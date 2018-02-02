No Quade gives Foley close to a free ride

Bernard Foley could be a lot worse for the Waratahs than Matt Renshaw was with the bat for Queensland pre-Ashes but still comfortably get picked for Australia’s first Test this year.
Since making his Wallabies debut against Argentina in late 2013, Foley has maintained a tight hold as Australia’s premier five-eighth and shown plenty of class in doing so.
He was central to the Tahs’ Super Rugby title in 2014 and outstanding in Australia’s surge to the World Cup final a year later.
He’s been bashed by the best flankers in the world, copped plenty for his goal-kicking battles, overcome serious concussions – but consistently he’s proven to be a top-end No.10 with the full bag of tricks in attack and sturdy defence.
But Foley heads into this Super Rugby season arguably in a relatively cushy position.
If he took time to dwell on his chances of racking up another full year as Wallabies five-eighth, he could probably concede he’s got few rivals poised to rip his jersey off his back.
No Quade Cooper. Kurtley Beale is also at the Tahs but preferred at inside centre. Matt Toomua is still in England.
The Brumbies will likely stick with Wharenui Hawera, a New Zealander, at five-eighth. Christian Lealiifano might play a bit at No.10 and mostly at inside centre, but even after a solid stint at Ulster in Ireland after recovering from cancer, he will take time to settle back into the high-paced Super Rugby competition.
The Melbourne Rebels will have either a rookie – Tayler Adams or Jack McGregor – or Jack Debreczeni, who would need significant improvement to challenge for a Wallabies start.
The Queensland Reds will be steered around at fly-half by Jono Lance – a solid performer – or Hamish Stewart, Duncan Paiaaua or Ben Lucas.
As far as potential candidates go for the Wallabies five-eighth jersey, Foley enjoys a large gap over the field (it could be argued that Will Genia has done the same with Wallabies aspirants for his halfback jersey).
You would think that if a Test team had to be selected tomorrow and Foley was injured, his Waratahs teammate Beale would get the nod – not any of the other specialist five-eighths in Australia.
As a comparison, Beauden Barrett is kept honest as the All Blacks’ five-eighth by Lima Sopoaga – although he’s moving on to England at the end of this Super Rugby season – as well as Chiefs playmaker Damian McKenzie and the Crusaders’ Richie Mo’unga.
Amongst most top teams in many sports around the world, you’ll find success thrives when competition for spots is fierce.
When Brad Thorn told Quade Cooper to pack ‘em up at the Reds, Foley’s biggest rival was gone.
Granted, Cooper was already on the outer with Wallabies coach Michael Cheika – who cut him loose last season – but Thorn effectively closed the door on the glimmer of hope he had of resurrecting his Wallabies career in Australia.
Cooper is the type that could be five red-hot games from putting heat on Foley.
When Toomua and Lealiifano had the Brumbies’ backline humming a few seasons ago – swapping between the No.10 and No.12 jerseys – they were both pushing Foley hard.
Foley now has an armchair ride; he could wear Okanuis and thongs for the Tahs while sipping on a Negroni and still get chosen for the June Tests against Ireland. He’s earned that standing after four years as the country’s number one No.10.
Of course, he’s a seasoned professional. He sets high standards. Cheika would likely view him as one of the main men to lift Australian rugby following a dismal 12 months.
Foley is a playmaker, No.1 goal-kicker and pretty experienced now. He’s going to be in the top five most-influential figures if the Wallabies are to – dare one dream – win the Bledisloe Cup this year and the World Cup next year.
So given there’s no one really breathing down his neck at national level, how does Cheika – and Tahs coach Daryl Gibson – get the best out of him?
There’s more urgency for Gibson, who needs wins early to have any chance of signing a new contract following two poor seasons.
It’s Foley’s running game that needs to be encouraged. He can be lethal. The two games that stand out are last year’s Bledisloe III win in Brisbane and the Wallabies’ World Cup pool win over a shellshocked England at Twickenham in 2015.
Not only does he possess the pace to scythe through holes, but taking on the defensive line more will take a bit of pressure off Beale at inside centre for the Tahs.
If the Waratahs and Wallabies are to turn their fortunes around this year, Foley is one of the high rollers of Australian rugby that can spark change. But with the specialist five-eighth landscape as it is, can Gibson and Cheika ensure he’s not complacent? Can they get the best out of him?
February 2nd 2018 @ 7:25am
Selector said | February 2nd 2018 @ 7:25am | ! Report
Very good point Will and something I have been concerned about for quite a while.
It says a lot about how Chek selects his teams too. On one hand I get sticking with what you know and always giving incumbents the head start. But, it also says to the other horses in the race… No matter what you can deliver in Superrugby, I will most put the 10 jersey on Foley. I think this will exacerbate the depth issue and send more overseas in the near future. Lance and Lealiifano will be examples of this.
Foley has too many inefficiencies in his game to be considered a lock in the 10 position. His stunted kicking etc, if they are not resolved at this stage for his career, they won’t be. I unfortunately say the same for Cooper, despite how much I am a fan of his attacking game.
I would love to see Chek come out and say publicly that he is looking for a 10 to take to the world cup that has all the attributes of a world class player maker and he has a clean slate of who that player will be. If anyone can show him those qualities this season, he will take them on tour and look to build a backline around them. That may be Foley, it may not, but at least let all players that regularly play in the 10 jersey, that they are in with a shot.
February 2nd 2018 @ 7:27am
Cynical Play said | February 2nd 2018 @ 7:27am | ! Report
All the eggs are in one basket. Surely the June series will see the true understudy but it’s anyones guess as to who that will be. There’s time to work up one of the newer SR recruits but only if there is a truely skilled 10 with the courage for the coliseum. Other than that it’s probably Lance for now.
