Can New England win yet another Super Bowl? (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

These last few weeks, we have heard a lot about how good Tom Brady and the Patriots are as they enter their eighth Super Bowl in 17 years. There is not a lot Brady hasn’t done in his career.

Five times Super Bowl Champion, four times Super Bowl MVP, and 13 times Pro Bowl selection.

Kids all over the world will be throwing the pigskin in the backyard wearing the number 12 on their back for generations to come.

For me, he receives a GOAT rating of 9.5/10

But how does Brady compare to other legends?

Michael Phelps – Swimming

Phelps qualified for five Olympic games, from Sydney in 2000 to Rio 2016. The most decorated athlete in Olympic history, Phelps finished his career with 23 gold medals and 28 overall.

The king of the pool, the American took a medal in almost every race he swam. From 100m, 200m, 400m, relays and individual medleys, he won it all.

He retired after London in 2012 but returned two years later and didn’t miss a beat, and was the flag bearer for the USA Olympic team at Rio.

GOAT rating: 7.5/10

Usain Bolt – Sprinting

Bolt is the fastest man to have ever lived. During his tenure at the top of world sprinting, he took a whopping 0.17 seconds off his times over the 100m, and 0.28 seconds over the 200m. He currently holds both world records and they won’t be beaten for some time.

In an age of sprinters testing positive for performance-enhancing substances, Bolt was the shining light for a sport which had so much bad publicity.

He dominated athletics for over a decade, winning the 100m, 200m and 4×100 relay with Jamaica in three-consecutive Olympics.

GOAT rating: 8.5/10

Don Bradman – Cricket

Arguably Australia’s greatest cricketer, ‘The Don’ played 52 test matches at an incredible average of 99.94.

Every Aussie cricket fan has heard the story of how Bradman would practice at home with a cricket stump and golf ball against a corrugated iron tank.

He played in an era when bats were heavy and the pitches resembled dangerous goat tracks.

He gave the public a hero to watch during the great depression of the 1930s.

GOAT rating: 9.5/10

Phil Taylor – Darts

Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor is the most successful darts player of all time. He was front and centre as the game went global and into everyone’s lounge room, with the charisma and character to bring in fans to the game he loved and dominated for so long.

Widely regarded as the greatest darts player of all time, Taylor won 216 professional tournaments, including 83 major titles and a record 16 World Championships.

He retired earlier this year.

GOAT rating: 8.5/10

Michael Schumacher – Formula 1

Schumacher was a Formula Oned river with Ferrari, Mercedes, Jordon, and Benetton from 1991-2012. He won seven championships, including five in a row with Ferrari from 2000, before retiring after the 2012 season.

In December 2013, he suffered a horrific head injury while skiing in the French Alps. It is not known how bad the injuries are to date.

GOAT rating: 8/10

Wayne Gretzky – Ice Hockey

Canadian Wayne ‘The Great One’ Gretzky played in the NHL between 1979-99 for four different sides. He is still the leading scorer in the league with 894 goals. At the time of his retirement, he held 61 NHL records and still holds 60 today.

A recent study showed that if NHL Fantasy was around during his time, they would need to split his points into defence and offence to make it fair for everyone else. Otherwise, he would outscore an entire team on his own.

GOAT rating: 9.5/10 – on par with Brady.

Winx – Racing

Arguably Australia’s greatest mare, Winx has raced 32 times for 26 wins, and is currently enjoying a 22-race unbeaten run. She has won three consecutive Cox Plates and was named the world’s top-ranked turf horse in 2016 and 2017.

We have seen her lead from the off and win, or chase down a 50-metre leader with only 200 metres to the finish line. She knows how to win, and I’m sure her offspring will fetch a pretty penny when they eventually retire her to the farm.

Losing races early in her career works against Winx for this list.

My GOAT rating: 9/10

Roger Federer – Tennis

Last month, the ‘Fed Express’ won the Australian Open, his 20th Grand Slam title, to establish himself as the undisputed greatest male player tennis ever.

Over the years he has fought off competition from Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi and Rafael Nadal, but he has always come out on top. At the ripe old age of 36, he is not showing any signs of slowing down and could continue to push his record into unchartered territory.

My GOAT rating: 9.5/10 – on par with Brady.

Floyd Mayweather – Boxing

Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather has a professional record of 50-0 with 26 knockouts – beating everyone to have stepped into the ring with him.

Yes, he is a show pony, but most boxers are. He will always be one of the greats of the sport.

However, his numerous indiscretions away from the ring work against him for this list.

My GOAT rating: 8/10

Notable absentees

Serena Williams – Tennis

Dally Messenger – Rugby League

Nadia Comaneci – Gymnastics

Brad Thorn – Rugby League, Rugby Union

Cameron Smith – Rugby League

Peter Brock – Motorsport

Verdict

Brady is incredible and has done wonders for his team and the league in general, but Roger Federer is the greatest of all GOATs.

The way he handles himself on and off the court is impeccable. He has fought off competition from so many along the way and is continuing to improve with age.

It’s a tough group to just choose one, but the Fed Express gets my vote. Feel free to tell me I’m wrong.