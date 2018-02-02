No Quade gives Foley close to a free ride

Bernard Foley could be a lot worse for the Waratahs than Matt Renshaw was with the bat for Queensland pre-Ashes but still comfortably get picked for Australia’s first Test this year.

Since making his Wallabies debut against Argentina in late 2013, Foley has maintained a tight hold as Australia’s premier five-eighth and shown plenty of class in doing so.

He was central to the Tahs’ Super Rugby title in 2014 and outstanding in Australia’s surge to the World Cup final a year later.

He’s been bashed by the best flankers in the world, copped plenty for his goal-kicking battles, overcome serious concussions – but consistently he’s proven to be a top-end No.10 with the full bag of tricks in attack and sturdy defence.

But Foley heads into this Super Rugby season arguably in a relatively cushy position.

If he took time to dwell on his chances of racking up another full year as Wallabies five-eighth, he could probably concede he’s got few rivals poised to rip his jersey off his back.

No Quade Cooper. Kurtley Beale is also at the Tahs but preferred at inside centre. Matt Toomua is still in England.

The Brumbies will likely stick with Wharenui Hawera, a New Zealander, at five-eighth. Christian Lealiifano might play a bit at No.10 and mostly at inside centre, but even after a solid stint at Ulster in Ireland after recovering from cancer, he will take time to settle back into the high-paced Super Rugby competition.

The Melbourne Rebels will have either a rookie – Tayler Adams or Jack McGregor – or Jack Debreczeni, who would need significant improvement to challenge for a Wallabies start.

The Queensland Reds will be steered around at fly-half by Jono Lance – a solid performer – or Hamish Stewart, Duncan Paiaaua or Ben Lucas.

As far as potential candidates go for the Wallabies five-eighth jersey, Foley enjoys a large gap over the field (it could be argued that Will Genia has done the same with Wallabies aspirants for his halfback jersey).

You would think that if a Test team had to be selected tomorrow and Foley was injured, his Waratahs teammate Beale would get the nod – not any of the other specialist five-eighths in Australia.

As a comparison, Beauden Barrett is kept honest as the All Blacks’ five-eighth by Lima Sopoaga – although he’s moving on to England at the end of this Super Rugby season – as well as Chiefs playmaker Damian McKenzie and the Crusaders’ Richie Mo’unga.

Amongst most top teams in many sports around the world, you’ll find success thrives when competition for spots is fierce.

When Brad Thorn told Quade Cooper to pack ‘em up at the Reds, Foley’s biggest rival was gone.

Granted, Cooper was already on the outer with Wallabies coach Michael Cheika – who cut him loose last season – but Thorn effectively closed the door on the glimmer of hope he had of resurrecting his Wallabies career in Australia.

Cooper is the type that could be five red-hot games from putting heat on Foley.

When Toomua and Lealiifano had the Brumbies’ backline humming a few seasons ago – swapping between the No.10 and No.12 jerseys – they were both pushing Foley hard.

Foley now has an armchair ride; he could wear Okanuis and thongs for the Tahs while sipping on a Negroni and still get chosen for the June Tests against Ireland. He’s earned that standing after four years as the country’s number one No.10.

Of course, he’s a seasoned professional. He sets high standards. Cheika would likely view him as one of the main men to lift Australian rugby following a dismal 12 months.

Foley is a playmaker, No.1 goal-kicker and pretty experienced now. He’s going to be in the top five most-influential figures if the Wallabies are to – dare one dream – win the Bledisloe Cup this year and the World Cup next year.

So given there’s no one really breathing down his neck at national level, how does Cheika – and Tahs coach Daryl Gibson – get the best out of him?

There’s more urgency for Gibson, who needs wins early to have any chance of signing a new contract following two poor seasons.

It’s Foley’s running game that needs to be encouraged. He can be lethal. The two games that stand out are last year’s Bledisloe III win in Brisbane and the Wallabies’ World Cup pool win over a shellshocked England at Twickenham in 2015.

Not only does he possess the pace to scythe through holes, but taking on the defensive line more will take a bit of pressure off Beale at inside centre for the Tahs.

If the Waratahs and Wallabies are to turn their fortunes around this year, Foley is one of the high rollers of Australian rugby that can spark change. But with the specialist five-eighth landscape as it is, can Gibson and Cheika ensure he’s not complacent? Can they get the best out of him?