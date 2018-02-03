Adelaide United vs Perth Glory: A-League live scores, blog

Match result:

Adelaide United will finish the weekend inside the top 4, having capitalised on the Victory’s loss against Newcastle earlier in the evening.

Final score

Adelaide United 2

Perth Glory 1

Match preview:

Adelaide United are at home at Coopers Stadium hosting Perth Glory, in a match that somewhat amazingly has finals implications for both teams, as fourth plays eighth. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary at 7:50pm (AEDT).

The Reds are still very much in the hunt for a top-four berth. While in many ways they were lucky to leave Wellington with three points last weekend, by the same token, the Reds have been incredibly unlucky in several other matches where good performances have gone unrewarded (their losses this season to Newcastle in particular).

So a return to home comforts will be a very welcome offering this round, and given they are only a point behind Victory going into this round, a win here, and some help from the Jets, can see Adelaide take that fourth place spot.

Also, that Adelaide bounced back so strongly last week from that five-nil nightmare against Melbourne City should give them a boost for the rest of the season, and they will want to ram home the reward of last week with a follow-up victory here, and maintain that momentum.

Perth, meanwhile, just won’t go away. Shocking against Sydney one week, they were strong against Western Sydney a couple weeks later.

True, the controversial red card in the first ten minutes against the Wanderers was of great assistance, no doubt, but how often do you see a ten-man team frustrate their opponent, and the extra man advantage be of no use? Perth did the job last weekend, and they did the job well.

So while Perth in a sense languish two spots from the bottom, a win here, much like it did for Brisbane last weekend, could see them jump straight back into that top six, albeit for a mere 24 hours.

Diego Castro is still one of the best players in this league, and his season has not reached the heights that he would have anticipated at the start of the campaign. But he showed his true value last week, and if he can maintain that form, Perth can steal a win here.

Prediction

Perth have not travelled to away games well this season, and I get the impression they will hope to repel and counter here tonight.

Adelaide will want to press home the home-field advantage, and as they showed against Sydney, they are a formidable side at home when they put their mind to it.

Isaias in the midfield will be telling, while the run up front of Blackwood might just prove a bridge too far for Perth, and an Adelaide win should be on the menu.

Adelaide 2-0