Second BBL07 semi-final: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades preview and prediction

After last night’s shock first semi-final result, where Hobart absolutely thumped Perth at the new stadium, the Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades face off in the second semi for a chance to host the BBL07 Final.
The Strikers’ hopes of finishing in top spot collapsed in a heap against the Perth Scorchers in last week’s farewell to the WACA, but a home semi-final at what is sure to be a rocking Adelaide Oval is a decent consolation.
They’ll also be hoping that that’s their last hiccup for the summer, because there’s no second chances from here.
I’m still a touch surprised the Renegades won through to the top four, I’ll admit it. In the run home, I had them losing their last few games and missing the four completely, but instead they turned in arguably their two best batting performances of the summer to beat the Sydney Thunder in Canberra and Brisbane in Brisbane to finish third. But I’m still not sure about their chances of progressing.
Second vs third should be close, but I’m not so sure it is.
Adelaide have been well-served throughout the summer, with four players notching more than 200 runs for the series, and Jonathan Wells making some good contributions down the order, too.
Four bowlers have taken more than ten wickets for the summer, too, with two of them – Rashid Khan and Ben Laughlin – among the form bowlers in all of #BBL07.
The spread of performers isn’t quite so wide for the Renegades. Three players have passed 200 runs for the tournament, and Aaron Finch and the man who replaced him, Matt Short have a hundred each as well.
Dwayne Bravo has 17 wickets and Kane Richardson has 12 – 8/57 in the last two games, mind you – and that’s kind of it.
Four other bowlers have between six and nine wickets, and of all their wicket-takers, only Mohammad Nabi is conceding less than a run-a-ball.
The Strikers thought they were going to be without skipper Travis Head, but he was released back from the Australian squad to lead the home side on Thursday.
Gun ‘Keeper-bat Alex Carey and towering quick Billy Stanlake remain quarantined and it was unclear at the time of writing which player will drop out of the 13-man squad to make way for Head.
That Head was released at all is a bit curious, though. If Head can re-join the Australian squad on Saturday morning as he’s going to, why couldn’t Carey, Stanlake, Finch, Richardson be released as well?
And why couldn’t Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, and D’Arcy Short have played in Thursday night’s first semi-final? It’s just the latest nonsense.
The Renegades will, however be without Finch and Richardson, though they haven’t had Finch for several weeks now anyway, and Short has been batting well at the top.
They have regained Cameron White from what he admitted himself was a ODI recall that didn’t go well, and he’ll captain the side.
Joe Mennie comes in for Richardson, for what will be his first BBL game in twelve months. Brad Hogg wasn’t named in the red-Melbourne squad, and that might – really, this time – be him done at the ripe old age of 47.
Adelaide have been bat-firsters all tournament, winning the toss in four of their ten games, and winning all four matches.
The Strikers also batted first in two of their other three wins. Clearly, they believe their strengths are in their death bowling, and it’s worked very well this summer.
The Renegades won the toss six times and bowled every time, winning four of those games. But then, their best two performances of the year came batting first in the aforementioned last two games in Canberra and Brisbane, so they don’t mind being sent in at the moment, either.
The Adelaide Oval has been the Strikers’ fortress this year too, where they’ve won all four games played in the City of Churches in BBL07 (the Strikers’ only ‘home’ loss came in their game played in Alice Springs).
In fact, you have to go back to their last home game of BBL06 to find the last time the Strikers lost in Adelaide. And the Strikers’ opponents that night?
The Melbourne Renegades.
Semi-final 2: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, Adelaide Oval
Adelaide Strikers squad
Colin Ingram (c), Harry Nielsen (wk), Wes Agar, Jono Dean, Rashid Khan, Ben Laughlin, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser. Liam O’Connor, Peter Siddle, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Nick Winter, Travis Head (one to be omitted, you’d presume)
Melbourne Renegades squad
Cameron White (c), Dwayne Bravo, Tom Cooper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Tim Ludeman (wk), Joe Mennie, Kieron Pollard, Matt Short, Chris Tremain, Beau Webster, Jack Wildermuth
Tip
The Renegades should be buoyed by the new incentive of being able to host the BBL Final, after Hobart did both the Renegades and Adelaide a massive favour on Thursday night.
