the Brisbane Lions in the decider.

The sides also played in the opening round of last year’s season with the Blues defeating their cross-town rivals in a 35-point thumping. Carlton forward Darcy Vescio was the star that time around with four goals, while the Magpies’ big-name forward Moana Hope went goalless.

Collingwood lost their first three matches before finishing the season in a hurry and will look to carry some of that momentum into 2018.

Carlton, on the other hand, looked like world-beaters in the first two weeks before winning just one of their last five games, so this match will put two contrasting form lines to the test.

The AFLW kicks off the footy season with the JLT Community Series, AFLX and 2018 AFL Premiership to follow soon after. With Foxtel and The Roar, you’ll never be far from up-to-the-minute action.

Make sure you don’t miss a minute of tonight’s action when the Blues and Magpies clash in the AFLW opener by watching it ad break-free siren to siren on Fox Footy, and don’t forget to keep your finger on the footy pulse by tuning into AFL360 next week.