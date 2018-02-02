Super League preview: Finally a year for the underdogs?

English rugby league hasn’t had the closest seasons of late, with Leeds, Wigan and Saints maintaining a stranglehold over the Super League.

For months last year, Castleford Tigers looked like breaking the run, only to have their hearts broken in emphatic fashion by the Rhinos at Old Trafford.

The year of the underdog was not to be, and the build-up to that game – in which Zak Hardaker was confirmed to have tested positive to cocaine days before last October’s grand final – was just the beginning of a rocky few months for the sport.

A final appearance in Brisbane masked what was ultimately a mediocre tournament for the national side, who were sluggish in overcoming France, Lebanon and Papua New Guinea, leaving coach Wayne Bennett without a victory over the Kangaroos or Kiwis in his two years as England coach.

The World Club Challenge was saved when Gary Hetherington agreed to take Leeds to Melbourne during the season, following initial reluctance Down Under.

Back home, there were changes at the governing body, with Nigel Wood moving on to the RLIF and club chairmen taking on a more active role in the running of Super League.

And there’s currently no indication of how the 2019 structure will look, leaving fans concerned.

But among that concern is a belief that 2018 could be the most competitive season yet.

The emergence of Castleford and Wakefield as top-four contenders, and Leeds and Warrington both experiencing relegation battles in recent seasons proves the gap between top and bottom is narrowing.

Here’s my preview of 2018.

Castleford Tigers

The Tigers played some scintillating footy in 2017, dominating the league table from Round 1. Their sudden-death victory over St Helens gave belief that the side could grind out a result when needed, but the capitulation at Old Trafford left many fans wondering if they have what it takes to win big games.

Daryl Powell has added depth to an already impressive squad, but the gaping hole left by Hardaker leaves Castleford looking less formidable as an attacking threat.

Key man: Ben Roberts

Luke Gale is the go-to man for the Tigers, but whether Roberts can fill the void left by Hardaker will dictate if Castleford go one better this time around.

Prediction – fourth

Catalans Dragons

Another year of underachievement left the Dragons 80 minutes from relegation and potential oblivion. They’ve recruited well with David Mead and Michael McIlorum, but the loss of Richie Myler leaves them light in the halves.

All eyes are on Steve McNamara to see whether he can make the Dragons top-eight contenders again.

Key man: Greg Bird

A match winner on his day, more will be needed from the former Kangaroo if Catalans are to a avoid another relegation battle.

Prediction – ninth

Huddersfield Giants

The improvement under Rick Stone has been steady rather than spectacular, with the former Knights mentor making the Giants a much more difficult side to beat.

The signings last season of Jordan Rankin and Jordan Turner were shrewd, and resulted in a more settled squad during the off season, while Jermaine McGillvary showed during the World Cup that he is developing into one of the game’s finest wingers. Fans will be concerned about the NRL vultures circling following his heroics Down Under.

Key man: Danny Brough

Has a lot to prove after leaving the Scotland camp in disgrace, but on his day can still unlock even the tightest of defences.

Prediction – eighth

Hull FC

Adding consecutive Challenge Cups will have kept the Old Faithful happy for another year, but Lee Radford will still be hurting from the agonising playoff defeat at Leeds.

The retirement of Gareth Ellis leaves a massive void in the pack, but the return of Micky Paea and Dean Hadley goes some way to softening the blow. Albert Kelly will be looking to continue the form that earned him a Man of Steel nomination.

Key man: Danny Houghton

With Ellis retired, Houghton will be tasked with leading FC this season.

Prediction – second

Hull Kingston Rovers

Rovers will be looking to avoid the mistakes that saw them relegated in 2016. With trust being placed in much of the promotion-winning side, plenty rests on the shoulders of 2017 Harry Sunderland winner Danny McGuire.

But the real jewel in the crown is coach Tim Sheens. Keeping Rovers in Super League will rank alongside his World Cup-winning exploits to fans in east Hull.

Key man: Danny McGuire

Fresh from his star performance at Old Trafford, much will be expected of McGuire in 2018.

Prediction – 10th

Leeds Rhinos

Losing club legends McGuire and Rob Burrow brings to an end of the golden era at Headingley, but in Richie Myler and Brad Dwyer, Brian McDermott has snapped up two of Britain’s most talented pivots.

Matt Parcell has developed into one of the finest hookers in the local game and it would be brave to back against Leeds rolling up in Manchester once again come October.

Key man: Kallum Watkins

Added responsibility with the captaincy, Watkins will be looking to write his name in Rhinos history like those before him.

Prediction – third

Salford Red Devils

There’s been much upheaval in the boardroom this winter, Marwan Koukash handing over the reins. The loss of Ben Murcdoch-Masila won’t have done much to improve the mood around the AJ Bell Stadium, and Ian Watson’s stark warning around budgets will leave Salford fans uneasy before a ball is even kicked.

Key man: Robert Lui

A recent bid from Hull KR was turned down, and keeping hold of the influential halfback is vital.

St Helens

Unlikely top-four finishers, Justin Holbrook’s arrival at Langtree Park re-galvanised an under-performing Saints side last season. With just James Bentley added to the squad, there is a clear belief in the players at his disposal.

A full pre-season together and a tough opening game against Castleford will give an early indication of what to expect this season.

Key man: Ben Barba

An early favourite for Man of Steel, and if he can recapture his Canterbury form, is sure to light up the Super League.

Prediction – first

Wakefield Trinity

The surprise packets of 2017 were unlucky not to go that one step further into the top four. Chris Chester’s blend of big forwards and fast backs led to an entertaining brand of footy.

A relatively quiet off-season with a settled squad, there’s a confidence around Wakefield that last season was more than just a one off. Justin Horo and Pauli Pauli add more size to an already strong pack, and the returning Tom Johnstone will be like a new signing.

Key man: Liam Finn

Others may grab the headlines, but Finn is the glue which holds the Wakefield side together.

Prediction – fifth

Warrington Wolves

Steve Price has the job of rebuilding Warrington after a disastrous 2017. Ben Murdoch-Masila is an impressive signing, and Tyrone Roberts, Bryson Goodwin and Sitaleki Akauola all bring NRL experience, but with 11 players departing, doubts remain around the depth of squad available.

Price will be hoping for an injury-free run to make the Wolves challengers again.