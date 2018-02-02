 

Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix: A-League live scores, blog

Stuart Thomas Columnist

By Stuart Thomas, 2 Feb 2018

    Sydney FC v Wellington Phoenix

    Allianz Stadium, 2 February, 2018

    		  
    Sydney FC Full Time Wellington Phoenix
    4 0
    16 SHOTS 7
    7 SHOTS ON GOAL 2
    11 FOULS 11
    5 CORNERS 1
    3 OFFSIDES 3

    Sydney FC and the Wellington Phoenix do battle at Allianz Stadium to open Round 19 of the A-League. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm (AEDT).

    Wellington cross the ditch looking to become only the second team to knock off the champions in A-League competition this season.

    Having won two of their last four, the Kiwis side will give themselves a chance of upsetting the ladder leaders.

    Sydney need to be aware of the threat and not take things lightly against the visitors, who have finally started to gel under the leadership of Darije Kalezić.

    However, the Sky Blues have looked impressive over the last month, despite dropping a few points along the way, seeing them fall off their cracking pace of 2016-17.

    Their ability to bounce back when behind, as well as the resilience they show when under pressure, have once again been their strengths. Despite distraction around the manager’s future, debate around ACL selections, and the search for the right players to add to the squad during the transfer period, their defensive prowess and professionalism hasn’t faltered.

    The Nix are without Andrija Kaludjerovic and Roy Krishna, while Sydney lose Brandon O’Neill to a one-game suspension – outs that hurt the visitors more than the home side.

    Prediction
    Wellington will put up an excellent show, but Sydney will still be too strong.
    Sydney FC 2-0 Wellington Phoenix

    Catch all the action on The Roar from 7:50pm (AEDT).

    Live Score Updates

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    8' GOAL - Alex Brosque (Sydney FC)

    11' YELLOW CARD - Adam Parkhouse (Wellington Phoenix)

    14' GOAL - Adrian Mierzejewski (Sydney FC)

    24' YELLOW CARD - Milos Ninkovic (Sydney FC)

    29' YELLOW CARD - Matthew Ridenton (Wellington Phoenix)

    74' GOAL - Milos Ninkovic (Sydney FC)

    85' GOAL - David Carney (Sydney FC)

    Stuart Thomas is a sports writer and educator who made the jump from Roar Guru to Expert in 2017. An ex-trainee professional golfer, his sporting passions are broad with particular interests in football, AFL and rugby league. His love of sport is only matched by his passion for gardening and self-sustainability. Follow him on Twitter @stuartthomas72.

    • Columnist

      9:48pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 9:48pm | ! Report

      Thanks for being on board for the blog. Match report to follow in ten minutes.

      Reply
    • Columnist

      9:48pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 9:48pm | ! Report

      Full Time
      93‘ – We are done and dusted here in Sydney and Sydney have proven far too good for Wellington.

      Sydney FC: 4
      Wellington Phoenix: 0

      Reply
    • Columnist

      9:47pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 9:47pm | ! Report

      93‘ – Final minute as the game draws to a close.

      Sydney FC: 4
      Wellington Phoenix: 0

      Reply
    • Columnist

      9:46pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 9:46pm | ! Report

      92‘ – Three minutes of added time.

      Sydney FC: 4
      Wellington Phoenix: 0

      Reply
    • Columnist

      9:43pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 9:43pm | ! Report

      90‘ – Sydney FC looking straight through the middle yet Wellington clear.

      Sydney FC: 4
      Wellington Phoenix: 0

      Reply
    • Columnist

      9:42pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 9:42pm | ! Report

      89‘ – Matt Simon would have taken the penalty to break the drought.

      Sydney FC: 4
      Wellington Phoenix: 0

      Reply
    • Columnist

      9:42pm
      Stuart Thomas said | 9:42pm | ! Report

      88‘ – Free-kick into the box and Sydney are calling for a handball.

      Sydney FC: 4
      Wellington Phoenix: 0

      Reply
