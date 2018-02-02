Carlton Blues vs Collingwood Magpies: AFLW season opener live scores, blog

Match result:

For the second year in a row the Carlton Blues have defeated the Collingwood Magpies in the AFLW season opener, despite Collingwood seeming to dominate on the stat sheet.

Final score

Carlton Blues 3.4.22

Collingwood Magpies 2.2.14

Match preview:

The Carlton Blues and the Collingwood Magpies will launch the 2018 AFLW season tonight in what is becoming the game’s traditional season opener. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the game, starting from 7:45pm AEDT.

It’s only been one year since AFLW first appeared on our calendars, but you’d be mistaken if you believe that 2018 will be much the same as we saw last year.

For starters, the trade period last year was surprisingly active for a league only a year old. The biggest name to move will debut at her new club tonight – Tayla Harris, formerly of the Brisbane Lions.

Combine Harris with Vescio and the Blues have the most star power in their forward line of any team by a comfortable margin.

Harris isn’t the only big recruit for the Blues however as they’ve also acquired Collingwood’s best and fairest from last year Nicola Stevens, a development which will surely add some fuel to the fire of a healthy rivalry tonight.

Nothing in life comes free of course and the Blues had to give to get. They lost Bianka Jakobsson to Melbourne and Bella Ayre and Nat Exon to Brisbane, all three of them quality players.

Collingwood, obviously, are missing Stevens, and also lost Alicia Eva to GWS. Jaimee Lambert from the Western Bulldogs is their big recruit.

However arguably the biggest change we’re going to see in action tonight will be the new rule which means a free kick is paid against the team with the last touch if the ball goes out of bounds.

The exception comes if the ball could’ve been touched but was shepherded over by an opposition player, in which case it is thrown in. Umpires have been instructed not to pay the free kick when in doubt.

This new rule should cut down on what was an excessive number of stoppages last year and hopefully mean more goals, which we’d all like to see.

Could we see it in the men’s competition someday? Maybe.

Prediction

The Blues won this fixture in a canter last year and with two top-line new recruits – one of them pinched from the Pies – I’d expect them to do the very same in 2018.

Carlton by 30 points.