February 2nd 2018 @ 7:46am
Old One Eye said | February 2nd 2018 @ 7:46am | ! Report
Foley’s “sturdy defence”…..oh how I laughed.
February 2nd 2018 @ 8:10am
Ruckin Oaf said | February 2nd 2018 @ 8:10am | ! Report
It was the full bag of tricks that got me.
February 2nd 2018 @ 8:21am
Fionn said | February 2nd 2018 @ 8:21am | ! Report
It was pretty impressive that he managed to set up tries for both Scotland and the Wallabies in the space of 5 mins by throwing perfect pass to the Scottish player when under no pressure and then kicking a great grubber for TK last year.
February 2nd 2018 @ 7:54am
Fionn said | February 2nd 2018 @ 7:54am | ! Report
Lealiifano played 10 for most of his last couple of seasons in Australia. Do you have an inside scoop that he will be preferred at 12? If not, I don’t why you assume he’ll play there, as McKellar hasn’t announced it yet.
Foley is not a top flight 10. Nick Bishop and other analysts have shown that time and again. He’s either poor to serviceable depending on who you talk to (aside from certain elements in the NSW media).
The premier NH competitions are just as good as SR these days, and likely better than the Aus and SA conferences, and Christian did wonderfully for Ulster.
Lealiifano will almost certainly outplay Foley as Christian is simply the superior player – in kicking, passing, game management and defence.
That said, you’re probably right Foley is guaranteed to start every match at 10
February 2nd 2018 @ 8:02am
Cynical Play said | February 2nd 2018 @ 8:02am | ! Report
Are you going to put words in Nick Bishops mouth again this year? Try just leading with “in my opinion” and then carry on.
Looking forward to seeing your assertion that CL will “almost certainly outplay Foley” play out, as he never has in the past.
February 2nd 2018 @ 8:20am
Fionn said | February 2nd 2018 @ 8:20am | ! Report
Cynical Play, you misspelled ‘usually’ as ‘never’.
Please go and check Nick’s articles on Foley and go and check Christian’s performances as 10.
He never says he is rubbish, but he definitely says that he is not top flight. Go check the comments on his latest article and he is suggesting that it would be in the Wallabies’ best interests to find an alternative to Foley (his reasoning was defence).
February 2nd 2018 @ 8:39am
Cynical Play said | February 2nd 2018 @ 8:39am | ! Report
“Poor to serviceable” according to who you talk to, eh? Who are these other analysts who have shown this “ shown time and time again”. All your words.
February 2nd 2018 @ 8:41am
Fionn said | February 2nd 2018 @ 8:41am | ! Report
Sorry, I should rephrase myself.
Aside from a section of NSW fans who are extremely biased (even most NSW fans recognise he isn’t great) and various journalists at the SMH everyone agrees he is between poor to serviceable, not a top flight international 10.
I would have thought the Roar’s ratings of Foley time and again (which survey a large number of rugby fans across Australia) should indicate how people think of him. His record on the Roar’s ratings definitely reflect someone that is considered to be poor to serviceable.
February 2nd 2018 @ 8:16am
Fionn said | February 2nd 2018 @ 8:16am | ! Report
More to the point – sturdy defence? You’re kidding, right? Whether he’s better than Quade or not is a superfluous point, they’re both extremely weak defenders and Bernard needs to be hidden in defence.
Stood out in last year’s Bledisloe win?
Fox sports gave Foley a 6, the second lowest in the starting 15.
https://www.foxsports.com.au/rugby/wallabies-player-ratings-from-hardfought-win-over-all-blacks-at-suncorp-stadium/news-story/697ebd3aa671ea1f240d8c78d42a2d38
The notoriously pro-NSW and pro-Foley GAGR gave Foley a 4, the lowest in the starting 15
http://www.greenandgoldrugby.com/wallaby-ratings-bledisloe-iii/
The Roar gave Foley 4.8, the lowest in the starting 15.
http://www.theroar.com.au/2017/10/23/wallabies-diy-player-ratings-vs-blacks-bledisloe-3-results/
The problem with articles like this isn’t only that they haven’t been fact checked, but that they continue the history and legacy of parochialism, favouritism and bias when it comes to Wallaby selection.
The Wallabies will never get back to the upper echelons of the game until we—and the coaches and selectors—can take a step back and analyse things objectively, rather than let our biases and preconceived notions determine what we think.
It is possible that Foley will massively improve this year, be capable of defending in line, improve his goal kicking, his long passing and especially his tactical kicking, that he will outplay Christian and Lance and deserve to start at 10.
However, based on his performances over 2016 and 2017 and Christian’s performances in 2016 and just over in Ireland, and Lance’s performance in Worcester one has to assume that Christian will probably be the best 10 in Australia and deserve to start in that position for the Wallabies.
February 2nd 2018 @ 7:54am
Adsa said | February 2nd 2018 @ 7:54am | ! Report
You and I see a different type of Foley on the field Will, you made references to a high roller with a bag of tricks, I see a very limited player who has shown that he cannot adapt to change or think on the run. Since the World Cup he has been poor in the Gold jersey. But yes he is Clowns boy and will be picked for all the Tests this year regardless of form. More than likely Foley will steer us to 3 losses against Ireland this year to add to his five straight against England.
February 2nd 2018 @ 7:56am
rebel said | February 2nd 2018 @ 7:56am | ! Report
Haven’t had a Foley Cooper article for a while. Might be a few new arguements if we are lucky.
Here’s hoping all 5, sorry 4 sides progress this year and the Wallabies build towards japan.