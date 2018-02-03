Australia, New Zealand, England T20 tri-series live stream: How to watch international T20 cricket online or on TV

Australia reach the end of their homme summer with a T20 tri-series against New Zealand and England. This is The Roar‘s guide to streaming every match online and watching the tournament on TV.

The tournament will get underway at 7:40pm (AEDT) on Saturday, February 3 as Australia host New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia then host England twice in Hobart and Melbourne, before the series moves to New Zealand, who host Australia once in Auckland and England twice in Wellington and Hamilton.

The final will be played on Wednesday, February 21 in Auckland between the two teams who accumulated the most wins.

How to watch the matches on TV

The Australian broadcast arrangements for the series are a little different to a normal tri-series.

Because of the current TV rights deal in place and the fact the tri-series is being held between two different countries, matches will be broadcast on two different channels, but not simulcast.

The first half of the tri-series (those matches being played on Australian soil), will be broadcast on Channel Nine, as every day of cricket across the home summer has been.

Channel Nine can be found on Channel 90 in high definition, 91 in standard definition and 209 or 100 respectively on Foxtel.

Following the first three matches, the broadcast of the T20 tri-series will move to Fox Sports, who have a long-running history of covering all Australian cricket played overseas.

To watch the matches being broadcast on Fox Sports during the second half of the tournament, including the final, you will need to have a valid Foxtel TV subscription, including the sports package.

How to live stream the matches online

If you are looking to stream the action, there will also be two different methods for each half of the tournament.

The first three games played in Australia will need to be streamed through the Cricket Australia Live Pass. This is available for $29.99 for a year of access or $5.99 per day.

Once the matches move to Fox Sports and Cricket Australia no longer own the digital rights, you will need to stream through either Foxtel Now or the Foxtel App. Both of these apps allow you to stream the channels of Foxtel.

If you already have a TV subscription to Foxtel, then the app will be free to download and use. If you don’t have a TV subscription, Foxtel Now is the better option for you.

The Roar will also be live blogging every game of the tournament, as well as providing highlights.