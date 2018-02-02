Sydney FC vs Wellington Phoenix: A-League live scores, blog

Sydney FC and the Wellington Phoenix do battle at Allianz Stadium to open Round 19 of the A-League. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm (AEDT).

Wellington cross the ditch looking to become only the second team to knock off the champions in A-League competition this season.

Having won two of their last four, the Kiwis side will give themselves a chance of upsetting the ladder leaders.

Sydney need to be aware of the threat and not take things lightly against the visitors, who have finally started to gel under the leadership of Darije Kalezić.

However, the Sky Blues have looked impressive over the last month, despite dropping a few points along the way, seeing them fall off their cracking pace of 2016-17.

Their ability to bounce back when behind, as well as the resilience they show when under pressure, have once again been their strengths. Despite distraction around the manager’s future, debate around ACL selections, and the search for the right players to add to the squad during the transfer period, their defensive prowess and professionalism hasn’t faltered.

The Nix are without Andrija Kaludjerovic and Roy Krishna, while Sydney lose Brandon O’Neill to a one-game suspension – outs that hurt the visitors more than the home side.

Prediction

Wellington will put up an excellent show, but Sydney will still be too strong.

Sydney FC 2-0 Wellington Phoenix

Catch all the action on The Roar from 7:50pm (AEDT).