Scorchers skipper Voges retires from BBL

Perth Scorchers captain Adam Voges has announced his retirement from BBL cricket, saying he is disappointed he couldn’t bow out with another title.

The Scorchers were bundled out of the title race on Thursday night after suffering a crushing 71-run loss to the Hobart Hurricanes in a sold out semi-final at Optus Stadium.

Voges has played a key role in the Scorchers’ success over the past seven seasons, helping the franchise make the finals every campaign in an amazing run that has included three titles.

The 38-year-old retired from Sheffield Shield ranks last summer, and said it was now time for him to end his T20 career too.

“It’s a disappointing way to end, but I’ve had so many good memories,” Voges said.

“It would have been nice to finish on a better note, but you don’t always get to write your own script.

“To be able to play in three premiership-winning teams, and to make finals every year is a terrific effort in itself.

“We probably need a couple of different things for our list.

“I know most of our squad is already contracted for next year. But I think there’s one or two spots that we can strengthen our squad in, and me opening up a spot will allow Justin Langer and the team to do that.”

Voges said his love of WA cricket meant he wanted to stay involved in some capacity, but he wasn’t quite sure what that looked like just yet.

The Scorchers defied a horror injury toll to finish on top of the table this season.

But in front of 52,960 fans at Perth’s new $1.5 billion stadium, the Scorchers got stage fright, with their five-pronged pace attack flopping badly against the Hurricanes.

In reply to Hobart’s 4-210, the Scorchers were skittled for 139.

Voges conceded the bowling group had an off night, but he said they had been superb all season and didn’t deserve to be judged too harshly.

The Scorchers will play all of their home games at Optus Stadium next season, and Voges said the team must get used to playing there.