Adelaide Crows vs Brisbane Lions: AFLW live scores, blog

The Brisbane Lions have won back some pride with a Round 1 win over the Adelaide Crows in a rematch of 2017’s AFLW grand final.

Final score

Adelaide Crows 3.1 (19)

Brisbane Lions 4.7 (31)

Match preview:

It’s a grand final rematch in Round 1 of the 2018 AFLW season as the Adelaide Crows host the Brisbane Lions at Norwood Oval on Saturday night. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 7:15pm AEDT.

What a blockbuster round the opening week of the AFLW season is. Traditional rivals in the men’s comp Collingwood and Carlton kicked us off last night, we have our grand final rematch tonight, and tomorrow it’ll be women who play the first ever match of Australian Rules football on Optus Stadium.

Adelaide and Brisbane, by virtue of having played off in last year’s grand final, are the only sides in the competition who have played off against each other more than once, and the ledger is evenly split.

Brisbane conquered the Crows by a narrow three-point margin at this very ground in Round 5 last year as they went on to an undefeated season that netted them a home ground final.

However it was Adelaide who had the last laugh – they snuck into second on percentage ahead of Melbourne and went to Metricon to do battle with the Lions in the competition’s inaugural decider, ultimately winning by six points.

Erin Phillips became a premiership player, premiership captain, and the inaugural winner of the league’s best and fairest, her club best and fairest, and the best on ground award in the grand final. Australian of the Year and a Noble Peace Prize are surely on the way.

As for Brisbane it was a taste of bitter defeat and it only got worse when star forward Tayla Harris asked for a trade to Victoria at the end of the year.

The good news is they got two great players in Nat Exon and Bella Ayre to replace her. Exon in particular is a ferocious tackler and will fit well into Brisbane’s defense-minded gameplan, while young key forward Ayre can hopefully fill something of the void left behind by Harris.

Adelaide didn’t land any major offseason recruits but still have the starpower of Phillps, Sarah Perkins and Chelsea Randall, to name just a few.

Prediction

With home ground advantage I’m going to tip Adelaide, but both matches between these sides have been decided by less than a goal and I’m hoping to see the same tonight.

