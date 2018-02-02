These last few weeks, we have heard a lot about how good Tom Brady and the Patriots are as they enter their eighth Super Bowl in 17 years. There is not a lot Brady hasn’t done in his career.
Five times Super Bowl Champion, four times Super Bowl MVP, and 13 times Pro Bowl selection.
Kids all over the world will be throwing the pigskin in the backyard wearing the number 12 on their back for generations to come.
For me, he receives a GOAT rating of 9.5/10
But how does Brady compare to other legends?
Michael Phelps – Swimming
Phelps qualified for five Olympic games, from Sydney in 2000 to Rio 2016. The most decorated athlete in Olympic history, Phelps finished his career with 23 gold medals and 28 overall.
The king of the pool, the American took a medal in almost every race he swam. From 100m, 200m, 400m, relays and individual medleys, he won it all.
He retired after London in 2012 but returned two years later and didn’t miss a beat, and was the flag bearer for the USA Olympic team at Rio.
GOAT rating: 7.5/10
Usain Bolt – Sprinting
Bolt is the fastest man to have ever lived. During his tenure at the top of world sprinting, he took a whopping 0.17 seconds off his times over the 100m, and 0.28 seconds over the 200m. He currently holds both world records and they won’t be beaten for some time.
In an age of sprinters testing positive for performance-enhancing substances, Bolt was the shining light for a sport which had so much bad publicity.
He dominated athletics for over a decade, winning the 100m, 200m and 4×100 relay with Jamaica in three-consecutive Olympics.
GOAT rating: 8.5/10
Don Bradman – Cricket
Arguably Australia’s greatest cricketer, ‘The Don’ played 52 test matches at an incredible average of 99.94.
Every Aussie cricket fan has heard the story of how Bradman would practice at home with a cricket stump and golf ball against a corrugated iron tank.
He played in an era when bats were heavy and the pitches resembled dangerous goat tracks.
He gave the public a hero to watch during the great depression of the 1930s.
GOAT rating: 9.5/10
Phil Taylor – Darts
Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor is the most successful darts player of all time. He was front and centre as the game went global and into everyone’s lounge room, with the charisma and character to bring in fans to the game he loved and dominated for so long.
Widely regarded as the greatest darts player of all time, Taylor won 216 professional tournaments, including 83 major titles and a record 16 World Championships.
He retired earlier this year.
GOAT rating: 8.5/10
Michael Schumacher – Formula 1
Schumacher was a Formula Oned river with Ferrari, Mercedes, Jordon, and Benetton from 1991-2012. He won seven championships, including five in a row with Ferrari from 2000, before retiring after the 2012 season.
In December 2013, he suffered a horrific head injury while skiing in the French Alps. It is not known how bad the injuries are to date.
GOAT rating: 8/10
Wayne Gretzky – Ice Hockey
Canadian Wayne ‘The Great One’ Gretzky played in the NHL between 1979-99 for four different sides. He is still the leading scorer in the league with 894 goals. At the time of his retirement, he held 61 NHL records and still holds 60 today.
A recent study showed that if NHL Fantasy was around during his time, they would need to split his points into defence and offence to make it fair for everyone else. Otherwise, he would outscore an entire team on his own.
GOAT rating: 9.5/10 – on par with Brady.
Winx – Racing
Arguably Australia’s greatest mare, Winx has raced 32 times for 26 wins, and is currently enjoying a 22-race unbeaten run. She has won three consecutive Cox Plates and was named the world’s top-ranked turf horse in 2016 and 2017.
We have seen her lead from the off and win, or chase down a 50-metre leader with only 200 metres to the finish line. She knows how to win, and I’m sure her offspring will fetch a pretty penny when they eventually retire her to the farm.
Losing races early in her career works against Winx for this list.
My GOAT rating: 9/10
Roger Federer – Tennis
Last month, the ‘Fed Express’ won the Australian Open, his 20th Grand Slam title, to establish himself as the undisputed greatest male player tennis ever.
Over the years he has fought off competition from Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi and Rafael Nadal, but he has always come out on top. At the ripe old age of 36, he is not showing any signs of slowing down and could continue to push his record into unchartered territory.
My GOAT rating: 9.5/10 – on par with Brady.
Floyd Mayweather – Boxing
Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather has a professional record of 50-0 with 26 knockouts – beating everyone to have stepped into the ring with him.
Yes, he is a show pony, but most boxers are. He will always be one of the greats of the sport.
However, his numerous indiscretions away from the ring work against him for this list.
My GOAT rating: 8/10
Notable absentees
Serena Williams – Tennis
Dally Messenger – Rugby League
Nadia Comaneci – Gymnastics
Brad Thorn – Rugby League, Rugby Union
Cameron Smith – Rugby League
Peter Brock – Motorsport
Verdict
Brady is incredible and has done wonders for his team and the league in general, but Roger Federer is the greatest of all GOATs.
The way he handles himself on and off the court is impeccable. He has fought off competition from so many along the way and is continuing to improve with age.
It’s a tough group to just choose one, but the Fed Express gets my vote. Feel free to tell me I’m wrong.
February 2nd 2018 @ 11:13am
free2fly said | February 2nd 2018 @ 11:13am | ! Report
I would personally add Walter Lindrum to the list of GOATs. To have a sport change their rules on you in order to limit your impact and success is extraordinary.
While we are on that I don’t think that you can genuinely call a competitor who only plays against people from one nation truly a GOAT of GOAT just because of the limited competition (noting that this does impact on Walter Lindrum as when he competed it was only against other members of the British Empire).
February 2nd 2018 @ 5:02pm
elvis said | February 2nd 2018 @ 5:02pm | ! Report
Well that would make Allan Langer the goat, he had 3 rules changed because of him.
Stripping rule
Tackling rule, outlawing the one handed Cumberland throw
Ball into the scrum rule
February 2nd 2018 @ 7:46pm
piru said | February 2nd 2018 @ 7:46pm | ! Report
Richie McCaw even more so
February 2nd 2018 @ 11:32am
Sam Walker said | February 2nd 2018 @ 11:32am | ! Report
No Michael Jordan? No Ali?
February 2nd 2018 @ 12:54pm
ja ja klazo said | February 2nd 2018 @ 12:54pm | ! Report
Don Bradman is the GOAT of all GOATs. No other sportsman or woman has stats that stand so far above the nearest competitor.
Kelly Slater should also be on this list.
February 2nd 2018 @ 2:13pm
Daniel said | February 2nd 2018 @ 2:13pm | ! Report
Babe Ruth, Pele, and Michael Jordan are hard acts to pass up. Although LeBron could pass MJ in a lot of people’s eyes. I can’t vote Brady as the GOAT because I hate the pats, and because it’s a sport that only 1 country in the world specializes in.
Tennis, Soccer, Basketball are all more widespread than gridion.
February 2nd 2018 @ 5:47pm
Alexander Clough said | February 2nd 2018 @ 5:47pm | ! Report
Don’t think Pele can be included given the endless Maradona vs Pele (and now vs Messi vs Ronaldo) debates.
February 2nd 2018 @ 2:49pm
John said | February 2nd 2018 @ 2:49pm | ! Report
No Sergei Bubka or Edwin Moses either?
Bradman for mine …..
February 2nd 2018 @ 2:57pm
Marshall said | February 2nd 2018 @ 2:57pm | ! Report
Yes!