Melbourne’s best performances of the series have come in their last two games, but it’s debateable whether that’s enough to overcome what has been a pretty consistent Adelaide Strikers side who have now been gifted the availability of Travis Head.
In fact, I don’t think it’s debatable at all; I think the home side should win this well.
Strikers to earn another chance to fill the Adelaide Oval this summer.
February 2nd 2018 @ 9:11am
JamesH said | February 2nd 2018 @ 9:11am | ! Report
I really hope they release all relevant players for the final. Australia has no idea what its best T20I side is anyway, so they may as well let Short and Finch+Richardson/Carey+Stanlake play and see what happens.
February 2nd 2018 @ 9:29am
Brett McKay said | February 2nd 2018 @ 9:29am | ! Report
Considering the 2nd T20I isn’t until Wednesday James, there really isn’t any reason why they can’t – and they may yet do that, in all fairness.
February 2nd 2018 @ 9:36am
BurgyGreen said | February 2nd 2018 @ 9:36am | ! Report
Backing the Renegades here personally. The Strikers really need Head to give that batting line-up some respectability.
February 2nd 2018 @ 9:41am
Alistair said | February 2nd 2018 @ 9:41am | ! Report
Yeah, the Strikers *ought to* win this match, although as I said before last night’s game, the away team is in with a red hot go. The Renegades have improved their bowling greatly with Tremain and Richardson in recent times. Richardson has gotten the press but for me Tremain has been the standout- he has bowled very well from the get go and taken wickets in the powerplay possibly in each of the 3 games he’s played in, been fairly good economy in the PP also.
Obviously the Renegades’ fielding is in prime form as well and that will possibly be a match decider, with the Strikers arguably being the best fielding team of the tournament.
I think the Strikers most underrated performer this year has been Peter Siddle. I am stunned he didn’t get an IPL contract- most pace bowlers this year have gone the journey but he has nailed a ton of low economy rate overs in the middle part of the innings, ala a spinner for most other teams, albeit bowling in tandem with Rashid “The Man” Khan. He has the second best “true economy” rate in the comp, behind Khan. Pretty amazing really.
His fielding and presence has been killer, not to mention allowing Flemmo on commentary to say “vegan venom” at least 20 times. (I know, I just said not to mention that.)
For me it is all about the Renegades batting v Strikers bowling. Those have been the teams’ strengths. The Strikers batting has been good but a bit patchy and the Renegades have generally batted so-so, although I think Cooper has been underrated here as well.
Much like what I said last night, the Strikers will feel if they can restrict the Gades bowling first to under 180 (but preferably 160), or put any kind of score on the board over 160 (but preferably 180), they will be in with a red hot go.
Players to think about:
Have Rashid Khan’s 4 overs ever been more important? We shall see. (He’s my Fantasy captain, so here’s hoping.)
Don’t discount Ben Laughlin either, he could have 3/20 (or 0/40, granted) on recent form. His fitness and attitude have been pretty amazing, in the Siddle vein.
Jake Weatherald has been flying under the radar a little, will be interesting to see what he can do.
Can Jono Dean get over his nightmare season and earn a new contract with a big bash, for want of a better phrase?
Will another Canberra player, Nick Winter, get a game over Wes Agar? I certainly hope so!
Will Tom Cooper open the bowling? (And will he hit another 50, more importantly!)
Jack Wildermuth could be a matchwinner, just looks a bit nervy of late.
Beau Webster is another one who really looks like cracking a game open but keeps getting shunted in too late with the bat.
Matt Short would be unlucky to miss the game.
Joe Mennie is another smoky to get a game tonight. Would be risky but I am amazed he hasn’t played yet. Such good form for SA. Many good players who didn’t play (much) this BBL despite contracts (most of those teams failed as well).
I tip a much better match than last night, and think the Strikers’ bowling *should* get them over the line. But there will be a lot of nervous players which could see them exit (and me throw things at the TV).